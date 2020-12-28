ANOKHI UNCENSORED EPISODE 28: Founders of SRC Partners Rohi Mirza Pandya & Sandhya Jain-Patel
Anokhi Uncensored Dec 28, 2020
ANOKHI UNCENSORED Episode 28
Founders of SRC Partners Rohi Mirza Pandya & Sandhya Jain-Patel
Hosted By Raj Girn
SRC Partners is the brainchild of Rohi and Sandhya, who launched this cultural advisory firm earlier this year to support the story-telling instincts of their clients. They believe that collaboration between creatives and cultural producers, results in more compelling narratives. Their focused market is the entertainment sector and they provide a comprehensive DEI plan for film, tv, theatre, and online projects, and help at any point of the development and production.
Raj had the opportunity to dig deep with the co-founders to find out what motivated them to launch this enterprise, why it was needed, and how people can work with them. So if you are involved in the film, tv, or theatre industries and want to learn more about diversity and inclusion, this episode is for you!
Shukri Kayeh
Author
Shukri Kayeh is the newest addition to the ANOKHI team. She is a Vancouver Community College graduate in the Administrative Assistant program and Legal Administrative Assistant program. Shukri enjoys writing, reading, and singing on her free time.
