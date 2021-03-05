ANOKHI UNCENSORED Episode 35

The Hypersexualization in Desi Entertainment

Hosted By Ruchika Bindra & Hina P. Ansari

As we all have been locked in, binging on South Asian streaming content has been pre prevalent than usual. And while doing that, there is a specific trend that can’t go unnoticed. It’s the depiction of sexual content that has been getting bolder and bolder in recent years.

So what’s the deal?

Is it a sign of much needed progression, or is this move going a bit too far?

—

We’ll be talking about:

🔴 How far we have come as a culture when it comes to the acceptance of sexualized content on screen

🔴 Examining the pros including how sex-positive content can play an important part in breaking taboos and increasing our sexual intelligence

🔴 Examining the cons including how this sexualized content may be perceived negatively by the audience.

👇 👇 👇

“It’s fascinating to see how quickly South Asian content has adapted a more bolder depiction of sexual content, which I feel is key to creating awareness and understanding the many layers of human sexuality.” – Hina P. Ansari

—

“OTT platforms have swept us all away with their powerful content and stories. South Asian shows have really opened up in their display of sexualization and the types of stories being shared. Join Hina and I as we dive deep and discuss the pros and cons of these stories and their display of sexualization.” – Ruchika Bindra

LISTEN HERE!

You can catch the show on www.rukusavenueradio.com the South Asian channel on Dash Radio as well as Spotify, every Monday.

Let us know what you think in the comments below or hit us up on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter!

We can’t wait to hear what you think!

You can always send us a DM or email us at [email protected]! And don’t forget to always tag us at #ANOKHIUNCENSORED!