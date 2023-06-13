#ANOKHI20 Is This Weekend! Dr. Neil Dhalla Award of Excellence To Unveil At ANOKHI’s 20th Anniversary Star-Studded Events In Toronto
Breaking News Jun 13, 2023
#ANOKHI20 is finally happening this weekend! With our ANOKHI Emerald Runway on evening of Friday June 15th, our ANOKHI Emerald Brunch on Saturday June 16th, which then leads into our ANOKHI Emerald Ball on Saturday night, we are thrilled to see such an incredible response from the global community who are eager to come and celebrate with us! As we finalize all the details we wanted to share with you an incredible award that is being handed out by our ANOKHI Emerald Runay and ANOKHI Emerald Ball Presenting Sponsor, the Dhalla Group of Companies.
#ANOKHI20 from June 16th to June 17th In Toronto
ANOKHI is pleased to announce that world-renowned fashion designer, Naeem Khan, will be showcasing for the very first time in Canada at ANOKHI’s 20th Anniversary event. Other noted participants include Tamanna Roashan (DressYourFace), Raghav (Veteran Musical Artist), Karen David (Hollywood Actress), Archana Kochhar (Bollywood Fashion Designer), Devo Brown (Canadian Media Personality) and many more.
Here is a synopsis of ANOKHI’s 3 events:
ANOKHI EMERALD RUNWAY (June 16th) – Celebrity Fashion Runway Show Featuring Well-Known Personalities In Today’s Hottest South Asian Couture.
ANOKHI EMERALD BRUNCH (June 17th) – Celebrity Brunch Discussing Mental Health With Meditation, Keynote, Panel, Fireside Chat & Opportunity To Network.
ANOKHI EMERALD BALL (June 17th) – Celebrity Performances & DJ Spotlight With The Best Of Chart, R&B, Bollywood And Bhangra.
Dr. Neil Dhalla Award of Excellence
The Dr. Neil Dhalla Award Of Excellence will be introduced by Dr. Ruby Dhalla CEO and President of the Dhalla Group of Companies at the ANOKHI Emerald Ball on Saturday June 17th, 2023. The award being presented for the first time and named after her late brother, was established with the purpose of recognizing individuals whose lives symbolize the journey of Dr. Neil Dhalla. This esteemed award aims to honor individuals who, like Dr. Dhalla, embody vision, passion, and purpose in their endeavors.
The award serves as a tribute to Dr. Dhalla’s legacy and his commitment to making a positive impact in the healthcare and hospitality industry, as well as his philanthropic contributions. By celebrating recipients of this award, the Dhalla Group aims to inspire others to pursue excellence, embrace innovation, and create meaningful change in their respective fields.
The recipient of this historic award is global luxury watch entrepreneur Jacob Arabo of Jacob & Co Watches who will be making his very first trip to Canada and to the ANOKHI Emerald Ball for this honour.
Dr. Ruby Dhalla (who along with Neil are ANOKHI Emerald Honourees) is a trailblazer who made history in 2004 as the first woman of Indian origin elected to political office in the western world & the youngest woman ever elected as Member of Parliament in Canada Ruby features in world history books for her extraordinary achievements.
As the visionary CEO and President of the Dhalla Group of Companies she embodies leadership that inspires and empowers. With her unwavering commitment to excellence, she navigates the business landscape with resilience, innovation, and a relentless pursuit of success. Guided by her passion, compassion, and unwavering dedication to making a difference & championing her brother’s legacy of passion, purpose & philanthropy, she is taking Dhalla Group to new heights.
“As we celebrate the 20th year anniversary of ANOKHI & South Asian achievers it is an honour to have Mr. Jacob be the first award recipient of the Dr. Neil Dhalla Award of Excellence” stated Dr. Ruby Dhalla. “Neil was a visionary, & an inspiration to many. The Award will serve to continue his legacy to inspire the next generation of leaders, and entrepreneurs. As Neil always said “Ask for it. Believe it. Receive it.”
Jacob Arabo, the founder of Jacob & Co., has revolutionized luxury watchmaking with avant-garde designs and exceptional craftsmanship. From diamond-encrusted timepieces to intricate complications, Jacob & Co. pushes boundaries and captivates with its bold aesthetics. Renowned celebrities like Cristiano Ronaldo, Lionel Messi, Jay-Z, Kanye West, Leonardo DiCaprio, Robert Downey Jr., Queen Beyoncé, and Rihanna have all chosen to wear Jacob Arabo’s watches, solidifying the brand’s prestige. With a loyal following of collectors and a commitment to extraordinary artistry, Jacob & Co. continues to redefine luxury in the world of watches and jewelry.
“I am truly humbled to receive the first ever Dr. Neil Dhalla Award of Excellence in memory of Dr. Neil Dhalla,” Noted Arabo. “My journey & achievements like Neil’s serve as a testament to the power of vision, passion, and purpose. I am inspired to continue pushing boundaries, making a positive impact, and striving for excellence in all that I do. I extend my heartfelt thanks to the Dhalla Group and the ANOKHI Emerald Ball for this incredible honour in Canada.”
The honour will be taking place at the ANOKHI Emerald Ball (Presented by Dhalla Group of Companies), on Saturday June 17th at the Westin Hotel in Toronto. For full event details, ticketing information and to see the full list of notables and celebs who are helping us celebrate #ANOKHI2o click on the link below!
Amin Dhillon Named As Featured Host Of ANOKHI UNCENSORED for ANOKHI Emerald Event Series
Noted Canadian television personality and host Amin Dhillon has been named as the host of ANOKHI UNCENSORED for all three of the ANOKHI Emerald Event Series, where she will be chatting up on the iconic ANOKHI gold couch with celebrity guests at the ANOKHI Emerald Runway, ANOKHI Emerald Brunch and the ANOKHI Emerald Ball!
“I’m thrilled to be part of ANOKHI’s 20th year celebration,” Dhillon exclaimed. “Raj and the ANOKHI team have always been champions of South Asian excellence and talent. I look forward to celebrating the community while supporting mental health awareness.”
#ANOKHI20 Sponsors & Partners
We would like to thank our generous sponsors and partners for teaming up with us for this celebration.
And don’t forget to visit www.ANOKHI20.com to see the entire list of celebs and personalities who are helping us celebrate our anniversary and of course for full event and ticket details!
Main Image Photo Credit: The Dhalla Group of Companies
#ANOKHI20: The Latest Reveal From Our 3-Video Series -- Empire Builder, Circle Of Trust, Music Lounge
