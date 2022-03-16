ANOKHI UNCENSORED Episode 64

My Brother’s Story Shows That You Have To Be Proactive Even If The Doctors Say No

Hosted By Hina P. Ansari

Hi Friends,

In this episode, our editor-in-chief HINA P. ANSARI chats with Dr. Parul Dua Makkar, sister of Dr. Manu Dua, about her brother, his book “Life Interrupted: Dr. Dua’s Survival Guide” and how being a proactive patient can be a matter of life and death.

Dr. Manu Dua was a successful, award-winning dentist who had a flourishing practice in Calgary Alberta, Canada. Upon a random discovery of a lesion, he was thrust onto an unexpected journey where he was fighting for his life.

As an avid writer, Dr. Dua chronicled his fight through a series of blogs, focusing his energy to give readers his unique perspective from a patient’s point of view.

Upon his sister’s (Dr. Parul) urging, these blogs were then published into a book.

Highlights from the episode:

Dr. Manu Dua’s cancer journey

How she felt that the healthcare system failed her brother

Tips on how to be proactive patient and advocate for your own health and wellbeing

LISTEN HERE!

You can catch the show on www.rukusavenueradio.com the South Asian channel on Dash Radio as well as Spotify, every Monday.

Let us know what you think in the comments below or hit us up on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter!

We can’t wait to hear what you think!

You can always send us a DM or email us at [email protected]! And don’t forget to always tag us at #ANOKHIUNCENSORED!