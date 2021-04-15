ANOKHI UNCENSORED Episode 39

How To Avoid The 5 Biggest Mistakes Women Make When Planning Their Financial Security

With Dilys D’Cruz, Vice President and Head of Wealth Management, Meridian Credit Union

Hosted By Hina P. Ansari

For women, finding the right way to save for their future can be overwhelming. Especially when they are single, widowed or divorced.

There are so many questions and concerns.

‘Is it too late to start investing?’ ‘Where should I put my money?’ And most importantly, ‘What mistakes am I making?’.

Our editor-in-chief, Hina Ansari chatted with Dilys D’Cruz, Meridian Credit Union’s Vice President and Head of Wealth Management, who shed some valuable insights on ways to build your financial security the right way.

They talked about:

• The cultural barriers some South Asian women face when planning their financial future.

• Can it ever be too late to plan for retirement?

• Purchasing luxury items vs. investing that money: which gets the biggest for the buck?

