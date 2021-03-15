ANOKHI UNCENSORED Episode 37

Strategies To Combat Mental Health That Work, With Special Guests Reema Sarin & Sarina Jain

Hosted By Raj Girn

With mental health being front row and centre after Meghan Markle’s interview with Oprah, our founder RAJ GIRN decided to dedicate this episode to bring our community (you) 👇🏽

‘Strategies To Combat Mental Health That Work!’ 👇🏽

With 2 guests who break it down from their own perspectives 👇🏽

📌 7pm EST: Meditation & Yoga Teacher, REEMA SARIN 🧘🏽‍♀️

📌 7.30pm EST: Founder, Masala Bhangra, SARINA JAIN 👯‍♀️

Reema:

💎 An avid practitioner of Yoga since 2004 and is a Certified Yoga Teacher since 2012.

💎 Attained her Teaching Diploma and Post Graduate Certification from Annamalai University, India and is about to complete her Masters Degree in Yoga from their Canadian campus.

💎 Has extensive teaching experience, specializing in Hatha Yoga, Chair Yoga and mindful meditation techniques.

💎 Currently adapting her teachings to best apply to corporate professionals and those looking to pursue a consistent home practice.

Sarina:

💎 Coined as the “Indian Jane Fonda” and is the creator of the original Masala Bhangra dance series, celebrating 21 years of Masala Bhangra.

💎 The first to bring Indian dance to the US fitness industry.

💎 She has 15 workout videos under her belt with Masala Bhangra classes offered in over 12 countries around the world.

💎 A certified fitness instructor for three decades, teaching classes in step aerobics, total body conditioning, and many more.

