FROM CHAI TO COMMUNITY: How Chaiiwala Of London Is Brewing A Cultural Movement Across Canada

Discover how Chaiiwala Of London is transforming Canada’s café culture, bringing authentic chai, street food, and community together through a rapidly growing national brand.

For generations, coffee shops have served as the backdrop for everyday life. They have been places to catch up with friends, study for exams, hold meetings, and grab a quick drink before the workday begins. But increasingly, another kind of café culture is taking root; one inspired by heritage, hospitality, and a slower, more intentional way of connecting.

Enter Chaiiwala Of London.

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Credit: IG @chaiiwalaca

Inspired by a family tea stall in New Delhi dating back to 1927, the global brand launched in the UK in 2015 and has since grown to more than 100 locations worldwide. Canada became Chaiiwala’s first international market, and since opening its first location in Scarborough in 2021, the brand has expanded to 25 cafés across four provinces, with plans to reach 100 locations nationwide by 2030.

At the heart of Chaiiwala’s Canadian growth is Ajmal Gundhra, co-master franchisor of Chaiiwala Of London Canada and one of the driving forces behind the brand’s rapid expansion. Alongside his business partner, Shiraj Kothiwala, Gundhra has helped introduce Canadians to a modern café experience rooted in nearly a century of chai culture and hospitality.

But Chaiiwala Of London’s story extends far beyond tea.

Its menu draws inspiration from East Indian, East African, and British influences, bringing together signature Karak Chaii, Pink Chaii, Bombay Toasties, Desi Breakfasts, and decadent Gulab Jamun Cheesecake under one roof. More importantly, its cafés have become gathering places where customers from all backgrounds can connect through food, conversation, and shared experiences.

As younger generations increasingly seek authenticity, cultural experiences, and spaces that foster connection, tea houses are experiencing a resurgence. What was once considered niche has become mainstream, with chai and specialty tea beverages helping reshape modern café culture.

For Gundhra, that shift is about much more than beverages.

“We wanted to create places where people can connect, share stories, and build community over a simple cup of chai,” he says. “We do not just serve beverages. We create moments of human connection.”

ANOKHI sat down with Ajmal Gundhra, co-master franchisor of Chaiiwala Of London Canada and the brand’s principal spokesperson, to discuss heritage, hospitality, and why he believes chai culture is only just beginning to shape Canada’s future.

Our Exclusive Chat With Ajmal Gundhra, Co-Master Franchisor, COO, and CGO

FARAH KHAN: For readers discovering Chaiiwala Of London for the first time, how would you describe the brand and the experience you set out to create?

AJMAL GUNDHRA: Chaiiwala Of London is a modern café brand inspired by nearly a century of chai culture and hospitality. We bring together authentic chai, street food, all day breakfast, and contemporary café experiences in a way that feels both familiar and exciting. Our vision has always been bigger than serving food and beverages. We wanted to create places where people can connect, share stories, and build community over a simple cup of chai.

Chaiiwala Of London’s roots trace back to a tea stall in New Delhi dating back to 1927. How does that heritage continue to influence the brand today?

Our heritage is the foundation of everything we do. The original tea stall represented hard work, hospitality, and bringing people together through chai. Nearly a century later, those same values continue to guide us. While our cafés have evolved for a modern audience, every recipe, every cup of chai, and every guest experience is inspired by the traditions and rituals that have been passed down through generations.

Since launching in Canada in 2021, you’ve expanded to 22 locations across four provinces. Why do you think the brand has resonated so strongly with Canadians?

Canada is one of the most diverse countries in the world, and people are increasingly seeking authentic experiences and meaningful connections. Chaiiwala Of London offers both. For many guests, it provides a taste of home and nostalgia. For others, it introduces them to new flavours and traditions. I believe our growth has been driven by our ability to bring people together while celebrating the multicultural fabric of Canada.

Chai has always been about more than just a drink. What role does it play in bringing people together and creating community?

Chai has never really been about tea. It is about connection. Across generations and cultures, some of life’s most meaningful conversations have happened over a cup of chai. It is where friendships are formed, families reconnect, ideas are shared, and communities are built. In a world that often feels increasingly disconnected, chai creates a reason to slow down, sit together, and be present. We do not just serve beverages. We create moments of human connection.

One of the ideas emerging in food and beverage culture is that tea houses are becoming the new social hubs. Have you seen that shift firsthand within your own locations?

Absolutely. We see it every day. Guests are looking for more than a quick transaction. They want places where they can gather, connect, work, study, and spend time with friends and family. Our cafés have become modern community spaces where people from different backgrounds come together. In many ways, tea houses are reclaiming their historic role as social hubs, and that shift is only accelerating.

Traditionally, coffee shops have dominated café culture. Why do you think consumers are increasingly embracing chai, specialty teas, and tea based beverages?

Consumers today are more curious and adventurous than ever before. They want unique flavours, authentic stories, and experiences that feel personal. Chai offers all of that. It carries history, culture, and ritual within every cup. As people continue exploring new tastes and traditions, chai naturally becomes part of that journey.

Younger generations are often looking for authenticity, customization, and cultural experiences. How has Chaiiwala Of London connected with Gen Z and younger consumers?

Younger consumers are drawn to brands that have genuine stories and meaningful experiences behind them. Chaiiwala Of London offers authenticity while still feeling modern and relevant. Whether it is our handcrafted beverages, our vibrant café environment, or our ability to blend tradition with innovation, we have created an experience that allows younger generations to discover and celebrate culture in a way that feels accessible and exciting.

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Chaiiwala Of London’s menu draws inspiration from East Indian, East African, and British influences. Why was it important to celebrate these cultural connections through food and drink?

Food tells the story of people, migration, and shared experiences. The journey of chai spans continents and generations, connecting communities across East India, East Africa, and Britain. Our menu reflects that journey. By celebrating these influences, we are honouring the rich cultural connections that helped shape the brand and the communities we serve today.

Have there been any customer stories or moments that reinforced your belief in the power of cultural connection through food?

There have been many moments that stand out. We have seen grandparents introducing grandchildren to foods they grew up with, newcomers finding comfort in familiar flavours, and guests experiencing these traditions for the very first time. Watching people from different cultures sit together and connect over food and chai reinforces the belief that hospitality can bridge differences and bring people closer together.

For someone walking into Chaiiwala Of London for the very first time, what are the three menu items they absolutely have to try?

First, our signature Karak Chaii because it represents the heart and soul of the brand. Second, the Bombay Toastie, which captures the vibrant spirit of street food culture. Third, the Desi Breakfast, which provides a complete introduction to the flavours, traditions, and comfort that define the Chaiiwala Of London experience.

How do you balance staying true to tradition while continuing to innovate for a modern audience?

We always begin with authenticity. Tradition provides the foundation, and innovation helps us bring those traditions to new audiences. Our responsibility is not to change the essence of chai culture, but to present it in ways that remain relevant and engaging for today’s consumer. Innovation should enhance tradition, never replace it.

Looking ahead, how do you see chai culture evolving in Canada over the next five to ten years?

I believe we are witnessing the beginning of a cultural shift. For decades, coffee defined café culture in North America. The next chapter will be more diverse, more inclusive, and more reflective of Canada’s multicultural identity. Chai is not simply another beverage category. It represents hospitality, conversation, and community. Over the next decade, I see chai culture becoming a mainstream part of Canadian life and helping redefine what modern café culture looks like.

Beyond opening more locations, what kind of impact or legacy would you like Chaiiwala Of London to have in Canada?

The legacy I hope we leave behind has very little to do with the number of stores we open. I would like Chaiiwala Of London to be remembered as the brand that helped make chai a part of Canada’s everyday culture. A brand that celebrated diversity, brought communities together, and expanded what café culture could be. If twenty years from now people look at chai the same way they look at coffee today, and recognize that Chaiiwala Of London helped lead that movement, that would be something truly meaningful.

As entrepreneurs, what has been the most rewarding part of introducing Chaiiwala Of London to communities across the country?

The most rewarding part has been seeing people connect through the brand. We have watched families gather, friendships form, and communities embrace Chaiiwala Of Londonas their own. Those moments remind us that we are not simply building restaurants. We are creating spaces where people feel they belong. When you see guests from completely different backgrounds sharing a table and an experience, you realize you have built something much bigger than a business.

Your entrepreneurial journey has spanned engineering, hospitality, construction, fitness, sports, and food service. How have those experiences shaped the way you’ve built and grown Chaiiwala Of London in Canada?

Every chapter of my journey has taught me something valuable. Engineering taught me systems and problem solving. Construction taught me execution. Hospitality taught me that people always come first. Sports and fitness taught me discipline, resilience, and consistency.

Together, those experiences shaped my belief that great businesses are built on strong foundations, but great brands are built on emotional connection. My vision for Chaiiwala Of London was never simply to open restaurants. It was to build a brand that celebrates culture, creates belonging, and helps shape the future of café culture in Canada. We are not just participating in an industry. We are helping lead a movement.

Rapid Fire

Karak Chaii or Pink Chaii?

Karak Chaii

Bombay Toastie or Desi Breakfast?

Desi Breakfast

Favourite city for chai?

London

One word that best describes Chaiiwala Of London?

Connection

What’s always playing on your playlist during a road trip?

A mix of classic Bollywood, Punjabi hits, and motivational podcasts.

With additional locations planned across the country and an ambitious goal of reaching 100 cafés by 2030, Chaiiwala Of London is undoubtedly one of Canada’s fastest-growing café brands. At its core, it is about preserving traditions while creating new experiences; about celebrating multiculturalism through food and drink; and about reminding people that some of life’s most meaningful conversations still happen over a simple cup of chai.

If the first chapter of North American café culture belonged to coffee, Ajmal Gundhra believes the next chapter will be more diverse, more inclusive, and more reflective of Canada’s multicultural identity. And if Chaiiwala Of London has anything to say about it, that future might just be brewed one cup of Karak Chaii at a time.

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