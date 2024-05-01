Emerging Talents and Established Icons: Celebrate South Asian Heritage Month with Us!

A Canadian actress of Tamil Sri Lankan descent, she gained widespread acclaim for her leading role as Devi Vishwakumar in the Netflix comedy series Never Have I Ever, co-created by Mindy Kaling and Lang Fisher. Her breakthrough performance in the show was lauded for its portrayal of a first-generation Indian American teenager navigating high school life while grappling with personal challenges and cultural identity. I’ve enjoyed the series twice, captivated by the character brought to life by Maitreyi. Devi is depicted as a clever, ambitious, and occasionally impulsive protagonist who finds herself in amusing and relatable predicaments.

LILLY SINGH

Lilly Singh rose to prominence through her YouTube channel, where she produced comedic skits and vlogs that frequently revolved around her life as a woman of Indian heritage. Beyond her online presence, Lilly has transitioned to traditional media. In 2019, she made history as the first woman of Indian descent to host a late-night television talk show in the United States, taking the helm of the NBC program A Little Late with Lilly Singh. The founder of Anokhi Life, Raj Girn has chatted and interviewed Lilly Singh on reaching The Dream Of ‘Canada’s Got Talent. Also, she has been graced with the Anokhi Awards in the past.

RAYMOND ABLACK

If you’re familiar with Ginny & Georgia, you likely spotted the talented actor Raymond Ablack, portraying the charming Indian character, Joe. A Canadian actor and comedian, Ablack hails from Toronto, Ontario, and was raised by parents of Indo-Guyanese heritage. Renowned for his portrayal of Sav Bhandari in Degrassi: The Next Generation, he has since appeared in various popular shows including Orphan Black, Narcos, Shadowhunters, Maid, Ginny & Georgia, and Workin’ Moms.

RAHUL KOHLI

Rahul Kohli, an English actor, has portrayed various memorable characters including Dr. Ravi Chakrabarti in iZombie, Owen Sharma in The Haunting of Bly Manor, Sheriff Hassan in Midnight Mass, Napoleon Usher in The Fall of the House of Usher, and Sunil Bhandari in Death and Other Details.

The World of Emotions Through Paint: Art!

MAQBOOL FIDA HUSAIN – M.F. HUSAIN

Regardless of one’s familiarity with art, brushes, colours, or paintings, the name of the legendary artist, M.F. Husain, resonates worldwide. Born in Maharashtra, India, he spent his final moments in London, England, United Kingdom. He is regarded as one of India’s most esteemed and iconic modernist painters in the post-Independence era, M.F. Husain played a pivotal role in revolutionizing Indian art. He was a key figure in the Bombay Progressive Artists’ Group, established in 1947. His body of work aimed to portray a sense of “Indianness” aligned with a contemporary and secular cultural identity.

VASUDEO SANTU GAITONDE – V.S. GAITONDE

Recognized as one of India’s noteworthy modern abstract painters, Vasudeo S. Gaitonde was instrumental in a movement of artistic renewal that emerged after Independence, although he did not formally join the Progressive Artists’ Group (PAG). Born in Nagpur, Maharashtra, the painter passed away in New Delhi, India. In addition to incorporating traditional Indian painting methods, Gaitonde drew inspiration from the German Expressionist Paul Klee, whose work greatly influenced his artistic expression throughout the 1950s and early 1960s.

