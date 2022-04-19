ANOKHI UNCENSORED Episode 65

Taking A Closer Look At Social Housing Issues In Canada & India With Author Reema Patel

Hosted By Hina P. Ansari

Hi Friends,

In this episode, our editor-in-chief HINA P. ANSARI chats with Author Reema Patel, whose debut novel “Such Big Dreams”, which comes out on May 10th shares her insights on how she was able to translate her legal work focusing on social housing into her book.

Due her extensive work in NGOs with street children in Mumbai along with her legal work focusing on social housing here in Toronto, Reema shares her perspectives on these important topics while we also dive into her journey of becoming a first-time novelist.

Tune in to hear Reema talk about how a change in housing can affect both the parent and the child in regardless of where they live in the world.

Highlights from the episode:

Reema’s experience working with street children and families in Mumbai

How she parlayed that sense of awareness with her legal work here in Toronto

How she followed her passion for writing which led her to her first book

