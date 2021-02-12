ANOKHI UNCENSORED Episode 32

💖 Are You Loving Yourself Enough? 💖

Hosted By Ruchika Bindra & Hina P. Ansari

Valentine’s Day is around the corner and we all know that it comes with declarations of love, heart emojis, and #couplesgoals.

However, we also think it’s the perfect time to look inwards and focus on some serious self-love.

In this episode, we talked about:

• Taking a closer look at gratitude

• Ways to forgive yourself

• Taking care of our mental health

• Embracing your identity

👇 👇 👇

“We throw out the term “self-love” without understanding its true meaning. We really hone in on the true spirit of this act with key tips so that you can love yourself on a deeper level.” – Hina P. Ansari

“Now more than ever before we need to learn to love ourselves. Taking time to check in with ourselves especially when it comes to our mental health is vital to loving who we are and how we project love outwards” – Ruchika Bindra

👇 👇 👇

Listen below some valuable insights, our candid takes and key self-love tips.

LISTEN HERE!

You can catch the show on www.rukusavenueradio.com the South Asian channel on Dash Radio as well as Spotify, every Monday.

Let us know what you think in the comments below or hit us up on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter!

We can’t wait to hear what you think!

You can always send us a DM or email us at [email protected]! And don’t forget to always tag us at #ANOKHIUNCENSORED!