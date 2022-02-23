ANOKHI UNCENSORED Episode 63

Anxiety: An Increasing Problem We Can Not Ignore

Hosted By Hina P. Ansari

Hey Guys,

One of the biggest mental health challenges that has surfaced in the past 2 years is anxiety. With recent reports indicating that anxiety among all age groups has become more pronounced shows that we need to take a closer look at this specific issue.

In this episode, our editor-in-chief HINA P. ANSARI chats Dr. Monica Vermani, Clinical Psychologist specializing in treating trauma, stress and mood & anxiety disorders, and the founder of Start Living Corporate Wellness about anxiety.

You can also pre-order her upcoming book “A Deeper Wellness’ right now.

Highlights from the episode:

How the past 2 years have increased anxiety levels for everyone

The different ways the body manifests anxiety

What to look for to become more aware of anxiety issues with yourself and your loved ones

Tools to use when it comes to anxiety attacks

LISTEN HERE!

You can catch the show on www.rukusavenueradio.com the South Asian channel on Dash Radio as well as Spotify, every Monday.

Let us know what you think in the comments below or hit us up on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter!

We can’t wait to hear what you think!

You can always send us a DM or email us at [email protected]! And don’t forget to always tag us at #ANOKHIUNCENSORED!