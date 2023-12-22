The Inaugural Lit Gala Rang Celebrated Diwali Raising Funds For Girls Education In Rural India
Culture & Lifestyle Dec 22, 2023
Adding another must-go social event to Toronto’s philanthropic calendar, The first annual The Lit Gala brought together a ballroom-filled crowd of 30+ South Asians and those who support our community in a Diwali fundraiser geared to raise monies to help girls in rural India get a quality education. Here are the highlights!
On November 18, 2023, the City of Toronto delighted in an unprecedented and opulent Diwali celebration called “The Lit Gala”, that promises to alter the city’s cultural landscape for years to come. The inaugural Lit Gala took center stage at the Grand Banking Hall at One King West Hotel in downtown Toronto, offering guests a night of glamour and enchantment for the sophisticated 30+ crowd of the next generation of cultural philanthropists.
The Lit Gala is not just an event; it has proven to be a testament to the fusion of tradition, elegance and modernity. With a focus on gastronomy, guests were promised an elevated culinary journey, and boy did The Lit Gala make good on that promise! Under the innovative genius of Chef Akshay, guests were able to indulge in a delectable fusion of traditional Indian flavors and contemporary culinary artistry. And to sip on, the curated handcrafted cocktails were sure to tantalize taste buds with creations such as the Chai Martini, Banarasi Baithak (for those who love paan) and the Sapno ki Rani (a twist on the St. Thomas).
The Grand Banking Hall at One King West in Toronto was transformed into a veritable Diwali wonderland and true feast for the senses, igniting the festive spirit with DJ Biks, a celebrity DJ who has played for world renowned personalities and brands including Former First Lady Michelle Obama, Enrique Iglesias, Sean Paul, Ferrari, Adidas and Armani.
In attendance were several media personalities and television stars, including Shinan Govani of the Toronto Star who has pronounced The Lit Gala as “the best new gala in town!”; Sugith Varughese of Transplant and Kim’s Convenience fame; Husein Madhavji, best known for his role on Saving Hope; and Aarti Pole of CBC News.
“I’ve lived in Toronto for over 12 years now and although Toronto’s multiculturalism is a point of pride, it can also be challenging for minority communities to find spaces to celebrate their culture,” says Dr. Sapna Makhija, who conceptualized The Lit Gala and brought together the organizing committee of volunteers, which includes Aryan Raj, Melissa Krishna, Akhil Chandan and Kulin Matchhar. “Hosting the Lit Gala not only promotes inclusivity but also reinforces the city’s commitment to embracing and celebrating its diverse population.”
More than glamour and indulgence, the Lit Gala is also about making a difference. This extraordinary event was driven with the purpose of uniting Toronto’s diverse community in a celebration of Diwali, while also supporting an important cause. This year, the Lit Gala proudly partnered with The Mariam Society, a not-for-profit organization dedicated to empowering girls living in poverty in rural India through education. The biggest source of pride for the organizing committee and the thing that epitomizes the event’s success is the fact that the Lit Gala was able to donate over $60,000 to the Mariam Society, in support of the education of 180 girls!
“We strongly believe that educating young girls helps address systemic inequalities, uplifts marginalized communities, and creates a more equitable and inclusive society for all,” says Dr. Makhija. “The Lit Gala has surpassed expectations and has delivered elegance with purpose.”
Since its inception in 2019, The Mariam Society has provided 283 education scholarships to young girls in need, ensuring that they remain in school even during the challenges posed by the COVID-19 pandemic. The Mariam Society—which provides education scholarships, essential resources and support to empower and enable girls to build a brighter future for themselves and their communities—aims to educate 4,000 girls by 2030, an ambitious goal that requires unwavering support and resources. The Lit Gala’s donation of $60,000 CAD will help the Mariam Society achieve 90% of its ambitious goal to educate 200 girls in 2024!
The Lit Gala is sure to change the course of Diwali celebrations in the City of Toronto for it was not just a night of celebration; but a unique experience that brought with a sense of strong community, joy and charity – a feeling that had guests asking when tickets will be on sale for next year’s event!
Main Image Photo Credit: The Lit Gala
Hina P. Ansari
Author
Hina P. Ansari is a graduate from The University of Western Ontario (London, Ontario). Since then she has carved a successful career in Canada's national fashion-publishing world as the Entertainment/Photo Editor at FLARE Magazine, Canada's national fashion magazine. She was the first South Asian in...
COMMENTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
-
Savour the Holidays With This Paneer Pakora Recipe By KFI Sauces!
-
Here's How To Craft And Achieve Meaningful New Year's Resolutions
-
Snack It Up This Holiday Season with Indian-Inspired Potato Wedges by KFI Sauces
-
Butter Chicken Nachos Recipe By KFI Sauces Is Perfect For Your Holiday Spread
-
Ask Dr. Monica Vermani: How Do I Tell My Friend She's Taking My Emotional Support For Granted?
-
How The Modern South Asian Metrosexual Is Breaking Stereotypes
-
Anjali Pathak of Patak's Shares Her Favourite Recipes For The Holiday Season
-
Ask Dr. Monica Vermani: Why Does Our Family Get Togethers Always End With A Fight?
-
Ask Dr. Monica Vermani: How Do I Tell My Sis-In-Law To Stop Intruding In My Daughter's Wedding Plans?
-
Event Alert: The Auric Living Conference Brings Holistic Healing To Toronto
-
Ask Dr. Monica Vermani: I'm On The Outs With My Friend Because I Supported Her Breakup What Do I Do?
-
Event Alert: The Desai Foundation Rings In 10th Anniversary of "Diwali On The Hudson" Gala
-
South Asians & Arthritis: Busting Myths And Sharing Facts About This Disease In Our Community
-
Ask Dr. Monica Vermani: How Do I Convince My Kids That My Granddaughter's Best Friend Is A Bully?
-
Why Nurturing International Students Is Key To Canada's Growth
-
India Vs Canada: Is This The Start Of A New Cold War?
-
Make Your Brunch Brilliant With This French Buckwheat Crepes & Dosas Recipe!
-
Ask Dr. Monica Vermani: How Do I Tell My Sis-In-Law That Her Messy Dog Is Not Welcome At My House?
-
Event Alert: The Women Empowerment Awards Honours Change-Making Women In Exclusive Gala
-
You Just Need A Hot Pot To Make This Amazing Masala Style Vegan Tomato Soup
-
Ask Dr. Monica Vermani: How Do I Tell My Friend To Stop Interrupting Me?
-
Ask Dr. Monica Vermani: How Do I Trust My Husband After He Cheated On Me?
-
Check Out This Insane Recipe For Mini Masala Idli
-
Ask Dr. Monica Vermani: How Do I Tell My Brother That His Cottage Rules Ruins All The Fun?
-
Ask Dr. Monica Vermani: What Do I Do When My Fiancé Shares His Dog With His Ex?
-
Ask Dr. Monica Vermani: How Do I Convince My Partner That Our Six-Year-Old Is To Young For Sleepovers?
-
Ask Dr. Monica Vermani: How Do I Deal With My Friend Who Always Wants To Start A Fight?
-
Here's Why Paris Calls Tharshan Selvarajah The Best Baguette Baker In The City
-
Ask Dr. Monica Vermani: Our Cultural Differences May Threaten Our Marriage
-
Ask Dr. Monica Vermani: Help! My Bestie Roommate Is A Nightmare
-
#ANOKHI20: From Head-To-Heels Here Is Raj Girn’s Complete Fashion & Beauty Breakdown
-
#ANOKHI20: The ANOKHI Emerald Brunch Highlighted The Importance Of Mental Health Awareness Within The South Asian Community
-
Is The South Asian Bromance A Form Of Micro-Cheating?
-
Pride 2023: Why Is India's Supreme Court Taking So Long To Legalize Same Sex Marriage?
-
Ask Dr. Monica Vermani: My Love Constantly Wants To Be With Me And I'm Exhausted
-
The Coronation Of King Charles III Was A Global Desi Affair
-
Ask Dr. Monica Vermani: My In-Laws Introduces Our Kids As Their "Adopted" Grandkids
-
Ask Dr. Monica Vermani: Help! My Office Romance Wants To Keep Us A Secret
-
The Dishes That Asha Bhosle Wants You To Try At Her Resto Asha's In Dubai
-
Ask Dr. Monica Vermani: My Rude Friend Is Mortifying!
-
The Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre Is Just What India Needs
-
Tour The World At Dubai's Amazing Global Village
-
The Hunt For Amritpal Singh: What Exactly Is Happening In Punjab?
-
Ask Dr. Monica Vermani: I Had A Miscarriage And Our Family's "Be Grateful" Sentiments Really Hurt
-
Indiaspopup.com Hosts A NYC Power Summit Honouring 5 South Asian Women For IWD 2023
-
Ask Dr. Monica Vermani: Help! My Underage Nephew Expects Me To Buy Booze For Him
-
Warm Up To The Fusion Delights Of Ushna in Dubai
-
Ask Dr. Monica Vermani: My Boyfriend Is Pressuring Me To Attend His Sister's Wedding But I Can't Afford It
-
IWD 2023: 11 Inspirational Quotes From Powerful South Asian Women
-
Ask Dr. Monica Vermani: Help! My In-Laws Are Giving Me The Cold Shoulder
-
7 South Asian Female Fitness Pros Who Will Level Up Your Workouts
-
Why Seattle’s Anti-Caste Law Is An Historic Power Move For Human Rights
-
Ask Dr. Monica Vermani: My Brother Doesn't Think My Aging Mom Should Stop Driving But I Do!
-
Zabardast Serves Up Delish Desi Delights
-
Ask Dr. Monica Vermani: Help! I Need To Move Out Of My Parents' House
-
We Tell You Why Now Is The Perfect Time To Invest