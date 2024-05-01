Emerging Talents and Established Icons: Celebrate South Asian Heritage Month with Us!
Entertainment May 01, 2024
Rianjali, a former case manager for domestic violence, stumbled upon her ‘pinch me’ moment when she caught the eye of Oscar-winning musician A.R. Rahman, known for his work in Slumdog Millionaire, and was invited to collaborate with him. She has worked alongside renowned artists like U2, Bishop Briggs, and Shawn Mendes. Her journey is quite unconventional, marked by chance encounters, familial challenges, and struggles with vocal polyps. However, despite these obstacles, she has emerged as a prominent figure, particularly within the South Asian community. Her collaborations with A.R. Rahman include projects such as the award-winning Netflix documentary Daughters of Destiny, Amazon Prime’s Harmony, and the virtual reality film Le Musk. She has also ventured into film production with her company Mild Mannered & Timid, and one of their productions even won the South Asian Film Festival of America. Currently, she is two years into producing her first feature documentary, with Vanessa Roth serving as executive producer. Rianjali’s journey reflects her passion for film and music, as she continues to carve her niche in this unexpected realm. Rianjali’s path seems destined for the world of music.
Despite being rejected from Canadian Idol, Jonita Gandhi’s journey proves nothing can deter one from reaching their ultimate destination. For her, that destination was the enchanting realm of music. I’ve enjoyed hearing Jonita Gandhi sing on Yonge Street in Downtown Toronto. Her voice is truly captivating, and she has delivered some unforgettable Bollywood hits. In the past ten years, Jonita Gandhi has risen to Bollywood stardom, contributing hit songs such as, What Jhumka, Arabic Kuthu – Halamithi Habibo, The Break Up Song, etc. Born in New Delhi, India, and raised in Brampton, Ontario, she straddles two cultural worlds, and her single, Love Like That, featuring Pakistani-American songwriter and composer Ali Sethi, beautifully blends American pop with Indian folk influences. Jonita recently crossed paths with Ed Sheeran in Mumbai, sparking speculation about a potential collaboration between the two incredible artists. One of my personal favourites is It Is What It Is (Madhaniya). I’m certain you’ll be captivated by her soulful vocals.
Mehak Kapoor | Features Editor - Entertainment
Author
Mehak Kapoor (@makeba_93) is a seasoned entertainment and lifestyle journalist with over a decade of experience in anchoring and content creation for television and digital platforms. Passionate about storytelling and factual reporting, she enjoys connecting with diverse audiences. Outside of work, ...
COMMENTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
-
Revealing Truths: South Asian Cinema's Contribution to Earth Day Awareness
-
Review: Monkey Man - Dev Patel Sets the Screen Ablaze with Electrifying Action
-
Exclusive Q&A With Diljit Dosanjh on the Dil-Luminati Tour and the Exciting Simplii Collaboration!
-
12 South Asian Female Artists Who Are Changing Hollywood's Landscape
-
Transitional Representation of South Asian Women in The World of Entertainment
-
Hot February 2024 Films From Bollywood And Beyond!
-
How Jesse "Punjabi Timbit" Singh Explores Emotional Healing Through His Comedy
-
Rukus Avenue Radio, The World's #1 South Asian Radio Station, Joins The iHeartRadio App
-
From Silent Frames To Global Fame: Key Moments That Shaped Bollywood
-
Hot January 2024 Films From Bollywood And Beyond!
-
Kerala Actor Santhy Balachandran Celebrates Her Three Incredible Releases In 2023
-
Hot December 2023 Films From Bollywood And Beyond!
-
The Real Reason Why Bollywood Directors Love English In Their Titles
-
Diwali Dance Fest Makes History at Walt Disney World® Resort!
-
TIFF 2023: Deepa Mehta and Sirat Taneja Share Why 'I Am Sirat’ Is The Transgender Story To Be Told
-
The International South Asian Film Festival 2023 (iSAFF) Wraps With A Celebration Of Outstanding Global South Asian Pathbreakers
-
TIFF 2023: 'We Grown Now' Director Minhal Baig Shares With Us Why Neighbourhood Stories Should Be Told
-
Event Alert: BMO International Film Festival Of South Asia Toronto (IFFSA) Is Every Filmi Lover's Dream
-
TIFF 2023: ‘The Queen of My Dreams’ Reigns Over TIFF With Style, Wit And Heart
-
The 21st Indian Film Festival Of Los Angeles (IFFLA) Returns With A Bang!
-
Brendan D'Souza Will Never Cheat On Their One True Love (Stand Up!)
-
Event Alert: South Asian Global Cinema Takes Centre Stage At The International South Asian Film Festival
-
Diwali Comes Alive At Walt Disney World With The First Ever Diwali Dance Fest
-
TIFF 2023: 11 South Asian Films Coming To The Toronto International Film Festival
-
Hot September 2023 Films From Bollywood And Beyond!
-
Singers Karan Aujla & Jonita Gandhi Sign On To Warner Music Canada/India's Label '91 North Records'
-
4 Ways Alia Bhatt Steals The Show In The Hot Netflix Film "Heart Of Stone"
-
Priyanka And Nick Jonas Get Ready For The Jonas Brothers' Tour At Yankee Stadium!
-
Hot August 2023 Films From Bollywood And Beyond!
-
5 Reasons Why You Should Watch “Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani”
-
JFL Exclusive: How Comedian Zarna Garg Showed Kevin Hart That Brown Women Can Be Funny Too
-
JFL Exclusive: Award-Winning Podcast Comedian Maddy Kelly Is The Next Gen Star
-
Hot July 2023 Films From Bollywood And Beyond!
-
Event Alert: “Mughal-E-Azam: The Musical" Kicks Off Canadian Tour With Upcoming Toronto Stop
-
#ANOKHI20: The ANOKHI Emerald Ball Was The Perfect Grand Finale To ANOKHI’s 20th Anniversary Celebrations
-
Pride 2023: 10 Bollywood Films That Honour Our Desi LGBTQIA+ Family
-
Hot Summer Films From Bollywood And Beyond!
-
Review: 'Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story' Is For The Ones Who Love Love!
-
Pamela Mala Sinha's Latest Play "NEW" Breathes Fresh Life Into Our Parents' Immigrant Story
-
Dilpreet Bhattal Proved Her Mettle On CBC's "Canada's Ultimate Challenge"
-
Here's Why You Can't Miss The 12th South Asian Film Festival Of Montréal
-
The First Ever South Asian House At SXSW Made All Sorts Of History
-
Hot April 2023 Films From Bollywood And Beyond
-
'Canada's Got Talent' Judge Lilly Singh Wants Us To Get Ready To Be Amazed
-
Don't Miss Out On The 10th Annual Mosaic International South Asian Film Festival
-
Oscars 2023 Highlights: How Our South Asian Stars Took Over Tinseltown
-
Hot March 2023 Films From Bollywood And Beyond
-
Ali Hassan Shares Comedic Life Lessons In His Memoir “Is There Bacon In Heaven?”
-
Nisha Pahuja Follows A Father's Search For Justice In Her Latest Doc "To Kill A Tiger"
-
From South India to LA, R&B Star Malavika Is Set Sizzle In 2023!
-
CBC's "Bollywed" Spotlights Chandan Fashion's Iconic Family Bridal Business
-
Hot February 2023 Films From Bollywood And Beyond
-
Is Mindy Kaling A Self-Hating South Asian?
-
The Harry & Meghan Drama: What Would Happen If They Were Desi?
-
Star Rakhee Morzaria Dishes On Season 2 Of CBC Sitcom “Run The Burbs”
-
Hot January 2023 Films From Bollywood And Beyond