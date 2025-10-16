Curtains Up! The Reelworld Film Festival 2025 Kicks Off Today In Toronto

The red carpet is officially rolled out as the 25th annual Reelworld Film Festival+Summit kicks off today at Toronto’s Royal Theatre with the screening of It Comes In Waves by Reelworld alum Fitch Jean — a deeply emotional story of loss, resilience, and the unbreakable bond between siblings.

Founded in 2000 by award-winning actress and producer Tonya Williams, Reelworld has spent a quarter-century championing racialized and Indigenous voices in Canada’s screen industries. From feature films and shorts to industry panels and mentorship programs, its mission remains unwavering: to build an equitable and representative creative landscape.

A Festival With Purpose

Running from October 16 to 19, this year’s milestone edition blends screenings, keynotes, fireside chats, and networking sessions designed to foster dialogue between filmmakers, policymakers, and audiences. Opening night festivities at The Royal Theatre will be followed by a vibrant weekend of screenings at The Paradise Theatre.

Earlier today, ANOKHI LIFE’s Founder Raj Girn and Entertainment Editor Mehak Kapoor joined filmmakers, actors, and industry leaders at the Kickoff Luncheon held at Toronto’s Omni King Edward Hotel, where conversations centered around the festival’s impact over 25 years and the path ahead for Canadian cinema.