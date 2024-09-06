How ‘Little Canada’ Helps South Asian Newcomers Feel Welcomed & Connected
Culture Sep 06, 2024
South Asians have been a significant part of Canada’s immigration landscape for decades, and make up the largest visible minority group in the country. The South Asian population in Canada nearly quadrupled over the 25-year period from 1996 – 2021, and as of 2021, the number stands at 2,571,400.
Many South Asians newcomers in Canada, much like immigrants from other parts of the world are facing a multitude of challenges, from finding affordable housing and securing jobs, to navigating a new culture and environment. A new poll found that nearly three-in-ten new Canadians say they are considering leaving their province or Canada entirely.
While housing is noted as the biggest reason for wanting to relocate, a lack of community and connection to the country are other factors that can negatively impact an immigrant’s Canadian experience.
To address to the lack of community newcomers can face, Toronto’s hidden gem and local attraction Little Canada is stepping in to be part of the unofficial ‘welcome to Canada committee’ for new Canadians.
Little Canada is a unique visitor attraction in the heart of Toronto that tells the stories of Canada and showcases the country’s cities & landscapes through the art of miniature. It spans 45,000 sq. ft, roughly the size of two hockey rinks! It’s a place where the CN Tower stands 12 ft tall, the Bay of Fundy simulates the highest tides in the world with its 400L basin, and over 40,000 little figures call it home.
It is a love letter to a nation, modelled in miniature form; where diversity is celebrated, belonging is emulated and imaginations are activated. It’s a place where adults feel like children, children feel like giants, and everyone feels something – amazed by the detail, inspired by the scenes, and connected to something greater than themselves.
Whether a new Canadian or here for generations; an international visitor or from just up the street—there is something at Little Canada for everyone to learn and to love.
Jean-Louis Brenninkmeijer, Founder & Chief Visionary Officer of Little Canada says, “I moved to Canada in 1999 with my family. It’s here that I started to discover the richness and diversity of the country and the wonderful stories behind its people. I built Little Canada because I saw in the opportunity to allow people to discover the wonder of Canada, it’s stories, histories and moments that have shaped this incredible nation, in a matter of hours. Immigration is such an important part of Canada!
Little Canada is Canada in miniature – think polly-pocket sized scale of Canada, where the CN Tower could almost fit through your front door and the figurines are small enough to get lost in a handful of change. We pride ourselves on telling stories that might be less known.
We bring an opportunity to connect to our multifaceted culture through various scenes like the Chinese Railroad Workers Memoria, a Punjabi wedding and the Nunatsiavut Assembly, to name a few. Our Guest Experience team is always present to elaborate on the stories we depict, key to fostering engagement and community.”
People can connect to the multifaceted Canadian culture and inclusivity through various scenes at Little Canada:
- Chinese Railroad Workers Memorial
- Peace by chocolate story
- Punjabi wedding
- Scottish Games
- Chinatown
- Nunatsiavut Assembly
New To Canada Program:
Little Canada’s New to Canada program allows those who have a PR card to bring 4 of their dependents at a 50% discount, giving them the opportunity to discover the country and culture they have chosen to live in. The program is meant to welcome immigrants and provide them with a means to connect to Canada – from its land to its culture and its people. With so many stories of Canadian immigrants who have had an impact on the Canada we see today, Little Canada is an important starting point to inspire Canadian immigrants.
For tickets and more information: https://little-canada.ca/newtocanadaprogram/
Content & images provided by: spPR Inc.
COMMENTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
-
The Heartbreaking Failure Of The System: Dr. Moumita Debnath & The Unheard Cries Of Rape Victims
-
2024 India & Pakistan Independence Day Celebrations in North America
-
The Sold Out 2024 Women Empowerment Awards Will Present Two $10K Grants & Scholarships To Winners
-
Kavita Krishnamurti, Yasser Desai, Dr. L Subramaniam & 100+ Homegrown Stars To Perform At #BollywoodMonsterMashup
-
Why You Should Celebrate Summer in Style with Rosé - Toronto's Premium Picnic Experience
-
South Asian Heritage Month: Spotlighting South Asian NGOs Fighting Child Hunger & Poverty, Homelessness, Domestic Violence & More
-
The Princess Margaret Cancer Foundation Announces North America’s First and Largest Street Cricket Fundraiser: Cricket to Conquer Cancer
-
Time Magazine Honours 10 South Asians On Their Time100 List Of 2024
-
Celebrating International Women's Month: A South Asian Perspective
-
These Desi Spices Will Put You In The Mood For Valentine's Day
-
Is Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina A Problem For Bangladesh?
-
How Dr. Danister Perera Is Unlocking Sri Lanka's Indigenous Medical Secrets In Palm Leaves
-
The Inaugural Lit Gala Celebrated Diwali Raising Funds For Girls Education In Rural India
-
How The Modern South Asian Metrosexual Is Breaking Stereotypes
-
Rupi Kaur Refuses Biden's Diwali Invitation Due To The Administration's Support Of Israel's Actions In Gaza
-
Why Nurturing International Students Is Key To Canada's Growth
-
India Vs Canada: Is This The Start Of A New Cold War?
-
Event Alert: The Women Empowerment Awards Honours Change-Making Women In Exclusive Gala
-
Chandrayaan-3 Moon Landing Signals The Dawn Of India's New Space Age
-
Ask Dr. Monica Vermani: Our Cultural Differences May Threaten Our Marriage
-
#ANOKHI20: From Head-To-Heels Here Is Raj Girn’s Complete Fashion & Beauty Breakdown
-
#ANOKHI20: The ANOKHI Emerald Brunch Highlighted The Importance Of Mental Health Awareness Within The South Asian Community
-
#ANOKHI20: Celebrating 20 Years While Honouring South Asian Empire Builders With Star-Studded Celebrity Fashion Show, Mental Health Awareness Brunch & Entertainment Gala
-
Is The South Asian Bromance A Form Of Micro-Cheating?
-
#ANOKHI20 Is This Weekend! Dr. Neil Dhalla Award of Excellence To Unveil At ANOKHI's 20th Anniversary Star-Studded Events In Toronto
-
#ANOKHI20: Our Latest Reveal Including The First 8 Celebs Who Will Be Helping Us Celebrate!
-
#ANOKHI20: The Latest Reveal From Our 3-Video Series -- Empire Builder, Circle Of Trust, Music Lounge
-
Here's Why #ANOKHI20 Is Celebrating South Asian Heritage Month x Mental Health Awareness Month
-
#ANOKHI20: Three Fabulous Options For You To Purchase Tickets!
-
The Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre Is Just What India Needs
-
#ANOKHI20: Website Is Live & Early Bird Tickets Are Now Available!
-
The Hunt For Amritpal Singh: What Exactly Is Happening In Punjab?
-
Indiaspopup.com Hosts A NYC Power Summit Honouring 5 South Asian Women For IWD 2023
-
Oscars 2023: Our Best-Dressed List!
-
Mindy Kaling Becomes First South Asian To Receive Norman Lear Award
-
"RRR" Nabs Oscar Nomination For Best Original Song For "Naatu Naatu"
-
What Pisses Me Off: Why My Endometriosis Was Ignored For Years
-
Diljit Dosanjh & Coachella 2023 Makes History With Their First Ever Roster Of South Asian Artists
-
'RRR' Beats Taylor Swift And Lady Gaga With Golden Globe Win
-
The Open Chest Confidence Academy Launches 2.0 To Celebrate Their 2nd Anniversary
-
Save-The-Date: ANOKHI Turns 20 & You're Invited!
-
It's ANOKHI's 20th Anniversary This Weekend!
-
Rishi Sunak Becomes The First South Asian Prime Minister Of Great Britain
-
Unlike The US, India's Top Court Recognizes Abortion As A Human Right For All Women
-
Queen Elizabeth II Is Laid To Rest With State Funeral
-
Queen Elizabeth II Has Died
-
Pakistan Is Drowning In A Climate Catastrophe: Here's How You Can Help
-
Details On The Jay Shetty-Officiated Wedding Of Ben Affleck & Jennifer Lopez
-
Never Forget: 12 Movies & Books To Help You Continue The Partition Conversation
-
Author Salman Rushdie Stabbed On Stage During Literary Event
-
Here's How Bollywood Rang In Raksha Bandhan 2022
-
Everyone Needs To Calm Down About Ranveer Singh's Photos
-
India Elects First Person From Tribal Community As President, The 2nd Woman In History
-
Freida Pinto To Star As Huma Abedin In TV Adaptation Of Abedin's Best-Selling Book
-
President Biden Signs Executive Order To Protect Abortion Access For Women
-
Why Is The American Government Forcing Women To Have Babies?