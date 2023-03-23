ANOKHI UNCENSORED Episode 79

Lilly Singh On Reaching The Dream Of ‘Canada’s Got Talent’

Hi Friends, we love it when we can share the stories of our diaspora (especially our women), when they are so raw and honest and compelling, like this week’s guest Lilly Singh, one of Canada’s biggest, brightest, and funniest stars!

She premiered on season 2 of Canada’s Got Talent this Tuesday, March 21st at 8pm EST on Citytv and Citytv.com, with a catch-up on Citytv Now.

Here, Lilly chats founder Raj Girn about why the show is important, what she’s learned from the other judges, and how honoured she is being involved in season 2, which she says is bigger and better than the first season.

She also reminisces about winning an ANOKHI Award in 2014 at the beginning of her career, because this was the first time she was recognized on a global scale, which is why she shared that, “ANOKHI always has a special place in my heart.”

WATCH THE EPISODE BELOW

