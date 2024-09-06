How ‘Little Canada’ Helps South Asian Newcomers Feel Welcomed & Connected

South Asians have been a significant part of Canada’s immigration landscape for decades, and make up the largest visible minority group in the country. The South Asian population in Canada nearly quadrupled over the 25-year period from 1996 – 2021, and as of 2021, the number stands at 2,571,400.

Many South Asians newcomers in Canada, much like immigrants from other parts of the world are facing a multitude of challenges, from finding affordable housing and securing jobs, to navigating a new culture and environment. A new poll found that nearly three-in-ten new Canadians say they are considering leaving their province or Canada entirely.

While housing is noted as the biggest reason for wanting to relocate, a lack of community and connection to the country are other factors that can negatively impact an immigrant’s Canadian experience.

To address to the lack of community newcomers can face, Toronto’s hidden gem and local attraction Little Canada is stepping in to be part of the unofficial ‘welcome to Canada committee’ for new Canadians.

Little Canada is a unique visitor attraction in the heart of Toronto that tells the stories of Canada and showcases the country’s cities & landscapes through the art of miniature. It spans 45,000 sq. ft, roughly the size of two hockey rinks! It’s a place where the CN Tower stands 12 ft tall, the Bay of Fundy simulates the highest tides in the world with its 400L basin, and over 40,000 little figures call it home.

It is a love letter to a nation, modelled in miniature form; where diversity is celebrated, belonging is emulated and imaginations are activated. It’s a place where adults feel like children, children feel like giants, and everyone feels something – amazed by the detail, inspired by the scenes, and connected to something greater than themselves.

Whether a new Canadian or here for generations; an international visitor or from just up the street—there is something at Little Canada for everyone to learn and to love.

Jean-Louis Brenninkmeijer, Founder & Chief Visionary Officer of Little Canada says, “I moved to Canada in 1999 with my family. It’s here that I started to discover the richness and diversity of the country and the wonderful stories behind its people. I built Little Canada because I saw in the opportunity to allow people to discover the wonder of Canada, it’s stories, histories and moments that have shaped this incredible nation, in a matter of hours. Immigration is such an important part of Canada! Little Canada is Canada in miniature – think polly-pocket sized scale of Canada, where the CN Tower could almost fit through your front door and the figurines are small enough to get lost in a handful of change. We pride ourselves on telling stories that might be less known. We bring an opportunity to connect to our multifaceted culture through various scenes like the Chinese Railroad Workers Memoria, a Punjabi wedding and the Nunatsiavut Assembly, to name a few. Our Guest Experience team is always present to elaborate on the stories we depict, key to fostering engagement and community.”

People can connect to the multifaceted Canadian culture and inclusivity through various scenes at Little Canada:

Chinese Railroad Workers Memorial

Peace by chocolate story

Punjabi wedding

Scottish Games

Chinatown

Nunatsiavut Assembly

New To Canada Program:

Little Canada’s New to Canada program allows those who have a PR card to bring 4 of their dependents at a 50% discount, giving them the opportunity to discover the country and culture they have chosen to live in. The program is meant to welcome immigrants and provide them with a means to connect to Canada – from its land to its culture and its people. With so many stories of Canadian immigrants who have had an impact on the Canada we see today, Little Canada is an important starting point to inspire Canadian immigrants.

For tickets and more information: https://little-canada.ca/newtocanadaprogram/

