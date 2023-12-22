The Inaugural Lit Gala Rang Celebrated Diwali Raising Funds For Girls Education In Rural India

Adding another must-go social event to Toronto’s philanthropic calendar, The first annual The Lit Gala brought together a ballroom-filled crowd of 30+ South Asians and those who support our community in a Diwali fundraiser geared to raise monies to help girls in rural India get a quality education. Here are the highlights!

On November 18, 2023, the City of Toronto delighted in an unprecedented and opulent Diwali celebration called “The Lit Gala”, that promises to alter the city’s cultural landscape for years to come. The inaugural Lit Gala took center stage at the Grand Banking Hall at One King West Hotel in downtown Toronto, offering guests a night of glamour and enchantment for the sophisticated 30+ crowd of the next generation of cultural philanthropists.

The Lit Gala is not just an event; it has proven to be a testament to the fusion of tradition, elegance and modernity. With a focus on gastronomy, guests were promised an elevated culinary journey, and boy did The Lit Gala make good on that promise! Under the innovative genius of Chef Akshay, guests were able to indulge in a delectable fusion of traditional Indian flavors and contemporary culinary artistry. And to sip on, the curated handcrafted cocktails were sure to tantalize taste buds with creations such as the Chai Martini, Banarasi Baithak (for those who love paan) and the Sapno ki Rani (a twist on the St. Thomas).

The Grand Banking Hall at One King West in Toronto was transformed into a veritable Diwali wonderland and true feast for the senses, igniting the festive spirit with DJ Biks, a celebrity DJ who has played for world renowned personalities and brands including Former First Lady Michelle Obama, Enrique Iglesias, Sean Paul, Ferrari, Adidas and Armani.

In attendance were several media personalities and television stars, including Shinan Govani of the Toronto Star who has pronounced The Lit Gala as “the best new gala in town!”; Sugith Varughese of Transplant and Kim’s Convenience fame; Husein Madhavji, best known for his role on Saving Hope; and Aarti Pole of CBC News.

“I’ve lived in Toronto for over 12 years now and although Toronto’s multiculturalism is a point of pride, it can also be challenging for minority communities to find spaces to celebrate their culture,” says Dr. Sapna Makhija, who conceptualized The Lit Gala and brought together the organizing committee of volunteers, which includes Aryan Raj, Melissa Krishna, Akhil Chandan and Kulin Matchhar. “Hosting the Lit Gala not only promotes inclusivity but also reinforces the city’s commitment to embracing and celebrating its diverse population.”

More than glamour and indulgence, the Lit Gala is also about making a difference. This extraordinary event was driven with the purpose of uniting Toronto’s diverse community in a celebration of Diwali, while also supporting an important cause. This year, the Lit Gala proudly partnered with The Mariam Society, a not-for-profit organization dedicated to empowering girls living in poverty in rural India through education. The biggest source of pride for the organizing committee and the thing that epitomizes the event’s success is the fact that the Lit Gala was able to donate over $60,000 to the Mariam Society, in support of the education of 180 girls!

“We strongly believe that educating young girls helps address systemic inequalities, uplifts marginalized communities, and creates a more equitable and inclusive society for all,” says Dr. Makhija. “The Lit Gala has surpassed expectations and has delivered elegance with purpose.”

Since its inception in 2019, The Mariam Society has provided 283 education scholarships to young girls in need, ensuring that they remain in school even during the challenges posed by the COVID-19 pandemic. The Mariam Society—which provides education scholarships, essential resources and support to empower and enable girls to build a brighter future for themselves and their communities—aims to educate 4,000 girls by 2030, an ambitious goal that requires unwavering support and resources. The Lit Gala’s donation of $60,000 CAD will help the Mariam Society achieve 90% of its ambitious goal to educate 200 girls in 2024!

The Lit Gala is sure to change the course of Diwali celebrations in the City of Toronto for it was not just a night of celebration; but a unique experience that brought with a sense of strong community, joy and charity – a feeling that had guests asking when tickets will be on sale for next year’s event!

Main Image Photo Credit: The Lit Gala