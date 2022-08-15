ANOKHI UNCENSORED EPISODE 72: Chats With Aamir Khan (‘Laal Singh Chaddha’), Afsha Malik

ANOKHI UNCENSORED Episode 72

PART 1: Up Close & Personal With Aamir Khan Of ‘Laal Singh Chaddha’

Hosted By Raj Girn

Hello Friends,

This week, our founder Raj Girn is rolling in the deep with Bollywood superstar Aamir Khan, where they chat about his latest film, Laal Singh Chadha, produced by Aamir’s production company Aamir Khan Productions.

The film is the Indian adaptation of the American classic, Forrest Gump, where Khan plays the title role. The film also stars Kareena Kapoor Khan.

Raj asked him:

👉🏽 Why he chose to take on this role

👉🏽 How the script was adapted from a film rooted in American culture, to then speak to South Asian sensibilities

👉🏽 And what he hopes people will get out of watching this version of the classic

PART 2: Pregnancy & The Law What Is Really Happening – Part 2

Hosted By Hina P. Ansari

In Part 2 of this episode, our editor-in-chief Hina P. Ansari continues with her conversation with Afsha Malik from National Advocates For Pregnant Women (NAPW).

They touch on topics like:

👉🏽 How Christian Right is using the abortion ban to impose their religious beliefs on to the rest of the country

👉🏽 Is the abortion ban a way to expand the white population?

👉🏽 How it’s about preserving power on many levels.

If you missed Part 1 of this chat, you can catch it HERE.

