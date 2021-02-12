ANOKHI UNCENSORED EPISODE 32: Are You Loving Yourself Enough?
Anokhi Uncensored Feb 12, 2021
ANOKHI UNCENSORED Episode 32
💖 Are You Loving Yourself Enough? 💖
Hosted By Ruchika Bindra & Hina P. Ansari
Valentine’s Day is around the corner and we all know that it comes with declarations of love, heart emojis, and #couplesgoals.
However, we also think it’s the perfect time to look inwards and focus on some serious self-love.
In this episode, we talked about:
• Taking a closer look at gratitude
• Ways to forgive yourself
• Taking care of our mental health
• Embracing your identity
👇 👇 👇
“We throw out the term “self-love” without understanding its true meaning. We really hone in on the true spirit of this act with key tips so that you can love yourself on a deeper level.” – Hina P. Ansari
“Now more than ever before we need to learn to love ourselves. Taking time to check in with ourselves especially when it comes to our mental health is vital to loving who we are and how we project love outwards” – Ruchika Bindra
👇 👇 👇
Listen below some valuable insights, our candid takes and key self-love tips.
You can catch the show on www.rukusavenueradio.com the South Asian channel on Dash Radio as well as Spotify, every Monday.
Let us know what you think in the comments below or hit us up on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter!
We can’t wait to hear what you think!
You can always send us a DM or email us at [email protected]! And don’t forget to always tag us at #ANOKHIUNCENSORED!
COMMENTS
ANOKHI UNCENSORED EPISODE 29: It’s 2021: Time To Reclaim Your Life With The Open Chest Confidence Academy’s RAJ GIRN
ANOKHI UNCENSORED EPISODE 30: "How Casteism Played A Major Role In Shaping My Identity" By Meera Estrada
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
-
ANOKHI UNCENSORED EPISODE 31: The Journey Of A Fashion Designer & Philanthropist, With Tina Tandon
-
ANOKHI UNCENSORED EPISODE 30: "How Casteism Played A Major Role In Shaping My Identity" By Meera Estrada
-
ANOKHI UNCENSORED EPISODE 29: It’s 2021: Time To Reclaim Your Life With The Open Chest Confidence Academy’s RAJ GIRN
-
ANOKHI UNCENSORED EPISODE 28: Founders of SRC Partners Rohi Mirza Pandya & Sandhya Jain-Patel
-
ANOKHI UNCENSORED EPISODE 27: Is The Age Of Designer Excess Over? With Tessa Johnson
-
ANOKHI UNCENSORED EPISODE 26: Here’s Why You Need South Asian Super Hero Book Bravo Anjali From Author Sheetal Sheth
-
ANOKHI UNCENSORED EPISODE 25: The Top 10 Stories That Shook 2020 — Part 2
-
ANOKHI UNCENSORED EPISODE 24: Is Art An Expression Of Identity? With Jenny Vyas
-
ANOKHI UNCENSORED EPISODE 23: Fall 2020 Beauty Trends With Tayaba Jafri Director Of International Artistry For Laura Mercier
-
ANOKHI UNCENSORED EPISODE 22: The Top 10 Stories That Shook 2020 — Part 1
-
ANOKHI UNCENSORED EPISODE 21: 10 Mindful Hacks To Get You Through The Rest Of The Year
-
ANOKHI UNCENSORED EPISODE 20: Veena Sud, Sarita Choudhury and Mamta Chail
-
ANOKHI UNCENSORED EPISODE 19: Suicide: A Global Health Crisis That Needs Our Attention – With Dr. Gursharan Virdee
-
ANOKHI UNCENSORED EPISODE 18: South Asian Film Festivals Unite As COSAFF To Bring Diasporic Films To The Masses With Pulkit Datta
-
ANOKHI UNCENSORED EPISODE 17: What’s In Your Makeup Bag & Closet For Fall & The Holidays?
-
ANOKHI UNCENSORED EPISODE 16: Why Is It Hard For Senior Desi Women To Find Love The Second Time Around?
-
ANOKHI UNCENSORED EPISODE 15: Meet MissMalini — India’s Most Famous Blogger & How She Built A World Class Brand
-
ANOKHI UNCENSORED EPISODE 14: Live Chat With Melanie Chandra On South Asian Representation In Hollywood
-
ANOKHI UNCENSORED EPISODE 13: Live Chat With Shreya Gupta, Author Of 'Flamingo Feet'
-
ANOKHI UNCENSORED EPISODE 12: Dear Covid, Has Our Big Fat Indian Wedding Gone Extinct?
-
ANOKHI UNCENSORED EPISODE 11: How Anti-Black Racism Is Engrained In South Asian Culture
-
ANOKHI UNCENSORED Episode 10: Pride Month Special — Our Stories, Our Community, Our Rights
-
ANOKHI UNCENSORED EPISODE 9: "The Hard Facts On Fitness & Nutrition: We Can Still Eat Butter Chicken Right?”
-
ANOKHI UNCENSORED EPISODE 8: "Unmasking The COVID-19 Pandemic"
-
ANOKHI UNCENSORED Episode 7: "Real Talk: From Pitch To Peak To Pressures, Taking A Closer Look At Career Challenges”
-
ANOKHI UNCENSORED Episode 6: "Custom-Made Children: Are Designer Babies The Future Of Fertility?"
-
ANOKHI UNCENSORED Episode 5: "Are You Setting Goals The Right Way?"
-
ANOKHI UNCENSORED EPISODE 4: "AL Stories Of 2019 That We Need To Talk About!"