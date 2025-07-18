Aima Baig, Apache Indian & JoSH Headline Mosaic Festival’s 20th Anniversary & You’re Invited!
Culture Jul 18, 2025
August 1 & 2, 2025 | Mississauga Celebration Square | FREE ADMISSION
Presented by Title Sponsor: TD Ready Commitment
This summer, Mississauga’s heartbeat of culture returns stronger than ever as Mosaic Festival celebrates an incredible 20 years of art, music, food, and community! As the longest-running South Asian festival in the GTA, Mosaic Fest continues its legacy of showcasing the rich tapestry of South Asian heritage, while embracing global artistry and local talent.
Taking place at the vibrant Celebration Square on August 1st and 2nd, the 20th anniversary edition promises two unforgettable days packed with live performances, culinary delights, visual art, and family-friendly activities — all for free.
Star-Studded Line-Up: Icons Take The Stage
Expect nothing less than musical fireworks with some of the most iconic names from India, Pakistan, and the diaspora lighting up the Mosaic stage:
-
AIMA BAIG (Aug 2) – The electrifying pop sensation headlines with her powerful vocals and stage presence.
-
APACHE INDIAN (Aug 1) – UK Desi pop pioneer brings his reggae-dancehall anthems like “Boom Shack-A-Lak” to life!
-
JOSH THE BAND (Aug 2) – Canada’s beloved Bhangra duo returns with their legendary energy and hits like “Josh Naal Pao Bhangra”.
-
MEKAAL HASAN BAND ft. SHAHZAD ALI KHAN QAWWAL (Aug 1) – An evening of Sufi-rock and soul-stirring fusion music that transcends borders.
-
Performances also by Shallum Xavier, York Raaniyan, Bollywood Dance School, Jadoo Entertainment, and many more.
️
Hosts With The Most
Returning as the official MC is none other than Ali Kazmi, the charismatic Pakistani Canadian actor who brings unmatched energy, humour, and charm to the Mosaic stage.
Adding even more flair, internationally-acclaimed comedian Nitinn R Miranni joins as Guest Host, delivering his signature global wit and magnetic stage presence.
21 Food Vendors + Marketplace
Bring your appetite, because Mosaic 2025 serves up 21 food vendors offering a taste of South Asia and beyond. From sizzling street eats to sweet desi desserts, there’s something for every palate.
Plus, explore the bustling vendor market, with local artisans, fashion, lifestyle brands, and more.
Why Mosaic Festival Matters
For 20 years, Mosaic Festival has been more than a celebration, it’s a movement. It has brought together communities, bridged cultures, and given platform to generations of artists and audiences.
By integrating Rock The Coliseum, the youth-driven music and arts festival into the weekend programming, Mosaic continues to create space for both heritage and innovation.
Don’t Miss This Milestone
Whether you’re coming for the music, the food, the art, or the community spirit, Mosaic Festival 2025 is an experience not to be missed.
August 1 & 2, 2025
Mississauga Celebration Square
Admission: FREE
Join us as we celebrate two decades of South Asian excellence, global artistry, and the power of coming together.
Follow @mosaicfestival for the full schedule, updates, and artist reveals.
COMMENTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
-
You Know You Grew Up South Asian If You’ve Heard These 10 Things
-
A Night At The Museum: Eid At The Smithsonian
-
Star-Studded Biblio Bash Gala Raises Over $1 Million For Teen Mental Health In Toronto
-
How the South Asian Relationship Summit is Bringing Culturally Relevant Insights to Modern Love
-
Why Indo-Caribbean Canadian Voices & Narratives Need Better Representation In Media
-
How Cultures Link is Empowering Immigrant Identity Through its Online Workshops & Programs
-
South Asian House Makes A Splash at Art Basel Miami for Its Second Edition
-
Roshni Media’s Much-Anticipated TIA Awards Gala Gets Ready To Take Over NYC!
-
Diwali Dance Fest Takes the Stage at Walt Disney World® Resort for a Second Year!
-
7 Characters In Desi Folklore That Put Halloween Spooks To Shame
-
Celebrities, Creators & Supporters Celebrate Diwali At Desai Foundation’s 11th Annual 'Diwali On The Hudson'
-
University Health Network (UHN)’s 'Diwali – A Night To Shine' Raises Record Breaking $2m+ To Support Health Care, Research And Innovation
-
The Lit Gala Returns To Toronto For A Night of Celebration & Charity Supporting Children With Disabilities In India
-
What Future Changemakers Can Learn From The Inspiring Canadian Women Honoured At The Women Empowerment Awards 2024
-
How 'Little Canada' Helps South Asian Newcomers Feel Welcomed & Connected
-
The Heartbreaking Failure Of The System: Dr. Moumita Debnath & The Unheard Cries Of Rape Victims
-
2024 India & Pakistan Independence Day Celebrations in North America
-
The Sold Out 2024 Women Empowerment Awards Will Present Two $10K Grants & Scholarships To Winners
-
Kavita Krishnamurti, Yasser Desai, Dr. L Subramaniam & 100+ Homegrown Stars To Perform At #BollywoodMonsterMashup
-
Why You Should Celebrate Summer in Style with Rosé - Toronto's Premium Picnic Experience
-
South Asian Heritage Month: Spotlighting South Asian NGOs Fighting Child Hunger & Poverty, Homelessness, Domestic Violence & More
-
The Princess Margaret Cancer Foundation Announces North America’s First and Largest Street Cricket Fundraiser: Cricket to Conquer Cancer
-
Time Magazine Honours 10 South Asians On Their Time100 List Of 2024
-
Celebrating International Women's Month: A South Asian Perspective
-
These Desi Spices Will Put You In The Mood For Valentine's Day
-
Is Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina A Problem For Bangladesh?
-
How Dr. Danister Perera Is Unlocking Sri Lanka's Indigenous Medical Secrets In Palm Leaves
-
The Inaugural Lit Gala Celebrated Diwali Raising Funds For Girls Education In Rural India
-
How The Modern South Asian Metrosexual Is Breaking Stereotypes
-
Rupi Kaur Refuses Biden's Diwali Invitation Due To The Administration's Support Of Israel's Actions In Gaza
-
Celebrities, Founders, Media & Notable South Asian Personalities Celebrate Neerja Public Relation’s 15th Anniversary
-
Why Nurturing International Students Is Key To Canada's Growth
-
India Vs Canada: Is This The Start Of A New Cold War?
-
Event Alert: The Women Empowerment Awards Honours Change-Making Women In Exclusive Gala
-
Chandrayaan-3 Moon Landing Signals The Dawn Of India's New Space Age
-
Ask Dr. Monica Vermani: Our Cultural Differences May Threaten Our Marriage
-
#ANOKHI20: From Head-To-Heels Here Is Raj Girn’s Complete Fashion & Beauty Breakdown
-
#ANOKHI20: The ANOKHI Emerald Brunch Highlighted The Importance Of Mental Health Awareness Within The South Asian Community
-
#ANOKHI20: Celebrating 20 Years While Honouring South Asian Empire Builders With Star-Studded Celebrity Fashion Show, Mental Health Awareness Brunch & Entertainment Gala
-
Is The South Asian Bromance A Form Of Micro-Cheating?
-
#ANOKHI20 Is This Weekend! Dr. Neil Dhalla Award of Excellence To Unveil At ANOKHI's 20th Anniversary Star-Studded Events In Toronto
-
#ANOKHI20: Our Latest Reveal Including The First 8 Celebs Who Will Be Helping Us Celebrate!
-
#ANOKHI20: The Latest Reveal From Our 3-Video Series -- Empire Builder, Circle Of Trust, Music Lounge
-
Here's Why #ANOKHI20 Is Celebrating South Asian Heritage Month x Mental Health Awareness Month
-
#ANOKHI20: Three Fabulous Options For You To Purchase Tickets!
-
The Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre Is Just What India Needs
-
#ANOKHI20: Website Is Live & Early Bird Tickets Are Now Available!
-
The Hunt For Amritpal Singh: What Exactly Is Happening In Punjab?
-
Indiaspopup.com Hosts A NYC Power Summit Honouring 5 South Asian Women For IWD 2023
-
Oscars 2023: Our Best-Dressed List!
-
Mindy Kaling Becomes First South Asian To Receive Norman Lear Award
-
"RRR" Nabs Oscar Nomination For Best Original Song For "Naatu Naatu"
-
What Pisses Me Off: Why My Endometriosis Was Ignored For Years
-
Diljit Dosanjh & Coachella 2023 Makes History With Their First Ever Roster Of South Asian Artists
-
'RRR' Beats Taylor Swift And Lady Gaga With Golden Globe Win
-
The Open Chest Confidence Academy Launches 2.0 To Celebrate Their 2nd Anniversary