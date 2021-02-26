ANOKHI UNCENSORED Episode 34

What’s The Big Deal About Inclusivity Anyway?

Hosted By Raj Girn

🌟 SPECIAL GUEST: Ritu Bhasin, President Of Bhasin Consulting

In this episode, Raj and Ritu discussed:

✅ Ritu’s upbringing and what led to her launching a consulting company to affect change in the diversity and inclusion space.

✅ Why it’s important to incorporate these practices and how to do it right.

✅ Benefits of diverse representation to the bottom line.

✅ A year in review and what real developments have occurred to further the cause of ethnic, and gender equity.

Here’s a bit about Ritu . . .

💥 She is an inclusion and empowerment advocate.

💥 She academically trained as a lawyer and has an MBA.

💥 She is an award- winning speaker and consultant.

💥 She is a globally recognized expert in diversity and inclusion, women’s advancement, and authentic leadership.

💥 She is known for her expertise in cultural competence, unconscious bias, and neuroscience strategies, and has coached hundreds of professionals, leaders, and executives to be more inclusive.

💥 She has won numerous awards, including the 2019 SABA Diversity Award and the City of Toronto’s William P. Hubbard Award for Race Relations.

💥 She is a published author with an Amazon-bestselling book, The Authenticity Principle: Resist Conformity, Embrace Differences, and Transform How You Live, Work, and Lead (2017).

LISTEN HERE!

You can catch the show on www.rukusavenueradio.com the South Asian channel on Dash Radio as well as Spotify, every Monday.

Let us know what you think in the comments below or hit us up on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter!

We can’t wait to hear what you think!

You can always send us a DM or email us at [email protected]! And don’t forget to always tag us at #ANOKHIUNCENSORED!