ANOKHI UNCENSORED Episode 62

Megha Rao And Michelle Ranavat Honoured On The ANOKHI Advocate List 2021!

Hosted By Raj Girn

In this episode of The ANOKHI UNCENSORED Show, our founder Raj Girn chats with Megha Rao, founder of holiCHIC by Megha, an internationally-renowned fashion company based out of New York, and Michelle Ranavat, founder of Ranavat, an internationally renowned beauty company based out of California, to commemorate ANOKHI LIFE’s 19th anniversary.

They both will be sharing their personal and professional philosophies on advocacy when it comes to being getting support for their respective causes.

