ANOKHI UNCENSORED Episode 68

Learn About Interior Design From Mrs. Gauri Khan Herself On The Designer’s Class

Hosted By Hina P. Ansari

Hello Friends,

In this episode of The ANOKHI UNCENSORED Show, our editor-in-chief HINA P. ANSARI chats with entrepreneur Samarth Bajaj, co-founder of The Designer’s Class , a certified digital educational platform and Gauri Khan, noted Interior designer, about this game-changing platform and what it means for aspiring creatives looking to make their mark in the field of fashion and design.

In this candid conversation they talked about:

🔴 The discrimination that design schools and institutions face

🔴 What The Designer’s Class offers

🔴 Mrs. Khan shares her own experience building her brand, shares her excitement on being able to teach students online, and her advice on ways to pursue your creative passions so that it can be your career

LISTEN HERE!

You can catch the show on www.rukusavenueradio.com the South Asian channel on Dash Radio as well as Spotify, every Monday.

Let us know what you think in the comments below or hit us up on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter!

We can’t wait to hear what you think!

You can always send us a DM or email us at [email protected]! And don’t forget to always tag us at #ANOKHIUNCENSORED!