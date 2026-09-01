Cover Stories / Cover Story: The Woman Shaping How The World Sees South Asian Cinema: Meenakshi Shedde

Cover Story: The Woman Shaping How The World Sees South Asian Cinema: Meenakshi Shedde

Cover Stories Sep 01, 2026

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