ANOKHI UNCENSORED EPISODE 39: How To Avoid The 5 Biggest Mistakes Women Make When Planning Their Financial Security
Anokhi Uncensored Apr 15, 2021
ANOKHI UNCENSORED Episode 39
How To Avoid The 5 Biggest Mistakes Women Make When Planning Their Financial Security
With Dilys D’Cruz, Vice President and Head of Wealth Management, Meridian Credit Union
Hosted By Hina P. Ansari
For women, finding the right way to save for their future can be overwhelming. Especially when they are single, widowed or divorced.
There are so many questions and concerns.
‘Is it too late to start investing?’ ‘Where should I put my money?’ And most importantly, ‘What mistakes am I making?’.
Our editor-in-chief, Hina Ansari chatted with Dilys D’Cruz, Meridian Credit Union’s Vice President and Head of Wealth Management, who shed some valuable insights on ways to build your financial security the right way.
They talked about:
• The cultural barriers some South Asian women face when planning their financial future.
• Can it ever be too late to plan for retirement?
• Purchasing luxury items vs. investing that money: which gets the biggest for the buck?
👇👇👇
You can catch the show on www.rukusavenueradio.com the South Asian channel on Dash Radio as well as Spotify, every Monday.
Let us know what you think in the comments below or hit us up on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter!
We can’t wait to hear what you think!
You can always send us a DM or email us at [email protected]! And don’t forget to always tag us at #ANOKHIUNCENSORED!
Farah Khan
Author
Farah joined ANOKHI LIFE while finishing up her degree in English Literature and Writing at the University of Toronto. Her position since then has expanded across all departments, everything from office administration and corporate affairs, to ANOKHI's online presence and events. . .
COMMENTS
ANOKHI UNCENSORED EPISODE 36: How Does The EDA Platform Create An Effective Platform For BIPOC Filmmakers
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
-
ANOKHI UNCENSORED EPISODE 38: How The Farmer’s Protest Has Amplified Our Bullying Problem
-
ANOKHI UNCENSORED EPISODE 37: Strategies To Combat Mental Health That Work
-
ANOKHI UNCENSORED EPISODE 36: How Does The EDA Platform Create An Effective Platform For BIPOC Filmmakers
-
ANOKHI UNCENSORED EPISODE 35: The Hypersexualization in Desi Entertainment
-
ANOKHI UNCENSORED EPISODE 34: What’s The Big Deal About Inclusivity Anyway, With Ritu Bhasin
-
ANOKHI UNCENSORED EPISODE 33: Vice President Kamala Harris: Celebrating An Historical Moment Of Representation
-
ANOKHI UNCENSORED EPISODE 32: Are You Loving Yourself Enough?
-
ANOKHI UNCENSORED EPISODE 31: The Journey Of A Fashion Designer & Philanthropist, With Tina Tandon
-
ANOKHI UNCENSORED EPISODE 30: "How Casteism Played A Major Role In Shaping My Identity" By Meera Estrada
-
ANOKHI UNCENSORED EPISODE 29: It’s 2021: Time To Reclaim Your Life With The Open Chest Confidence Academy’s RAJ GIRN
-
ANOKHI UNCENSORED EPISODE 28: Founders of SRC Partners Rohi Mirza Pandya & Sandhya Jain-Patel
-
ANOKHI UNCENSORED EPISODE 27: Is The Age Of Designer Excess Over? With Tessa Johnson
-
ANOKHI UNCENSORED EPISODE 26: Here’s Why You Need South Asian Super Hero Book Bravo Anjali From Author Sheetal Sheth
-
ANOKHI UNCENSORED EPISODE 25: The Top 10 Stories That Shook 2020 — Part 2
-
ANOKHI UNCENSORED EPISODE 24: Is Art An Expression Of Identity? With Jenny Vyas
-
ANOKHI UNCENSORED EPISODE 23: Fall 2020 Beauty Trends With Tayaba Jafri Director Of International Artistry For Laura Mercier
-
ANOKHI UNCENSORED EPISODE 22: The Top 10 Stories That Shook 2020 — Part 1
-
ANOKHI UNCENSORED EPISODE 21: 10 Mindful Hacks To Get You Through The Rest Of The Year
-
ANOKHI UNCENSORED EPISODE 20: Veena Sud, Sarita Choudhury and Mamta Chail
-
ANOKHI UNCENSORED EPISODE 19: Suicide: A Global Health Crisis That Needs Our Attention – With Dr. Gursharan Virdee
-
ANOKHI UNCENSORED EPISODE 18: South Asian Film Festivals Unite As COSAFF To Bring Diasporic Films To The Masses With Pulkit Datta
-
ANOKHI UNCENSORED EPISODE 17: What’s In Your Makeup Bag & Closet For Fall & The Holidays?
-
ANOKHI UNCENSORED EPISODE 16: Why Is It Hard For Senior Desi Women To Find Love The Second Time Around?
-
ANOKHI UNCENSORED EPISODE 15: Meet MissMalini — India’s Most Famous Blogger & How She Built A World Class Brand
-
ANOKHI UNCENSORED EPISODE 14: Live Chat With Melanie Chandra On South Asian Representation In Hollywood
-
ANOKHI UNCENSORED EPISODE 13: Live Chat With Shreya Gupta, Author Of 'Flamingo Feet'
-
ANOKHI UNCENSORED EPISODE 12: Dear Covid, Has Our Big Fat Indian Wedding Gone Extinct?
-
ANOKHI UNCENSORED EPISODE 11: How Anti-Black Racism Is Engrained In South Asian Culture
-
ANOKHI UNCENSORED Episode 10: Pride Month Special — Our Stories, Our Community, Our Rights
-
ANOKHI UNCENSORED EPISODE 9: "The Hard Facts On Fitness & Nutrition: We Can Still Eat Butter Chicken Right?”
-
ANOKHI UNCENSORED EPISODE 8: "Unmasking The COVID-19 Pandemic"
-
ANOKHI UNCENSORED Episode 7: "Real Talk: From Pitch To Peak To Pressures, Taking A Closer Look At Career Challenges”
-
ANOKHI UNCENSORED Episode 6: "Custom-Made Children: Are Designer Babies The Future Of Fertility?"
-
ANOKHI UNCENSORED Episode 5: "Are You Setting Goals The Right Way?"
-
ANOKHI UNCENSORED EPISODE 4: "AL Stories Of 2019 That We Need To Talk About!"
-
ANOKHI UNCENSORED EPISODE 3: "Infidelity, Yes It Happens. Admit it!"