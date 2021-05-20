ANOKHI UNCENSORED Episode 42

Ruchika Shares Her 4 Favourite Shows As She Says Goodbye

Hosted By Hina P. Ansari & Ruchika Bindra

Hello Friends,

As our co-host Ruchika says goodbye with this being her final show, we thought it would be great to go down memory lane and revisit her 4 favourite ANOKHI UNCENSORED shows!

In this episode, hosts Hina and Ruchika talked about:

• Ruchika’s 4 favourite ANOKHI UNCENSORED shows

• Her journey as one of the original co-hosts of ANOKHI UNCENSORED

• Their fondest memories while embracing the importance of having such a platform for our community.

⬇️⬇️⬇️

“It has been such a rewarding experience being a co host for ANOKHI UNCENSORED. Our topics and content is always focused around serving our South Asian community. Thank you for listening and giving me a space to share and grow with you all. ANOKHI UNCENSORED will always have a special part in my love for journalism and community care” — Ruchika Bindra

“When we started ANOKHI UNCENSORED together I knew that our chemistry was solid. It was such a pleasure working with Ruchika on tackling all sorts of subject matters. With her it didn’t feel like work, as we truly enjoyed our mission to create this global conversation for our community and have fun while doing it. I have learned so much from Ruchika and now that I’ve decided to continue the show solo, I will be keeping her seat warm for when she decides to pop back in again.” – Hina P. Ansari

👇👇👇

LISTEN HERE!

You can catch the show on www.rukusavenueradio.com the South Asian channel on Dash Radio as well as Spotify, every Monday.

Let us know what you think in the comments below or hit us up on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter!

We can’t wait to hear what you think!

You can always send us a DM or email us at [email protected]! And don’t forget to always tag us at #ANOKHIUNCENSORED!