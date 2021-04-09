ANOKHI UNCENSORED Episode 38

How The Farmer’s Protest Has Amplified Our Bullying Problem

Hosted By Hina P. Ansari & Ruchika Bindra

👇 👇 👇

Whether you’re pro-farmer or pro-government, the uptick in the intolerance of opposing views is hitting a boiling point. This chat examines the various levels of bullying that have been happening across our community as well as across the political spectrum.

The hosts talked about about:

• The extent of cyber bullying that’s happening across the South Asian community.

• The silence of Bollywood and how that could be seen as being complicit to the bulling problem.

• What’s happening across the political spectrum, where in some cases certain political actions could be perceived as attempts to quash public dissent.

👇 👇 👇

“Bullying has always been a problem, but with the highly charged opinions in the context of the farmers protest combined with social media, can bring about a toxic situation. We take a closer look at this perfect storm.” – Hina Ansari

“Join us for a very real conversation as we dive deep and examine one of the biggest examples of freedom of speech in the world today. By looking at the farmer’s protest we see the amplification of bullying in the community and by the government, which can be seen as a threat to democratic freedoms.” – Ruchika Bindra Anand

LISTEN HERE!

You can catch the show on www.rukusavenueradio.com the South Asian channel on Dash Radio as well as Spotify, every Monday.

Let us know what you think in the comments below or hit us up on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter!

We can’t wait to hear what you think!

You can always send us a DM or email us at [email protected]! And don’t forget to always tag us at #ANOKHIUNCENSORED!