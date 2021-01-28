ANOKHI UNCENSORED Episode 31

The Journey Of A Fashion Designer & Philanthropist, With Tina Tandon

Hosted By Raj Girn

Hey, hey, hey, here’s another great episode of Anokhi Uncensored by ANOKHI MEDIA, where host RAJ GIRN speaks with New York based fashion designer and philanthropist, Tina Tandon.

Tina is a staple in the American fashion scene, having graduated from the prestigious Fashion Institute Of Technology (New York), she went on to launch two fashion labels, Posh Pari Couture, est. 2006) and her namesake label (est. 2008). Her collections have been shown at New York Fashion Week and Cannes Film Festival but to name a few

Over the past decade, she has dressed notable celebrities on both sides of the Atlantic, including Brooke Shields and Christie Brinkley in Hollywood, and Taapsee Pannu and Soha Ali Khan in Bollywood. Her collections have be sold in some of America’s most prestigious boutiques, like Kitson in Beverly Hills, Searle on Madison Ave in New York, and Mark Shale on Michigan Ave in Chicago.

Her recent project saw her designing wardrobe for the #1 ranked Eros comedy web series on Amazon, called ‘Metro Park’. Her philanthropy work includes initiatives that support underprivileged and disenfranchised women, and she has pivoted to support the current health crisis as well!

Raj chatted with Tina about her rise through the ranks as a fashion designer, her high profile collaborations, and her support of initiatives that she believes in.

Tune in if you want to learn how to be your own boss and win, in the highly competitive world of fashion!

