Curtains Up! The Reelworld Film Festival 2025 Kicks Off Today In Toronto
Culture Oct 16, 2025
The red carpet is officially rolled out as the 25th annual Reelworld Film Festival+Summit kicks off today at Toronto’s Royal Theatre with the screening of It Comes In Waves by Reelworld alum Fitch Jean — a deeply emotional story of loss, resilience, and the unbreakable bond between siblings.
Founded in 2000 by award-winning actress and producer Tonya Williams, Reelworld has spent a quarter-century championing racialized and Indigenous voices in Canada’s screen industries. From feature films and shorts to industry panels and mentorship programs, its mission remains unwavering: to build an equitable and representative creative landscape.
A Festival With Purpose
Running from October 16 to 19, this year’s milestone edition blends screenings, keynotes, fireside chats, and networking sessions designed to foster dialogue between filmmakers, policymakers, and audiences. Opening night festivities at The Royal Theatre will be followed by a vibrant weekend of screenings at The Paradise Theatre.
Earlier today, ANOKHI LIFE’s Founder Raj Girn and Entertainment Editor Mehak Kapoor joined filmmakers, actors, and industry leaders at the Kickoff Luncheon held at Toronto’s Omni King Edward Hotel, where conversations centered around the festival’s impact over 25 years and the path ahead for Canadian cinema.
Spotlight On Feature Films
This year’s lineup showcases a remarkable range of stories – powerful, personal, and profoundly intersectional.
Highlights include:
It Comes In Waves (Dir. Fitch Jean) – Toronto Premiere
A Rwandan refugee becomes the sole caretaker of his sister in this moving tale of love and survival. (October 16, 7:00 PM)
Rising Through The Fray (Dir. Courtney Montour) – World Premiere
Following Indigenous Rising, the first all-Indigenous roller derby team, this documentary is as electric as it is empowering. (October 18, 11:00 AM)
Circo (Dir. Lamia Chraibi) – Ontario Premiere
A young circus performer in Rio de Janeiro fights for his dreams amid heartbreak and hardship. (October 18, 1:30 PM)
Foreigner (Dir. Ava Maria Safai) – Ontario Premiere
A horror-drama about assimilation, identity, and the dangers of denying one’s roots. (October 18, 4:00 PM)
Have You Heard Judi Singh? (Dir. Baljit Sangra) – Toronto Premiere
A stunning portrait of a forgotten Black-Punjabi jazz artist who changed Canadian music history. (October 18, 6:30 PM)
A Tribe Called Love (Dir. Mohamed Ahmed) – World Premiere
A Toronto-set love story blending romance, satire, and cultural commentary through a Somali lens. (October 18, 9:00 PM)
Treasure of the Rice Terraces (Dir. Kent Donguines)
A heartfelt exploration of identity, tradition, and tattoo heritage in the Philippines. (October 19, 11:00 AM)
In the Room (Dir. Brishkay Ahmed) – Ontario Premiere
Five Afghan women reclaim their narrative and defy exile through art and activism. (October 19, 2:00 PM)
Montréal, Ma Belle (Dir. Xiaodan He) – Ontario Premiere
A middle-aged woman’s emotional awakening challenges cultural duty and personal freedom. (October 19, 4:30 PM)
❤️ Designed By Preeti (Dir. Gayatri Everitt Bajpai) – Canadian Premiere
A tender romantic drama about reinvention, community, and the courage to start over. (October 19, 8:00 PM)
Shorts With Impact
The festival’s acclaimed short film programs – Grief, Entanglements, Genre Fever, and Retrospective – will spotlight rising talent and established directors alike, including Supinder Wraich, Jennifer Podemski, RT Thorne, and Joyce Wong, underscoring the festival’s commitment to mentorship and legacy.
Beyond The Screen
Reelworld’s influence extends far beyond the festival. Through the Reelworld Screen Institute, Access Reelworld directory, and Reelworld Foundation, it continues to drive systemic change and create tangible career opportunities for racialized and Indigenous creators across Canada.
As the 25th anniversary celebrations unfold, Reelworld stands as both a reflection of progress made and a call to action for what’s next – a film industry that mirrors the true diversity of its storytellers.
Reelworld Film Festival+Summit 2025
October 16–19, 2025
Opening Night: The Royal Theatre (608 College St, Toronto)
Other Screenings: The Paradise Theatre (1006c Bloor St W, Toronto)
Tickets & Schedule: www.reelworld.ca/festival-screenings
Farah Khan | Editorial Director
Author
Farah Khan manages the editorial department at ANOKHI LIFE, overseeing content production, publishing, and the annual editorial calendar, while also supporting operations, projects, systems, events, and vendor coordination.
