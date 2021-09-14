ANOKHI UNCENSORED EPISODE 51: How Does Power Purpose Play Help Women Reinvent Themselves To Achieve True Fulfillment?

Hey Guys,

Our editor-in-chief HINA P. ANSARI will be chatting with Kavita Ahuja founder of “Power Purpose Play” about her role in changing the conversation and creating a networking platform for women 45+ who are looking to get inspired when they want to reinvent themselves to prepare for the next chapter of their lives.

👉 Why do we need to do away with the term “midlife crisis”. 👉 The underlying current of ageism that still exists in the professional world. 👉 How to challenge the traditional South Asian mentality when a woman is looking to reinvent herself. 👉 The value of not only having a strong external support system but discovering the value of your inner mentor.

LISTEN HERE!

You can catch the show on www.rukusavenueradio.com the South Asian channel on Dash Radio as well as Spotify, every Monday.

Let us know what you think in the comments below or hit us up on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter!

We can’t wait to hear what you think!

You can always send us a DM or email us at [email protected]! And don’t forget to always tag us at #ANOKHIUNCENSORED!