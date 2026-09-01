Cover Story: The Woman Shaping How The World Sees South Asian Cinema: Meenakshi Shedde

One of my most moving experiences came from being a volunteer teacher of English and Life Skills for underprivileged teenagers at the Patuck Polytechnic College in Santa Cruz, Mumbai. I showed them the wonderful Canadian documentary Driving with Selvi by Elisa Paloschi. It is about a woman raised in an abusive family, who grew up determined to be financially independent. Eventually, she became South India’s first female truck driver.

With support from the Canadian Consulate in Mumbai, we screened the film for around 500 students. After the screening, I first shared stories of domestic abuse in families I had seen around me, where people can sometimes be let down by family and those they love the most. A lot of youngsters in the audience were weeping openly. I then encouraged them to share their stories if they were comfortable, without taking any names, because perhaps these stories are far more commonly experienced than we assume, and sharing can make us feel less alone and vulnerable.

One girl was crying because the film made her really miss her parents, who lived in distant Ratnagiri: they had sent her to Mumbai for higher studies. I asked the students, “Here is a girl in distress. How can we help her?” They spontaneously began collecting money to buy her a railway ticket to go home. Because Diwali was approaching, they also decided she should take her mother a sari as a Diwali gift, something she had never been able to do before. They raised enough for the gift and a return ticket. Months later, she came to my class and asked if she could join my NGO. I said I don’t run one, but you don’t need an NGO to listen to the heart, and hear it even when someone does not ask us for help. She nodded, her eyes brimming with tears, and left with a smile.

I did some sharing, guided the discussion and asked a few questions: the students did everything themselves. What moved me enormously was the level of trust they placed in me, choosing to voluntarily share shameful family betrayals in public, while keeping members anonymous, and allowing themselves to be absolutely vulnerable. I felt that something was very right with how things had happened so spontaneously, and was very humbled by their trust.

I’m also Vice-Chairperson of Point of View (POV), a non-profit headed by Bishakha Datta, that has been working on gender issues, digital culture, disability and inclusion for 30 years. We worked with the Mumbai Film Festival for inclusive screenings for blind and sighted audiences. On every seat, we left a satin sash so that sighted audience members could blindfold themselves, if they wished, and experience the film as a blind person might. It was optional: they could watch the film normally and simply hear the audio description, but for those who chose to use the blindfold, it would be a real revelation, I promised them. I knew from long experience that the blind intensely love movies, and if you ever watch a movie with a blind person, later, he/she will tell you scores of details you never noticed.

We presented two films, Tu Hai Mera Sunday and Turup with live audio description, explaining the action on screen in scenes where there is action but no dialogue, so that blind audiences could fully understand everything on screen. We got an overwhelming response from the blind. They were so excited, many said it was the first time in their lives they ever went to a movie alone, because they could understand it fully, and didn’t need someone to explain things to them. Others said, “The blind always laugh last,” as someone has to explain the joke to them first. “It felt great getting the joke and laughing with everyone else.”

Another time, POV screened the wonderful Secret Superstar, audio described, produced by Aamir Khan Productions (AKP) and directed by Advait Chandan, for a group of about 20 adult blind women at the Smt Kumudben Dwarkadas Vora Industrial Home for Blind Women in Andheri. It is a fantastic, daring feminist film, with a young teenage girl, a secret musician in hijab, who pushes her mother, who is being violently abused by her husband, to get a divorce and live freely, while pursuing her own dream of becoming a singer. Afterwards, we unpacked the film together. I shared things from my own life and neighbourhood, and slowly, slowly, the women began opening up.

Some of the blind women were astonished that I lived alone. They would ask me, “Is that allowed? Are you allowed to be single? Are you allowed to lead your own life and make your own decisions?” They had simply never known anyone who lived this way.