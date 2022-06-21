ANOKHI UNCENSORED Episode 69

Why The Space Race Is More Important Now Than Ever, With Dr. Shawna Pandya

Hosted By Hina P. Ansari

Hello Friends,

In this episode of The ANOKHI UNCENSORED Show, our editor-in-chief HINA P. ANSARI chats with Dr. Shawna Pandya, the director of medical research of Luxsonic Technologies, and scientist-astronaut candidate program graduate, who is also active at the intersection of space science and medical science, about the advancement of space travel and why we shouldn’t dismiss these projects as frivolous by any means.

In this candid conversation they talked about:

🔴 The incredible scientific advancements, that have been made thanks to space travel.

🔴 Is commercial space travel a thing for us, or is it just for the billionaires?

🔴 The importance of South Asian and female representation when it comes to astronauts and space sciences.

🔴 And how Hollywood sci-fi films may be more accurate than you realize (think Matt Damon’s “The Martian”)

