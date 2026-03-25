Lakmē Fashion Week 2026: The Runway Looks That Absolutely Slayed

Lakmē Fashion Week 2026 took place from March 19 to 22, 2026, bringing together some of India’s most talented designers for a four-day showcase of creativity, craftsmanship, and runway moments that slayed. The event featured a curated mix of established and emerging talent from across the country, delivering bold silhouettes, fresh interpretations of traditional designs, and much more! Lakmē Fashion Week has once again taken centre stage, bringing together the best and most artistic minds in India’s fashion world for an outstanding four-day showcase of creativity, craftsmanship, and trendsetting design. The show took place between March 19-22, 2026. This latest edition delivered a packed schedule of truly stunning runway moments and standout collections that gave me some serious retro vibes.

Jointly organized by Lakmē, RISE Worldwide, and the Fashion Design Council of India (FDCI), the event highlights a powerful curation of designers from Delhi, Mumbai, and across the country, each offering a distinct perspective on modern style. Since its debut in 2000, Lakmē Fashion Week has grown into one of India’s most influential fashion platforms, known for launching trends and spotlighting both established and emerging talent.

This year was no exception, with runways filled with bold statements, innovative silhouettes, and a fresh take on traditional influences. From standout collections by Fashion Trust Arabia, India Guest Country Winner Kartik Research, to unforgettable moments from Anurag Gupta, the past few days delivered no shortage of inspiration and looks that absolutely slayed! Here’s a look at some of our top looks from the show.

Day 1 – Lakmē Fashion Week 2026

Kicking off on March 19, 2026, Lakmē Fashion Week x FDCI opened with a strong mix of fresh voices, such as Fashion Trust Arabia, India Guest Country Winner Kartik Research, and established names, setting the tone for the days ahead. The first day featured presentations from The Boy’s Club, comprising Countrymade, Dhruv Vaish, Sahil Aneja, and Vivek Karunakaran, whose pieces, according to Femina, explored “contemporary menswear through raw silks, kantha, appliqué, and textural techniques that were a reflection of how modern menswear is increasing becoming more expressive.” Chola followed with a showcase that shook things up with a more interactive showcase and monochromatic storytelling, while Abraham and Thakore, in collaboration with L’Atelier 1664, “combined French lifestyle influences with Indian craftsmanship to present a cross-cultural perspective, with structured, versatile pieces rooted in everyday wear.” Kartik Research made its India runway debut, highlighting handwoven textiles and the artisans who create them, before AK|OK Anamika Khanna closed with “fluid silhouettes and detailed work, seamlessly balancing comfort with statement dressing and setting a clear direction for the season ahead.” Needless to say, all of these collections had a little something for everyone!

Day 2 – Lakmē Fashion Week 2026

Day two continued the momentum and focused strongly on sustainability, craftsmanship, and new voices in design. NIF Global Presents GenNext, featuring Jubinav, Saim, and Taarini Anand, according to MSN, “featured emerging designers who are experimenting with cultural references and evolving techniques.” This was followed by showcases from Rielan™ X Payal Pratap, Navahara Khadi, Samant Chauhan, Coek, and the Pawan Sachdeva and Shruti Sancheti FDCI curation, each of which served up distinct interpretations of contemporary fashion. The day also spotlighted incredible initiatives, including the R|Elan Circular Design Challenge winner CRCLE, before closing out with a stunning presentation from Supima X Afew Rahul Mishra.

Day 3 – Lakmē Fashion Week 2026

The third day of the show continued to bring heat, with even more glamour and creativity, as designers like Line Outline by Deepit Chugh, Jaajabor, Triune by Prasoon Sharma, Aisha Rao, Bhumika Sharma, and Ritika Mirchandani presented collections that leaned into bold textures and statement design. The Lakme Salon X Verandah showcase by Anjali Patel Mehta was absolutely beautiful and, according to Femina, stood as an “ode to the designer’s South Indian maternal grandmother, inspired by a range of magnolia and Nilgiri flora and traditional rangoli patterns, hand-embellished beads and sequins.” Additional showcases from Indriya, Aditya Birla Jewellery X Amit Aggarwal, and Anurag Gupta continued to dazzle on the runway, which Femina reported centred “celebrating creativity and modern glamour [through] textures and jewellery.” Closing the lineup, NEXA Spotlight winner Anurag Gupta presented a collection that was “inspired by Utagawa Kuniyoshi. It explored how natural forms and engineered structures could coexist within a refined fashion framework,” describes Femina. The third day was truly inspiring, and not one look missed!

Day 4 – Lakmē Fashion Week 2026

Closing out the week, day four brought together a mix of emerging talent and glamorous showcases, including FDCI X Pearl Academy First Cut, Max Fashion Presents Unserious Everything, Satya Paul X Aditi Rao Hydari, and the Lakmē Grand Finale X Péro. Max Fashion’s collection stood out for its playful energy, which Femina described as “joyful, free-spirited, and completely unbothered,” while the finale by Aneeth Arora’s label Péro closed the week with a sense of “quiet authority.” Altogether, the final day showcased a stunning array of design approaches, from experimental to refined, while reinforcing the key themes of creativity, wearability, and individuality that were shining brightly throughout the week.

Lakmē Fashion Week once again proved why it remains one of the most influential platforms in Indian fashion, blending heritage craftsmanship with bold contemporary design. Across four dynamic days, designers delivered collections that celebrated individuality, innovation, and cultural storytelling on the runway.

From emerging voices redefining modern silhouettes to established labels pushing creative boundaries, the event highlighted the evolving landscape of South Asian fashion—one where tradition and experimentation coexist beautifully. As the final looks left the runway, one thing was clear: the future of Indian fashion is vibrant, fearless, and ready for the global stage.

Main Image Photo Credit: www.instagram.com @lakmefashionwk

Suggested Reading:

NYFW Fall 2026: Where Heritage Met High Fashion With Bibhu Mohapatra & Prabal Gurung

Not Your Mom’s Gold Set: Jewellery Trends To Watch In 2026