Aima Baig, Apache Indian & JoSH Headline Mosaic Festival’s 20th Anniversary & You’re Invited!

August 1 & 2, 2025 | Mississauga Celebration Square | FREE ADMISSION

Presented by Title Sponsor: TD Ready Commitment

This summer, Mississauga’s heartbeat of culture returns stronger than ever as Mosaic Festival celebrates an incredible 20 years of art, music, food, and community! As the longest-running South Asian festival in the GTA, Mosaic Fest continues its legacy of showcasing the rich tapestry of South Asian heritage, while embracing global artistry and local talent.

Taking place at the vibrant Celebration Square on August 1st and 2nd, the 20th anniversary edition promises two unforgettable days packed with live performances, culinary delights, visual art, and family-friendly activities — all for free.

Star-Studded Line-Up: Icons Take The Stage

Expect nothing less than musical fireworks with some of the most iconic names from India, Pakistan, and the diaspora lighting up the Mosaic stage:

AIMA BAIG (Aug 2) – The electrifying pop sensation headlines with her powerful vocals and stage presence.

APACHE INDIAN (Aug 1) – UK Desi pop pioneer brings his reggae-dancehall anthems like “Boom Shack-A-Lak” to life!

JOSH THE BAND (Aug 2) – Canada’s beloved Bhangra duo returns with their legendary energy and hits like “Josh Naal Pao Bhangra”.

MEKAAL HASAN BAND ft. SHAHZAD ALI KHAN QAWWAL (Aug 1) – An evening of Sufi-rock and soul-stirring fusion music that transcends borders.

Performances also by Shallum Xavier, York Raaniyan, Bollywood Dance School, Jadoo Entertainment, and many more.

️

Hosts With The Most

Returning as the official MC is none other than Ali Kazmi, the charismatic Pakistani Canadian actor who brings unmatched energy, humour, and charm to the Mosaic stage.

Adding even more flair, internationally-acclaimed comedian Nitinn R Miranni joins as Guest Host, delivering his signature global wit and magnetic stage presence.

21 Food Vendors + Marketplace

Bring your appetite, because Mosaic 2025 serves up 21 food vendors offering a taste of South Asia and beyond. From sizzling street eats to sweet desi desserts, there’s something for every palate.

Plus, explore the bustling vendor market, with local artisans, fashion, lifestyle brands, and more.

Why Mosaic Festival Matters

For 20 years, Mosaic Festival has been more than a celebration, it’s a movement. It has brought together communities, bridged cultures, and given platform to generations of artists and audiences.

By integrating Rock The Coliseum, the youth-driven music and arts festival into the weekend programming, Mosaic continues to create space for both heritage and innovation.

Don’t Miss This Milestone

Whether you’re coming for the music, the food, the art, or the community spirit, Mosaic Festival 2025 is an experience not to be missed.

August 1 & 2, 2025

Mississauga Celebration Square

Admission: FREE

Join us as we celebrate two decades of South Asian excellence, global artistry, and the power of coming together.

Follow @mosaicfestival for the full schedule, updates, and artist reveals.