ANOKHI UNCENSORED Episode 40

CNN Senior International Correspondent Arwa Damon Tells Us How Her Organization INARA Is Helping Children From War-Torn Countries

Rebuild Their Lives

Hosted By Hina P. Ansari

From years of covering men, women and children navigating their lives in war-torn countries, CNN Senior International Correspondent Arwa Damon knew she had to do something — especially for the kids. That’s why in 2015, she launched INARA.org focused on providing essential mental and medical assistance to help children from Iraq, Lebanon and Syria overcome their trauma and rebuild their lives.

In the midst of INARA’s highly popular Ramadan Campaign, Damon shares with ANOKHI their mission, the various programs they offer and heart warming stories of children who have gone through treatment and rediscovered their childhood magic on the other side.

In this candid conversation, Arwa Damon and host Hina P. Ansari talk about:

*Her personal journey as an award-winning international correspondent.

*Her “freeze frame” moments from the battlefield.

*Why she decided to launch INARA.org.

*INARA’s mandate & their Ramadan Campaign.

*Why it’s so important to help children rebuild their lives and find their purpose.

*And how YOU can help!

