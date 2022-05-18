ANOKHI UNCENSORED Episode 66

The Battle Against Shadism: Hollywood 1 – Bollywood 0

Hosted By Raj Girn & Hina P. Ansari

This episode of The ANOKHI UNCENSORED Show brought our founder Raj Girn & editor-in-chief Hina P. Ansari for this very important discussion . . .

Inspired by the barrier-breaking casting of Simone Ashley (and others) in season 2 of ‘Bridgerton’, Raj and Hina take a closer look at how strong shadism exists in Bollywood, while Hollywood seems to be more inclusive of all shades of South Asian brown.

Highlights from the episode:

🔴 Explore the historic preference of lighter skin tones within the South Asian community.

🔴 Look at Bridgerton’s casting as a barrier-breaking moment or is it just a case of “White Gaze”?

🔴 Examine the shocking number of skin-whitening products that are sold in India, adding to the bottom line of a multi-billion dollar industry, while feeding the inferiority complexes they promote.

🔴 Ponder over whether Bollywood will ever move past skin prejudice and cast a dark-skinned actor in a hero role, rather than always in the villain role.

