ANOKHI UNCENSORED Episode 47

How Did Neetu Godara Of SoCIAL LITE Vodka Change Lanes In Her Career Without Veering Off Course?

Hosted By Hina P. Ansari

When it comes to careers, changing lanes can be an easy transition or it can be a challenging one. Either way it’s important to be able to stay in your new lane.

Our editor-in-chief, Hina P. Ansari, is joined by Neetu Godara, Chief Growth Officer and co-founder of SoCIAL LITE Vodka who sheds some valuable insights when it comes to changing lanes and building a vodka business from scratch. They discuss: How Neetu applied her marketing skills to her new role as co-founder of a vodka company. Challenges and surprises that Neetu experienced during the start up phase. How the Pandemic gave her life lessons when it came to understanding the changing economy and the changing consumer’s buying habits. The importance of bringing a female perspective to a space that has traditionally been seen as male-dominated.

