ANOKHI UNCENSORED Episode 67

Up Close & Personal With Actress Emily Shah On Her Film JUNGLE CRY

Hosted By Raj Girn

In this episode of The ANOKHI UNCENSORED Show, our founder Raj Girn chats with Emily Shah about the release of the film ‘Jungle Cry,’ based on a true story, in which she both stars and is the executive producer.

Emily Shah is the daughter of prominent producer Prashant Shah, known for films like ‘My Name Is Khan’ in Bollywood, starring Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol, and ‘Speed Kills’ in Hollywood, starring John Travolta.

She honed her acting, producing, and entertainment business skills by attending many prominent schools, which include ‘Lee Strasberg’s Institute of Film and Theater’ (NY & LA), and by being on numerous movie sets which include Clint Eastwood’s ‘Jersey Boys.’

Find out why Raj compares it to ‘Slumdog Millionaire’ and why Emily believes that it’s such an important film for our times.

