Culture / FROM CHAI TO COMMUNITY: How Chaiiwala Of London Is Brewing A Cultural Movement Across Canada

FROM CHAI TO COMMUNITY: How Chaiiwala Of London Is Brewing A Cultural Movement Across Canada

Culture Jun 24, 2026

by  

TAGS

, , , , , ,

Farah Khan | Editorial Director

Author

Farah Khan manages the editorial department at ANOKHI LIFE, overseeing content production, publishing, and the annual editorial calendar, while also supporting operations, projects, systems, events, and vendor coordination.

COMMENTS

YOU MAY ALSO LIKE