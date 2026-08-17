CHAI STAINS CRAMPING YOUR STYLE? Here’s Your Ultimate Beauty Guide For A Glowing Smile

Discover budget-friendly tips for a healthy smile while enjoying chai, mithai and other South Asian favourites without sacrificing your sparkle.

A great smile is not necessarily a series of gleaming white Chiclet’s, instead it reflects well-cared for teeth and gums that blend nicely with the lips and communicates your best self. Teeth come in a variety of colours, and yes, even teeth that are off white, cream and soft beige are beautiful. Gums do not have to be bubble-gum pink, but if they are a pinkish shade and do not bleed, you have a great base for a stunning smile.

This article focuses on what you can do on a daily basis to beautify your smile, and all within budget.

The Culprit(s) – Our Delicious Foods

As South Asians, we are blessed with a cornucopia of delicious foods and drinks… which can also dull our smiles! Chai is a common culprit, and it stains our teeth because the black tea contains tannins (plant polyphenols) that stick to our enamel and over time leaves xanthic cast.

Tumeric has ruined more than one chopping board, and the ianthic tinge on the board will also stain our enamel because it contains a yellow pigment called curcumin. Our daily consumption of such foods weaken enamel and deposit pigment on the teeth thus reducing the brilliance of our smiles.

Tamarind, the fruit that adds such tang to our potato dishes is indispensable. However its high acid content weakens our enamel, which leaves the teeth vulnerable to decay.

South Asian celebrations are incomplete without mithai, and I have no intention of refusing a beautiful piece of barfi, jalebi or ladoo! The problem is not necessarily enjoying one sweet treat, but repeatedly exposing the teeth to sugar throughout the day. Weddings, festivals and family visits can easily become a marathon of sweetened chai, mithai and snacks.

Based on the examples of South Asian classics, it seems that we have to choose between great food or a fabulous smile. I refuse to sacrifice either, and believe that with a steady , consistent approach to buccal care, we can eat and flash a dazzling smile!

Gentle Aproach

The cornerstone of toothcare is brushing the teeth properly 2 to 3 times day. By proper brushing, I mean applying a pea size amount of toothpaste to a small toothbrush head whose bristles stand upright and gently bend and hug the surface of the teeth as you pass the bristles on each exposed areas of the tooth – the front, the top and the back. If you are looking for toothbrushing tips, this a fun video to watch: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=1q10LWifXkw

Note that a toothbrush, like mascara, needs to be replaced every three months. A toothbrush with frayed bristles will not reach the cervices and corners of the mouth, so this gives bacteria an opportunity to fester and cause cavities and gum disease. The bristles deliver the toothpaste to the tooth surface and draws out bits of gunk that settle thereon.

It is imperative that you gently pass the toothbrush along the surface of the teeth, because if you are aggressive in your strokes, you will damage the gums. I learned this lesson from personal experience. I used to brush so aggressively, and this was big contributor to my gums receding, and I eventually had to undergo a gum grafting surgery to correct the problem. From that point onwards, I not only brushed twice daily as recommended by my dentist, I took the time to master the gentle approach as demonstrated by my dentist.

Electric Toothbrushes Rock!

My dentist recommended that I use an electric toothbrush, to ensure that I always have a small brush head and the pressure is correct to clean effectively. I have been using Oral B for years, and I love that every three months I just pop in a new brush head from my multipack of replacements; the lack of waste in materials and time lost in buying a manual toothbrush feels great.

When I travel, I rely on my Philips Philips One by Sonicare Toothbrush because its brush head is small, the bristles are sturdy but gentle and when I click on the power button (you need a battery), it gently cleans my teeth. I love that toothbrush comes with a travel case, so it looks smart and sleek while I travel. It such a pleasure to use this product when I travel (abroad or just to the office), that my oral care never falters.

Toothpaste – the Unexpected Drama

In terms of toothpaste, I have had a lot of trouble with the standard pharmacy brands. First, the ones that are branded minty fresh or cinnamon strong irritate the skin around my mouth. For a number of years, during my twenties, I noticed that the corners of my mouth were dark, where the toothpaste foam sometimes accumulated. I ignored the darkness for a while but it started to bother me when the corners became too dark to cover. One day while brushing my teeth, I looked in the mirror and had a Eureka moment – my strongly-scented toothpaste that made my breath smell minty was the culprit. I realised that the tingle that I felt in my mouth was the same ingredient that was irritating my skin. I stopped using the dramatic toothpaste and opted for staid and simple, and the darkness faded.

In addition to the dramatic toothpastes, I also developed an allergy to a particular toothpaste that never existed previously. One day I was brushing, and I felt tingling on my lips. I dismissed it, and for the next few days the tingling arose each time I brushed and disappeared until one day I looked in the mirror and realised that my lips were swollen. I was mortified; I did not want to go to work with duck lips. I met with my allergist and showed him my toothpaste. He asked me a series of questions, examined my puffy lips, and then read the ingredients of my toothpaste. He zeroed in on the hydroxide ingredient and explained that it sometimes causes reactions. I am not stating that hydroxides cause allergies – I am just sharing a story about 1 toothpaste that caused me to react.

Please do not stop using toothpaste!

The moral of my toothpaste tales is that you should be alert to the impact of toothpaste on the whole mouth area. You may have to go through a few tubes before you find the right one(s). I have found two that clean my teeth and do not irritate my skin: Botot and Marvis.

Botot caught my attention because the first product from the line was a mouthwash invented in 1755 for King Louis XV of France. This product has lineage! The toothpaste is gentle and the Cinnamon – Clove – Anise has sweet, spicy taste and smell that defeats the forces of garlic with decisiveness. After I rinse my mouth I marvel at how my teeth glisten and my skin remains calm.

I like to switch up my toothpaste, as I do my skin care, and another great product is the Marvis Amarelli Licorice. The flavour is refreshing and again the foam is gentle so my skin is never irritated. I love that this line has travel sizes, so when I am on the road I pack a mini tube Marvis and I enjoy upkeeping my buccal care regime.

I have not recommended a whitening toothpaste because they tend to have abrasives agents such as silica particles, that are rough on the tooth enamel. This type of toothpaste can remove surface stains but over time, brushing twice daily with an abrasive toothpaste can weaken the enamel. Healthy teeth need thick, strong enamel, so I focus on effective brushing and flossing, and then rely on my dentist for professional level cleaning for every tooth.

Fluoride – Why I Love it!

Both Botot and Marvis contain fluoride a natural mineral which strengthens tooth enamel and protects the teeth against decay. In Botot, the fluoride ingredient is found in its Sodium Monofluorophosphate, and in Marvis the fluoride ingredient is Sodium Fluoride. The teeth are weakened when they are exposed to acidic foods such lemons and drinks such as coffee. The Canadian Dental Association states on its website, “The Canadian Dental Association (CDA) supports the appropriate use of fluoride. More than 50 years of extensive research demonstrates that fluoride is safe and effective in preventing dental caries (i.e., tooth decay)…” My teeth are strong, and a lifetime’s worth of responsible fluoride consumption has helped me to achieve this state.

Flossing – Gross but Necessary

Relying on brushing alone is insufficient, because food debris accumulates between the teeth. The debris contributes to bad breath, yellow stains between the teeth and bleeding gums. Flossing is an integral step in oral care, and here is my twist:

I hate sliding the traditional string between each tooth, because I watching the debris stuck to the string is gross. I used to use the string daily, and when I visited the dentist twice yearly, he still removed so much plaque. The string method was gross and undereffective, and I only reserve this method for trips abroad when I have limited space and cannot pack my beloved Waterpik.

I now use my beloved Waterpik daily to wash away particles. It is easy to use; I fill in the plastic water bucket, attach it to the motor, turn on the water, and aim the waterhead between the teeth and blast. After a few second, I turn off the Waterpik and spit into the sink to ensure that what I remove from between the teeth and from along the gumline remains outside of my mouth. The procedure is more time consuming than flossing but the blast of fresh water between the teeth helped me to effortlessly remove sesame seeds. I love my Waterpik!

I knew that the Waterpik had improved my life because my dentist, whom I visit twice yearly, remarked that I had less plaque. My appointments are not as long anymore, and my gums always look pink and healthy! I love my Waterpik so much that I miss it when I am on vacation.

Oil-Pulling – Should you do it?

Ayurveda is a complete body and mind care system that harnesses the power of plants to promote health and well-being, and this includes the teeth and gums. Oil pulling is a an Ayurvedic technique which involves warming 1-2 teaspoons of oil, such as sesame or coconut oil and swishing it around your mouth vigorously for several minutes, and then you spit it out. The theory is that the oil binds to bacteria, toxins and parasites located in the mouth and lymph system. The routine is simple and complements flossing and brushing, and certainly worth an exploration.

I have not found any studies that confirm its efficacy, but my experience with Ayurvedic practises is that often a western study will question its validity and then many years later a study is publish extolling its virtues and confirming that thousands of years and millions of practitioners were on to something. It is likely that you have the oils in your kitchen pantry, so you might as well experiment – low cost, low risk, and in several months you have a brighter smile and pleasant breath.

Traditional Does Not Always Mean Tooth-Friendly

Many South Asians grew up hearing about neem twigs, miswak, herbal powders and other traditional approaches to cleaning the teeth. These rituals are meaningful parts of our cultural history, but they should not automatically replace modern dental care.

Some powders and homemade mixtures may be too abrasive for the enamel, while other remedies may not contain fluoride. If you enjoy incorporating a traditional practice into your routine, ask your dentist how to do so safely. I prefer to treat these practices as possible complements to my oral-care regime, rather than substitutes for fluoride toothpaste, cleaning between the teeth and regular professional care.

The Role of Mouthwash

Mouthwash is often marketed as great for a quick breath refreshener when you are in a hurry or is added as a finishing touch to the brushing and flossing routine.

According to the American Dental Association, there are two types of mouthwash – cosmetic and therapeutic. The former is designed to freshen breath while the latter treats issues such as control plaque, gingivitis, bad breath, and tooth decay. You need to read labels to understand the nature of the mouthwash, and ingredients such as essential oils, fluoride and peroxide indicate that the product is therapeutic.

Mouthwash should not be used immediately after brushing the teeth, because even though the mouthwash reaches the tightest corners and crevices of the mouth and teeth to lift away bacteria, it also removes the helpful fluoride deposited by the toothpaste. In the morning, I typically brush my teeth, get dressed and made-up which lasts about 30 minutes, eat breakfast, work for an hour and then rinse my mouth with mouthwash.

My Post-Chai Smile Ritual

Chai is comfort in a cup, but slowly sipping several cups throughout the day gives the tea and sugar plenty of opportunities to cling to the teeth. Giving up chai is not an option for me, so I focus on what I do after drinking it.

Once I finish my cup, I rinse my mouth with water. If I am away from home, I keep water nearby and make sure that chai is not the last thing sitting on my teeth for several hours. This easy habit is particularly helpful when I cannot brush immediately.

At Home Teeth Whitening

Teeth whitening kits such as the popular Crest 3D Whitestrips Vivid (which is approved by the CDA) are effective but there is a catch.

These products contain peroxide or peroxide-generating compounds as the whitening ingredient. The peroxide may also make your teeth sensitive. You need to follow the directions carefully, and remember more frequent usage does not mean whiter teeth, it can lead to tooth sensitivity.

Additionally, if you do not apply the strips properly, you will end up with certain teeth being whiter than the others. It is imperative that you speak with a dentist who can best guide you on which kit to use and likley can also provide application tips to prevent two-toned teeth.

A Serious Note About Paan and Supari

Paan and supari may be familiar parts of South Asian culture, but familiarity does not always mean safety. Areca nut, betel quid, paan and smokeless tobacco are associated with an increased risk of oral cancer. This is not simply a question of staining the teeth or affecting the breath; it can have serious consequences for the tissues inside the mouth. The Government of Canada identifies these products among the risk factors for oral cancer.

If you use these products, be honest with your dentist so that they can properly examine your mouth. A sore, patch, lump or unusual change that does not disappear should never be ignored. Our cultural traditions are precious, but protecting our health must always be part of the conversation.

Dentists are Teachers

There a so many jokes about the unpleasantness associated with visiting the dentist, and they are not without merit. A deep cleaning and check up is both uncomfortable and can be costly, but if you treat your twice-yearly dental appointment as a learning experience at the hands of a trained professional, the unpleasantness gives way to empowerment courtesy of your dentist.

My dentist cleans each tooth carefully, lifting away the stains and heightening the beauty of the natural colour of my teeth. During the cleaning, my dentist talks about the state of my teeth and informs me if I have a tiny chip or if my gumline is receding. The information helps me to plan my next dental care steps and I make sure to review my brushing technique. At the end of the cleaning each tooth looks clean and the overall look is an evenly distributed shine.

Smile Always

From steaming cups of chai to turmeric-rich curries and tangy tamarind dishes, the foods that bring flavour and comfort to South Asian life can sometimes leave their mark on our teeth. But maintaining a beautiful smile does not mean giving up the foods and traditions we love, nor does it mean chasing an unnaturally white, picture-perfect result.

With consistent brushing, flossing, mindful product choices and regular dental visits, we can protect our teeth while continuing to enjoy every colourful bite. After all, a truly beautiful smile is not defined by its shade. It is healthy, well cared for and shared with confidence.

Suggested Reading:

7 Ways To Give Your Gums A Healthy Boost