ANOKHI UNCENSORED EPISODE 31: The Journey Of A Fashion Designer & Philanthropist, With Tina Tandon
Anokhi Uncensored Jan 28, 2021
ANOKHI UNCENSORED Episode 31
The Journey Of A Fashion Designer & Philanthropist, With Tina Tandon
Hosted By Raj Girn
Hey, hey, hey, here’s another great episode of Anokhi Uncensored by ANOKHI MEDIA, where host RAJ GIRN speaks with New York based fashion designer and philanthropist, Tina Tandon.
Tina is a staple in the American fashion scene, having graduated from the prestigious Fashion Institute Of Technology (New York), she went on to launch two fashion labels, Posh Pari Couture, est. 2006) and her namesake label (est. 2008). Her collections have been shown at New York Fashion Week and Cannes Film Festival but to name a few
Over the past decade, she has dressed notable celebrities on both sides of the Atlantic, including Brooke Shields and Christie Brinkley in Hollywood, and Taapsee Pannu and Soha Ali Khan in Bollywood. Her collections have be sold in some of America’s most prestigious boutiques, like Kitson in Beverly Hills, Searle on Madison Ave in New York, and Mark Shale on Michigan Ave in Chicago.
Her recent project saw her designing wardrobe for the #1 ranked Eros comedy web series on Amazon, called ‘Metro Park’. Her philanthropy work includes initiatives that support underprivileged and disenfranchised women, and she has pivoted to support the current health crisis as well!
Raj chatted with Tina about her rise through the ranks as a fashion designer, her high profile collaborations, and her support of initiatives that she believes in.
Tune in if you want to learn how to be your own boss and win, in the highly competitive world of fashion!
You can catch the show on www.rukusavenueradio.com the South Asian channel on Dash Radio as well as Spotify, every Monday.
Let us know what you think in the comments below or hit us up on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter!
We can’t wait to hear what you think!
You can always send us a DM or email us at [email protected]! And don’t forget to always tag us at #ANOKHIUNCENSORED!
Farah Khan
Author
Farah joined ANOKHI LIFE while finishing up her degree in English Literature and Writing at the University of Toronto. Her position since then has expanded across all departments, everything from office administration and corporate affairs, to ANOKHI's online presence and events. . .
COMMENTS
ANOKHI UNCENSORED EPISODE 29: It’s 2021: Time To Reclaim Your Life With The Open Chest Confidence Academy’s RAJ GIRN
ANOKHI UNCENSORED EPISODE 30: "How Casteism Played A Major Role In Shaping My Identity" By Meera Estrada
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
-
ANOKHI UNCENSORED EPISODE 30: "How Casteism Played A Major Role In Shaping My Identity" By Meera Estrada
-
ANOKHI UNCENSORED EPISODE 29: It’s 2021: Time To Reclaim Your Life With The Open Chest Confidence Academy’s RAJ GIRN
-
ANOKHI UNCENSORED EPISODE 28: Founders of SRC Partners Rohi Mirza Pandya & Sandhya Jain-Patel
-
ANOKHI UNCENSORED EPISODE 27: Is The Age Of Designer Excess Over? With Tessa Johnson
-
ANOKHI UNCENSORED EPISODE 26: Here’s Why You Need South Asian Super Hero Book Bravo Anjali From Author Sheetal Sheth
-
ANOKHI UNCENSORED EPISODE 25: The Top 10 Stories That Shook 2020 — Part 2
-
ANOKHI UNCENSORED EPISODE 24: Is Art An Expression Of Identity? With Jenny Vyas
-
ANOKHI UNCENSORED EPISODE 23: Fall 2020 Beauty Trends With Tayaba Jafri Director Of International Artistry For Laura Mercier
-
ANOKHI UNCENSORED EPISODE 22: The Top 10 Stories That Shook 2020 — Part 1
-
ANOKHI UNCENSORED EPISODE 21: 10 Mindful Hacks To Get You Through The Rest Of The Year
-
ANOKHI UNCENSORED EPISODE 20: Veena Sud, Sarita Choudhury and Mamta Chail
-
ANOKHI UNCENSORED EPISODE 19: Suicide: A Global Health Crisis That Needs Our Attention – With Dr. Gursharan Virdee
-
ANOKHI UNCENSORED EPISODE 18: South Asian Film Festivals Unite As COSAFF To Bring Diasporic Films To The Masses With Pulkit Datta
-
ANOKHI UNCENSORED EPISODE 17: What’s In Your Makeup Bag & Closet For Fall & The Holidays?
-
ANOKHI UNCENSORED EPISODE 16: Why Is It Hard For Senior Desi Women To Find Love The Second Time Around?
-
ANOKHI UNCENSORED EPISODE 15: Meet MissMalini — India’s Most Famous Blogger & How She Built A World Class Brand
-
ANOKHI UNCENSORED EPISODE 14: Live Chat With Melanie Chandra On South Asian Representation In Hollywood
-
ANOKHI UNCENSORED EPISODE 13: Live Chat With Shreya Gupta, Author Of 'Flamingo Feet'
-
ANOKHI UNCENSORED EPISODE 12: Dear Covid, Has Our Big Fat Indian Wedding Gone Extinct?
-
ANOKHI UNCENSORED EPISODE 11: How Anti-Black Racism Is Engrained In South Asian Culture
-
ANOKHI UNCENSORED Episode 10: Pride Month Special — Our Stories, Our Community, Our Rights
-
ANOKHI UNCENSORED EPISODE 9: "The Hard Facts On Fitness & Nutrition: We Can Still Eat Butter Chicken Right?”
-
ANOKHI UNCENSORED EPISODE 8: "Unmasking The COVID-19 Pandemic"
-
ANOKHI UNCENSORED Episode 7: "Real Talk: From Pitch To Peak To Pressures, Taking A Closer Look At Career Challenges”
-
ANOKHI UNCENSORED Episode 6: "Custom-Made Children: Are Designer Babies The Future Of Fertility?"
-
ANOKHI UNCENSORED Episode 5: "Are You Setting Goals The Right Way?"
-
ANOKHI UNCENSORED EPISODE 4: "AL Stories Of 2019 That We Need To Talk About!"
-
ANOKHI UNCENSORED EPISODE 3: "Infidelity, Yes It Happens. Admit it!"