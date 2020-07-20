I checked out the new Netflix show Indian Matchmaking realized that when it came to hoping for more diversity, representation and seeing more of “me” onscreen, this show ain’t it. Who was it really made for? I have two guesses…

Not only was it at the behest of my friend who texted me about this show that she found “interesting”, it was the reactions on Twitter, which truly caught my attention and drove me to start streaming the show to see what all the fuss was all about.

The latest offering by the streaming giant is Indian Matchmaking. A Netflix Original Series, has us peering into the world of who Netflix calls an “elite” matchmaker Sima Taparia. Based in Mumbai India, she is on the search to find the best matches for our various Millennial clientele.

These group of Millennials (who all are successful in their respective careers) are looking for love and have exhausted every other route to marriage available to them. The apps, online dating platforms as well as being introduced through friends and family were all busts. Now they want to rethink their approach and try a more traditional route to the Mandap. The general consensus among the six that are featured in this 8-part series is that the clock is ticking (or for one case, the guy’s family thinks that his clock is ticking) and they need to find their appropriate life partner in the most efficient way possible.

Enter Simi Taparia. Also affectionally called “Simi Auntie”, she bounces around from Mumbai to Houston To Chicago making matches and hoping for the best. The goes through her database (her spreadsheets) and provides various potential matches for her male and female clients. Once the introduction is made the two are off to see if their is a connection through various dates, giving Simi status updates along the way.

Matchmaking isn’t new for us South Asians. We’ve all done it in one form or another. Heck, even I had my parents hire one for me when I also felt that I was just not getting anywhere with my network of friends. For what it’s worth it was interesting however, I did feel that she was pushing her own cultural biases onto me, but I’ll save that for my book. 😉

However, seeing the other side of the process through the matchmaker’s eyes is interesting. The incredible attention to detail from horoscopes, to age, occupation, the number of degrees they hold is truly is a wonder. In one scene her husband helps her pour over her laminated spreadsheets trying to match suitable candidates to each other is indeed quite fascinating.

However within the first 30 minutes of the first episode, I knew exactly where I stood and where Netflix stood when it came to green lighting this project.

This show isn’t for us. Not for me anyways. For the most part.

It’s for the non-South Asian viewer (my educated guess would be those of the Caucasian persuasion) who already hold stereotypical ideas on what an arranged marriage is and the process to go about in achieving it. This show confirms their skewed perspective.

And this show is also for those who abide by the systematic shadist, racist and classist attitudes that the “match” needs to be “fair” and “from a good family”. Yes that mentality is definitely not new for any of us. And seeing it front and centre in this show is a bit of a gut punch but it’s the truth. And seeing it being one of the more common menu items that families refer to when listing their “preferences” in 2020 is shocking. As soon as I saw how casually these code words were being bandied about by most of the client’s parents during Taparia’s initial consult with them my heart sank. Because I eagerly wanted to give this show (and these families) a chance and was excited to watch some light hearted possibly romantic journeys of those who honestly were looking for love with some evolved thinking from the family side as well as those who were in the market per say. But clearly I was asking for far too much.

But I was still intrigued and I kept watching Indian Matchmaking hoping to find some glimmer of redemption. As it goes with any reality competition shows (which this is in a way), I immediately decided who I wanted to vouch for and who I wanted to shake some sense into. And of course that was fun. Which is Reality Television 101. Have some villains, some heroines/heroes and let the cards fall where they may.

And the further I went down the episode line I could see Sima expanding her clientele to reflect a sense of diversity in terms of backgrounds by bringing in a few relatable families in addition to the uber rich as well as a few refreshing personalities, including a pretty fierce entrepreneur because she was always told that she had to lose weight or wasn’t fair enough (ARGH!) decided to pave her own way as well as a including a single mom who has to battle with the negative stereotypes of a South Asian single mom on the dating scene.

But if I had a dime for every time someone counts the number of degrees, the fairness level of a potential match’s skin tone or how the family may not be up to their level … well let’s just say I’D HAVE A LOT OF DIMES.

When we are supposed to be so woke in this current climate of BIPOC awareness, it’s just sad to see such families reverting to the stereotypes of such systematic racist and classist attitudes. And props to Netflix because they just found their South Asian equivalent to Tiger King.

Other than some “OMG that’s so true” moments, overall Indian Matchmaking is good to watch either stoned or with a grain of salt. Or both. Just don’t say that I didn’t warn you.

Ps. #TeamNadia #TeamAnkita #TeamRampul

Main Image Photo Credit: Netflix