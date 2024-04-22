Revealing Truths: South Asian Cinema’s Contribution to Earth Day Awareness

Earth Day calls upon us to address the root causes of water scarcity, including over-extraction, pollution, inefficient use, and climate change impacts. Through advocacy, education, and action, we can work towards ensuring equitable access to clean and safe water for all while safeguarding precious water resources for future generations. Let us use Earth Day as a motivation for collective efforts to conserve water, protect ecosystems, and build resilient communities in the face of water challenges. Here is a curated list of South Asian movies perfect for Earth Day viewing, offering valuable insights into various environmental issues.

Growing up in India, I’ve witnessed firsthand the grim reality of water scarcity that plagues many cities and regions. It’s common to see people clamouring around water tanks in narrow streets, desperate to fill their buckets amidst shouting and chaos. This situation is not unfamiliar to me, even though I’ve been fortunate not to experience water shortages personally.

I recall the scene from Fukrey 3, vividly portraying the chaos and desperation as people battle for water around a tank, reflecting the harsh truth of water scarcity in India. While South Asian-Hindi cinema has traditionally been associated with entertainment-focused films, there has been a significant shift recently as directors increasingly use their platform to raise awareness about environmental issues.

Here are some Indian films that depict the realities of environmental issues and offer valuable lessons:

Anusha Rizvi’s film Peepli Live delves into the tragic phenomenon of farmer suicides in India, revealing the harsh truths behind these incidents. The movie vividly captures the agrarian crisis fueled by mounting debt, persistent drought, and governmental neglect. Through its narrative, the film exposes the deep-rooted political apathy towards the plight of farmers, emphasizing the widespread negligence and indifference surrounding this pressing issue.