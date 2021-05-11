ANOKHI UNCENSORED Episode 41

Female Empowerment With Mallika Sherawat & An Ode To Classical Cinema With Film ‘RK/RKAY’

Hosted By Raj Girn

Hello Friends,

In this episode of The ANOKHI UNCENSORED Show, our founder & Host Raj Girn chats with Bollywood star Mallika Sherawat, where the actress explains the power that women have to stop the patriarchy in India. Highlights of the episode:

• Why women still have no equality in India

• Why Mallika was so excited about taking on a role of a lifetime in Rajat Kapoor film RK/RKAY, distributed by Outsider Pictures and releasing May 14th in theatres and online

• What’s ‘Anokhi’ about the film and why everyone should go see it

• And the secret twist at the very end of the movie that you wouldn’t expect!

You can catch the show on www.rukusavenueradio.com the South Asian channel on Dash Radio as well as Spotify, every Monday.

