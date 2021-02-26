ANOKHI UNCENSORED EPISODE 34: What’s The Big Deal About Inclusivity Anyway, With Ritu Bhasin
Anokhi Uncensored Feb 26, 2021
ANOKHI UNCENSORED Episode 34
What’s The Big Deal About Inclusivity Anyway?
Hosted By Raj Girn
🌟 SPECIAL GUEST: Ritu Bhasin, President Of Bhasin Consulting
In this episode, Raj and Ritu discussed:
✅ Ritu’s upbringing and what led to her launching a consulting company to affect change in the diversity and inclusion space.
✅ Why it’s important to incorporate these practices and how to do it right.
✅ Benefits of diverse representation to the bottom line.
✅ A year in review and what real developments have occurred to further the cause of ethnic, and gender equity.
Here’s a bit about Ritu . . .
💥 She is an inclusion and empowerment advocate.
💥 She academically trained as a lawyer and has an MBA.
💥 She is an award- winning speaker and consultant.
💥 She is a globally recognized expert in diversity and inclusion, women’s advancement, and authentic leadership.
💥 She is known for her expertise in cultural competence, unconscious bias, and neuroscience strategies, and has coached hundreds of professionals, leaders, and executives to be more inclusive.
💥 She has won numerous awards, including the 2019 SABA Diversity Award and the City of Toronto’s William P. Hubbard Award for Race Relations.
💥 She is a published author with an Amazon-bestselling book, The Authenticity Principle: Resist Conformity, Embrace Differences, and Transform How You Live, Work, and Lead (2017).
Farah Khan
Author
Farah joined ANOKHI LIFE while finishing up her degree in English Literature and Writing at the University of Toronto. Her position since then has expanded across all departments, everything from office administration and corporate affairs, to ANOKHI's online presence and events. . .
