Oscars 2023: Our Best-Dressed List!
Breaking News Mar 14, 2023
Every year the Academy Awards delivers when it come to the red carpet. Even though this year’s carpet was “champagne” that change in colour did not stall any style intentions! The stars all understood the assignment and we couldn’t be thrilled to see such an amazing array of incredible fashions! Check out our Oscar’s best dressed list here!
Not only did South Asians crush the Oscars with the nods and wins, but they also slayed the red carpet.
Deepika Padukone looking absolutely breathtaking in a black off-shoulder gown from Louis Vuitton. The old Hollywood glamour is still having a moment. She styled the black gown with diamond jewellery, which included statement rings, a bracelet, and a Cartier necklace.
The actor then changed into a short pink flirty number for the Vanity Fair party. Deepika continued to wear the black gloves from her Oscars appearance and paired it with the Naeem Khan pink dress and stockings.
Fan Bingbing
She simply stunned in this gorgeous Tony Ward design that included a striking pop of deep forest green colour up against the silver shimmer of her gown. Old Hollywood glam at its best!
Mindy Kaling
She walked the Oscars red carpet in a custom white Vera Wang gown. The classy look meant a structured gown, a flattering peplum waist and sleek opera-style gloves. Kaling presented the Academy Award for Best Original Score later in the night and wore the the exact same Vera Wang dress, but in black. She then hanged into a slinky metallic sequins dress for the Vanity Fair party.
Cara Delevingne
For a quick photo shoot before she hit the red carpet, Cara Delevingne the British supermodel/actress definitely showed how it’s done in this stunning scarlett Eli Saab Couture.
Malala Yousafzai
Malala wore a stunning silver sequined Ralph Lauren gown accessorized with diamonds from Fred Leighton and Santi Jewels.
Lily Singh
Lily who also was one of the red carpet hosts for ABC’s telecast came to slay in a cheerful long duster coat and pantsuit combo which has the Barbiecore pink vibe!
Jrntr
The gents from RRR did not disappoint. Jrntr came to the stage wearing this Guarav Gupta suit which had a stunning lion emblazoned in zari and sequin work.
Ram Charan
Ram crushed the red carpet, looking dapper. His stylist Nikita Jaisinghani shared: “In a customised bandhgala by @shantanunikhil, the bandhgala has customised Chakra button, medallion-inspired brooches, layered over the classic S&N feminine drape kurta with a gender fluid twist- that celebrates the new India and goes beyond borders. ”
Halle Berry
The AGELESS queen (and the first woman of colour to win an Oscar award), came to carpet in a stunning Tamara Ralph gown which had stunning bronzed rosettes. Simply gorgeous!
We loved the what the “champagne” carpet presented and the stars definitely did not disappoint! After a few years of limited presentations you can tell everyone was ready to shine at this year’s Oscars!
Main Image Photo Credit: www.instagram.com
