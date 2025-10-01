Cover Story: Advocacy Warrior Sheetal Sheth Shares Her F*ck Cancer Playbook

Every October, Cancer Awareness Month reminds us that cancer is more than a diagnosis — it is a journey that stretches far beyond treatment into the daily realities of survivorship. Globally, cancer claims nearly 10 million lives each year , yet millions more are living with and beyond it. In fact, in the United States alone, there are over 18 million cancer survivors today, a number expected to rise to 26 million by 2040 . These figures are both sobering and hopeful: sobering because the disease touches 1 in 2 people in the U.S. over their lifetime , hopeful because advances in early detection and treatment have made long-term survivorship increasingly possible. But survivorship is not just about statistics. It is about navigating fear, resilience, and identity in a way that transforms both patients and those who love them. The American Cancer Society notes that nearly two-thirds of survivors live five years or more after diagnosis , underscoring that life after cancer is not only possible but common. Yet for many, especially within South Asian communities, the journey can be complicated by cultural silence. In Canada, recent Statistics Canada data revealed that only 55% of South Asian women reported a Pap smear in the last three years, compared with 71% of non-racialized women , while breast cancer screening rates have been reported as low as 48% among South Asian immigrant women in Ontario . This underlines not just the urgency of prevention, but also the isolation survivors may face when cultural norms discourage open conversations about illness. — Spotlight: Sheetal Sheth — One person who has refused to stay silent is Sheetal Sheth. An award-winning actress, producer, author, cancer veteran, and outspoken advocate, she has built a career that spans more than 20 feature films, numerous television roles, and five Best Actress awards on the festival circuit. A trailblazer for South Asian representation, she entered Hollywood at a time when actors of color were told to change their names — and went on to prove that authentic voices belong at the center of the screen. Beyond acting, Sheetal is a sought-after speaker and writer, with op-eds published in outlets including CNN, The Daily Beast, and Parents.com. She has keynoted at the NY State AAPI Summit and the Prevent Cancer Foundation’s Congressional Families reception, and serves as co-founder of Listen to the KidZ and as an ambassador for Room to Read. As an author, she created the bestselling Anjali children’s book series (Penguin Random House), the first of its kind to feature an Indian American hero, and her most personal book, Making Happy, was named one of the best books of 2022 along with winning an IPPY Award. She currently stars in and produces the feature Hummingbird, and will appear in Ella McCay alongside Jamie Lee Curtis and Kumail Nanjiani. Across every platform, Sheetal shines a light on marginalized communities, champions authentic representation, and uses her own survivorship to model resilience and self-advocacy. What follows is her deeply personal conversation with ANOKHI LIFE’s Founder & CEO, Raj Girn — an exploration of her cancer journey through diagnosis, treatment, and healing, and the practical wisdom she shares for patients, families, and loved ones navigating the long road of survivorship. — Personal Journey & Awareness —

Raj Girn: You’ve shared your story with such honesty. What was the moment you decided to go public with your diagnosis and journey, and what did you hope to accomplish?

Sheetal Sheth: Honestly, I wasn’t sure I was going to share. Everything happened so fast, and I needed time—for myself, for my family, and just to process. Even telling close friends and loved ones felt overwhelming at first.

As time passed and my appearance changed so drastically, I knew I had to address it in some way. I had to find a way through it that felt authentic. I also didn’t want my kids to see me “hiding out” or to think that appearance was everything. Sharing became a way not just to be honest with others, but to model for them that our worth isn’t tied to how we look, and that we can face hard things head-on.

Raj: Cancer often strips life down to its rawest form. What did that look like for you, and how did you rebuild from there physically, emotionally, and spiritually?

Sheetal: Cancer really stripped me raw—I was angry for a long time and felt every emotion imaginable. I went dark for a while, needing space to process. I also realized that I needed to ‘make friends with the darkness’ (Arundhati Roy). Writing became a lifeline; I wrote a lot including a children’s book called Making Happy, a love letter for anyone going through a hard time.

I also found a support group which has been such a life-line. I gave myself permission not to answer every text or email and leaned into people and places that brought me comfort—and who and what those were, were often surprising.

My spiritual practice has always been evolving. I grew up quite surrounded by doctrine but grew to learn that I needed something more tangible and practical. Meditation was always hard for me, but I committed to practicing it and now genuinely look forward to it. I’ve also learned that meditation comes in many forms—it could be walking, exercising, listening to music, or whatever helps you center yourself. For me, rebuilding means committing to self care as a core part of me, a dealbreaker that I have to stick to.

Raj: Within South Asian communities, health is still often treated as a private matter and considered a taboo to talk about it publicly. Did you face cultural silence or stigma during your journey privately or publicly, and if so, how did you confront it to help normalize its discussion?

Sheetal: 100%. Health matters are still considered taboo to talk about, and there’s pressure to “keep it together,” ‘be strong.” It drives me crazy. I knew I had to do my part to break the cycle. That’s why I chose to appear on the cover of Seema magazine with no hair—fully visible, fully honest.

Asian women’s rates of cancer are rising faster than any other group, and we must stop the stigma and silence. By sharing my journey openly, I hope to normalize these conversations, encourage early detection, and show that vulnerability is strength, not shame. I get messages daily from people who my story resonates with and it’s a privilege to be comfort for them.

Raj: When did you realize that you weren’t a victim, but a survivor, and then an advocacy warrior?

Sheetal: I’ve never felt the language around cancer quite fits me—I don’t love words like ‘survivor’ or ‘warrior.’ Sometimes I say “cancer veteran,” but even that isn’t exactly how I feel. For me, the hardest part is survivorship—the mental toll, the endless “what ifs.”

A headache is never just a headache once you’ve had cancer, and that’s impossible to explain to anyone who hasn’t lived it. That’s why, there’s an instant bond when you meet someone who’s in the cancer club—it’s the worst club to be in, but it has the best members.

— The ‘F*uk Cancer Playbook’:

A Guide for Others to Rise & Conquer —

Early Detection & Self Advocacy

Raj: What advice would you give someone who senses something is “off” but isn’t sure how to advocate for themselves with doctors? Through your experience, what markers do you recommend people pay attention to and why, that allow for them to be more in control of the journey back to healthy?

Sheetal:

Stay on top of your appointments and screenings.

Trust yourself and don’t take no for an answer.

You know your body better than anyone. If something feels “off,” don’t dismiss it.

Write down what you’re experiencing, bring questions to your appointments, and don’t be afraid to push for clarity.

If you feel unheard, ask again—or find another doctor.

Doctors are not living in your body day to day. Advocacy sometimes means repeating yourself, being persistent, and even making people uncomfortable until you get answers.

It can feel daunting, but your health is worth it. You deserve to be taken seriously.

Treatment Navigation:

Raj: What tools, systems, and routines helped you manage the complexity of treatments and appointments?

Sheetal: Honestly, it was a mix. I am grateful I had a partner who came with me to appointments and took notes. He also helped navigate the insurance side which was less than ideal. I kept a dedicated folder with test results and medical info that I knew I would have to refer to and share with different specialists. I also kept a separate notebook with questions I wanted to bring into each appointment.

But systems only went so far. What really helped was being honest about the fact that there really is no way to know what you will feel when you wake up and letting each day be what it was going to be. I could cancel plans, change my mind or do what I needed that day and that was an important boundary to set for myself.

Self-Elevation & Managing Side Effects:

Raj: Outside of the normal treatment navigation, what non-traditional, holistic avenues did you find to help you journey through the process, physically, emotionally, and spiritually? Are there rituals, remedies, or products you adopted that made the day-to-day more manageable?

Sheetal: I’m a big proponent of integrative care. For me, I view medicine as a bridge—it’s essential, but I also know I have to do my part to support my body and mind. Ayurveda has been around for thousands of years, and I’ve drawn from its wisdom as a foundation for a thriving lifestyle. I work with a naturopath, go to acupuncture regularly, exercise, and follow an anti-cancer diet.

I like to think of myself as a wellness wanderlust—I love exploring and learning from different people and practices. Sometimes that means trying something new, sometimes it’s about deepening what I already know. Everything gets run by my trusted oncologist (I finally found the right partner), and ultimately I trust how I feel in my own body.

Mind & Body:

Raj: How did you protect your mental health during the hardest moments during this journey?

Sheetal: Holistic healing isn’t just physical—it’s also emotional and spiritual. Writing became part of my therapy, meditation slowly became something I looked forward to, and I learned to see wellness as a practice of constant curiosity and balance.

Community & Support::

Raj: What kind of support system made the biggest difference for your journey, and how can others create something similar to support them through the journey?

Sheetal: It’s personal and really important to figure out what works for you. I’d say don’t be afraid to ask for help and be specific—people often want to show up but don’t know how. Surround yourself with those who give you strength, and allow yourself to let go of relationships or interactions that drain you. A support system doesn’t have to be big—it just has to be real.

Being Alone & Finding Community Support:

Raj: For those who are journeying through the process alone, what do you recommend they do to not be or feel alone? What kind of support should one create around them to assist in maximizing the ease of the journey ahead?

Sheetal: Going through cancer alone is one of the hardest things, but you don’t have to feel alone. I would encourage anyone in that position to seek out a support group—whether in person or online. There are incredible communities where people share openly, and being able to connect with others who truly understand can make all the difference. I have something a stranger wrote to me copied and pasted that I read everyday.

I’d also recommend finding small ways to build your own circle of care, even if it’s unconventional—maybe it’s a neighbor who can check in, a friend who texts regularly, or a wellness class where you feel seen. Don’t underestimate the power of professional support—therapists, social workers, and patient navigators can provide both guidance and emotional grounding.

At the core, it’s about giving yourself permission to reach out. The right people are out there, and finding even one or two safe connections can remind you that you don’t have to carry this alone.

— Identity, Beauty & Representation —

Raj: Illness changes how we see ourselves on many levels, and whether we see our cup as half full or half empty, makes all the difference. How did your journey reshape your sense of identity, beauty, or femininity so that you came back to self?

Sheetal: I had to dig deep. I didn’t want to be a ‘sick person.’ I wanted a full life, but I also realigned my priorities. My journey forced me to peel everything back to my essence—who I am when all the layers are stripped away. I know beauty as presence, resilience, and authenticity, not just appearance. I also wanted my kids to see that, so they didn’t equate worth with how someone looks.

Raj: What message do you hope your visibility as an advocacy warrior send to those facing the long journey ahead, so they don’t lose themselves?

Sheetal: Hold on to yourself but know that you are allowed to evolve.

You are more than your diagnosis.

Millions of moments make up a lifetime.

There will be extraordinary highs. And some downright awful lows.

But most of life happens in the middle. When we are sad or heartbroken or angry or feel like the whole world is broken, the only thing that we truly have that is ours, is our voice.

— For the Next Warrior —

Raj: If you could hand someone at the beginning of their journey a “survivor toolkit,” what would it include that hasn’t already been mentioned in the ‘F*ck Cancer Playbook’ earlier?

Sheetal: Permission to feel everything, a way to document your journey, rituals that ground you, a flexible ‘community’ list, HUMOR AND LIGHTNESS! When I would disagree with my husband, I started joking ‘I have cancer so I’m right.’ It instantly created levity that we all needed and it gave others the permission to just be and not walk on eggshells around me.

Raj: Can you share the mantra, affirmation, or mindset that carried you through and lifted you up when you needed it the most?

Sheetal: I’m so grateful to have found what truly matters to me—and young enough to fully live it.

Raj: What are the fallacies and myths commonly shared about cancer and its survivor journey that you’d like to dispel?

Sheetal: Cancer isn’t just an ‘old person’s disease’—it can happen at any age. In fact, more and more people under 40 are being diagnosed than ever before.

Survivorship doesn’t end at treatment; the mental and emotional challenges continue. There’s no shame in fear or grief, and being honest about your journey is the best way to break silence and empower others.

Raj: For caregivers, especially within South Asian families where duty and silence can be heavy, what’s one thing you wish more people understood about supporting a loved one going through their cancer journey?

Sheetal: This is really for everyone, whatever their background. It’s about presence, patience, and permission.

The most meaningful support comes from allowing space for the person going through cancer to feel, express, and struggle. Don’t try to ‘fix it.’ Don’t compare your grief to theirs, and don’t make it about you.

Avoid asking vague questions like “How are you doing?” Instead, offer specific gestures: drop off a meal you know they like or ask their partner what they are craving. Say “I’m going to the movies—can I pick up your kids?” or “I’m heading to the grocery store—what can I grab for you?”

— Looking Ahead —

Raj: This month, cancer awareness is front and center. What’s one conversation you’d like amplified in South Asian homes and communities?

Sheetal: TO TALK ABOUT IT. NORMALIZE IT. 1 in 2 people will be diagnosed with some kind of cancer in the US. Too often, illness is treated as a private matter, or there’s a cultural pressure to stay silent and “tough it out.”

I want families to talk openly about symptoms, screenings, and preventative care—and to normalize seeking help without shame. Having these honest conversations can literally save lives.

Raj: What gives you hope when you think about the future of cancer awareness, treatment, and survivorship?

Sheetal: There’s so much to look forward to. My doctor always says, “Stick around—science is on our side.” And it’s true. Research has advanced tremendously, with organizations like BCRF driving breakthroughs in new treatments and early detection tools. The Cancer Vaccine Coalition has been developing vaccines and treatments, even for metastatic disease, that are already in clinical trials.

I’m equally inspired by the growing openness and visibility around cancer—more people are sharing their stories, advocating for early detection, and demanding better care. Organizations like the Prevent Cancer Foundation are leading the charge, showing us that progress is not only possible, it’s happening.

Raj: Is there anything that we haven’t already shared that you’d like to leave everyone with?

Sheetal: Prioritize JOY—even if you have to schedule it. Don’t get caught up in being ‘busy.’ Lean into the JOMO—the joy of missing out—saying no to what doesn’t serve you so you can fully say yes to what does.

If you have kids, know that you will never regret having spent more time with them.

— Parting Thoughts —

Cancer is never just a medical condition — it is a lived experience that reshapes identity, family, and community. As Sheetal Sheth reminds us, survivorship is not about “getting back to normal,” but about learning to embrace a new normal built on honesty, advocacy, and care. And while the journey may feel isolating, you do not have to walk it alone.

If you or a loved one are navigating cancer, here are some trusted resources in North America for screening, early detection, and ongoing support:

Screening & Early Detection

Community & Support

CancerCare (U.S.) – Free professional support services including counseling, support groups, and financial assistance.

Wellspring (Canada) – Community-based centers offering free programs for those living with cancer and their families.

Gilda’s Club (Canada & U.S.) – Support groups and programs for anyone affected by cancer.

Mental Health & Wellbeing

For South Asian Communities

The message is clear: screen early, seek support, and speak openly. Cancer thrives in silence, but survivorship thrives in community. By breaking taboos, amplifying stories like Sheetal’s, and making use of the many resources available, we can transform fear into action — and isolation into connection.

