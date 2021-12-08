ANOKHI UNCENSORED Episode 55

MISAFF Opens With World Premier Of ‘Donkeyhead’

Hosted By Raj Girn

In this episode of The ANOKHI UNCENSORED Show, our founder Raj Girn chats with Arshad Khan, the festival director of Mosaic International South Asian Film Festival (MISAFF) about this year’s festival highlights, including the centrepiece film for opening night, ‘Donkeyhead,’ which premiered on Thursday, December 2nd!

The film is written, directed, and stars Agam Darshi who joined the conversation with fellow principal actor Huse Madhavji.

