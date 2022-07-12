ANOKHI UNCENSORED Episode 70

Up Close & Personal With Director/Producer Freida Pinto and Emma Holly Jones of Mr. Malcolm’s List

Hosted By Raj Girn

Hello Friends,

In this episode of The ANOKHI UNCENSORED Show, our founder RAJ GIRN chats with Director/Producer Freida Pinto and Emma Holly Jones about their latest film by Bleecker Street, MR. MALCOLM’S LIST.

Raj asked Freida why she decided to produce and act in the Regency-era dramedy, the importance of colour-blind casting, and how the plotline is so relevant to today’s world.

Meanwhile Emma sheds light on:

🎬 Why this is a great film about female friendships (in addition to the various heterocentric romances the film discusses)

🎬 The clever, artful cinematography that captures the essence of the times

🎬 And the breathtaking costumes that have been featured at Saks 5th Avenue, New York!

