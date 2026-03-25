Fashion / Lakmē Fashion Week 2026: The Runway Looks That Absolutely Slayed

Lakmē Fashion Week 2026: The Runway Looks That Absolutely Slayed

Fashion Mar 25, 2026

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Devika Goberdhan | Fashion Editor

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Devika (@goberdhan.devika) is an MA graduate who specialized in Political Science at York University. Her passion and research throughout her graduate studies pushed her to learn about and unpack hot button issues. Thus, since starting at ANOKHI in 2016, she has written extensively about many challe...

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