Is Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina A Problem For Bangladesh?
Culture & Lifestyle Jan 26, 2024
On January 7, Sheikh Hasina, leader of the Awami League (AL), secured her five-term as Bangladeshi prime minister amid a boycott by the principal opposition party, Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) led by former PM Khaleda Zia, who is currently in jail. The vote has been panned as ‘’controversial’’, ‘’sham’’, and ‘’one-sided’’, amid an opposition boycott, claiming of rigging, violent incidents, and low voter turnout. We take a closer look at how the country’s longest serving Prime Minister has secured her fifth term, where she may be making enemies and why the human right’s world is questioning her governing style.
[ About The Contributor: Mehak Kapoor (@makeba_93) is a reporter, anchor, and content writer with 10 years of TV and digital media experience. She has been associated with some of the most respected news channels and digital media houses like Network 18, Digi Osmosis, and NDTV. She holds a passion for writing, reporting, telling the facts, and connecting with people from different paths of vigour. Mehak has interviewed distinctive personalities, including politicians, Bollywood-television celebrities, and CEOs from diverse industries. In her free time, she adores spending time in nature, dancing, penning poems, and dreaming to become an author of her poetry, one fine day.]
In the race to win the elections, instead of a political party, independent candidates secured a total of 63 seats, holding the second highest and Hasina’s Awami League (AL) won 222 out of 300 parliamentary seats, shaping a problem of finding a parliamentary opposition.
It is the fifth term in total for Ms. Hasina, who first became Prime Minister in 1996 and we re-elected in 2009, remaining in power since.
‘’I am trying my best to ensure that democracy should continue in this country,’’ she told reporters as she cast her vote.
Human Rights Watch (HRW) states that nearly 10,000 activists were arrested after an opposition rally on October 28. The protests turned violent, resulting in the deaths of at least 16 people and injuring more than 5,500. The scenario accused the Awami League’s government of ‘’filling prisons with the ruling government’s opponents.’’
The U.S. and others condemned the elections, showcasing issues like arrests and alleged deformities. Hasina’s government focused on economic development yet faced challenges like inflation and authoritarianism allegations by HRW. Some nations congratulated Sheikha Hasina, but many fear a potential shift towards authoritarian rule, questioning the world’s response to diminishing democratic ideals in Bangladesh.
A Deliberate Dynasty
Since its establishment in 1971, Bangladesh’s political landscape has been predominantly shaped by two parties: the Awami League, founded by Sheikh Mujibur Rahman (Sheikh Hasina’s father), the country’s inaugural prime minister who was tragically assassinated; and the BNP, established by Gen. Ziaur Rahman, a military leader who assumed power through a coup and met a similar fate. The BNP is presently officially led by Khaleda Zia, the widow of Gen. Ziaur Rahman and a former prime minister, who is behind bars.
Sheikh Mujibur Rahman is called the ‘’Father of the Nation’’. The government of Sheikh Hasina has also enacted punishments for any lewd comments, written work, or posts on social media that could damage or defame her father’s legacy. Dozens of roads and education institutes have been named after Sheikh Mujibur Rahman. Sheikh Hasina was born in 1947 in southwestern Bangladesh, then East Pakistan, and holds a graduate degree in Bengali literature from Dhaka University in 1973.
Hasina first served a term as prime minister in 1996 but lost to Zia five years later. The duo was then detained on corruption and extortion charges in 2007, but later these charges were dropped and were free to contest an election the following year. Sheikh Hasina won those elections and has been in power since.
The entire family of Hasina was murdered in 1975 by a group of young army men who saw the assassination of Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, her mother, and her three brothers. At the time of the assassination, Sheikh Hasina, her husband Wazed Miah, and her sister were in Europe.
The surviving members of the family lived in exile in New Delhi, India for six years and Hasina was blocked from entering Bangladesh by the military government of Ziaur Rahman. Post being elected President of the Awami League on 16 February 1981, Hasina returned to Bangladesh on 17 May 1981 and received a huge welcome from thousands of Awami League supporters. The party and the Prime Minister have been under dozens of controversies and the assassination attempt was again made in 2004 as well.
The PM has been accused of authoritarian behaviour by extensive human rights abuses by the Bangladeshi police and security forces. In 2015, Bangladesh’s long-serving head of government rejected the claims of killings, enforced disappearances, and mass arrests of opposition activists and Islamists. To one of the tabloids, Sheikh Hasina said, “My job is to assist the common people, I do politics for the people, not for me … People are enjoying democracy now. What people want is their basic needs. So, I’m trying to help people ensure their basic needs: food security, healthcare, education, job opportunities and a better life.
Hasina has been in the term since 2009, a long-serving Prime Minster, however, Bangladesh has a term limit of two 5-terms. The parliament of Bangladesh is known as Jatiya Sangsad (House of the Nation), consisting of some 350 seats, most of which are filled through direct election. Legislators serve five-year terms. The parliament elects the President, who also serves a five-year term, with a two-term limit. Sheikha Hasina’s terms far exceeds what is legally allowed.
Main Image Photo Credit: Instagram
Mehak Kapoor
Author
Mehak Kapoor (@makeba_93) is a reporter, anchor, and content writer with 10 years of TV and digital media experience. She has been associated with some of the most respected news channels and digital media houses like Network 18, Digi Osmosis, and NDTV. She holds a passion for writing, reporting, te...
COMMENTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
-
Hot Spot Alert: Mishree Cocktails & Cuisine Exhilarates With South Asian X Middle Eastern Cuisine
-
How Dr. Danister Perera Is Unlocking Sri Lanka's Indigenous Medical Secrets In Palm Leaves
-
BioAro Founder Dr. Anmol Kapoor Wants You To Be The CEO Of Your Health
-
The Inaugural Lit Gala Celebrated Diwali Raising Funds For Girls Education In Rural India
-
Savour the Holidays With This Paneer Pakora Recipe By KFI Sauces!
-
Here's How To Craft And Achieve Meaningful New Year's Resolutions
-
Snack It Up This Holiday Season with Indian-Inspired Potato Wedges by KFI Sauces
-
Butter Chicken Nachos Recipe By KFI Sauces Is Perfect For Your Holiday Spread
-
Ask Dr. Monica Vermani: How Do I Tell My Friend She's Taking My Emotional Support For Granted?
-
How The Modern South Asian Metrosexual Is Breaking Stereotypes
-
Anjali Pathak of Patak's Shares Her Favourite Recipes For The Holiday Season
-
Ask Dr. Monica Vermani: Why Does Our Family Get Togethers Always End With A Fight?
-
Ask Dr. Monica Vermani: How Do I Tell My Sis-In-Law To Stop Intruding In My Daughter's Wedding Plans?
-
Event Alert: The Auric Living Conference Brings Holistic Healing To Toronto
-
Ask Dr. Monica Vermani: I'm On The Outs With My Friend Because I Supported Her Breakup What Do I Do?
-
Event Alert: The Desai Foundation Rings In 10th Anniversary of "Diwali On The Hudson" Gala
-
South Asians & Arthritis: Busting Myths And Sharing Facts About This Disease In Our Community
-
Ask Dr. Monica Vermani: How Do I Convince My Kids That My Granddaughter's Best Friend Is A Bully?
-
Why Nurturing International Students Is Key To Canada's Growth
-
India Vs Canada: Is This The Start Of A New Cold War?
-
Make Your Brunch Brilliant With This French Buckwheat Crepes & Dosas Recipe!
-
Ask Dr. Monica Vermani: How Do I Tell My Sis-In-Law That Her Messy Dog Is Not Welcome At My House?
-
Event Alert: The Women Empowerment Awards Honours Change-Making Women In Exclusive Gala
-
You Just Need A Hot Pot To Make This Amazing Masala Style Vegan Tomato Soup
-
Ask Dr. Monica Vermani: How Do I Tell My Friend To Stop Interrupting Me?
-
Ask Dr. Monica Vermani: How Do I Trust My Husband After He Cheated On Me?
-
Check Out This Insane Recipe For Mini Masala Idli
-
Ask Dr. Monica Vermani: How Do I Tell My Brother That His Cottage Rules Ruins All The Fun?
-
Ask Dr. Monica Vermani: What Do I Do When My Fiancé Shares His Dog With His Ex?
-
Ask Dr. Monica Vermani: How Do I Convince My Partner That Our Six-Year-Old Is To Young For Sleepovers?
-
Ask Dr. Monica Vermani: How Do I Deal With My Friend Who Always Wants To Start A Fight?
-
Here's Why Paris Calls Tharshan Selvarajah The Best Baguette Baker In The City
-
Ask Dr. Monica Vermani: Our Cultural Differences May Threaten Our Marriage
-
Ask Dr. Monica Vermani: Help! My Bestie Roommate Is A Nightmare
-
#ANOKHI20: From Head-To-Heels Here Is Raj Girn’s Complete Fashion & Beauty Breakdown
-
#ANOKHI20: The ANOKHI Emerald Brunch Highlighted The Importance Of Mental Health Awareness Within The South Asian Community
-
Is The South Asian Bromance A Form Of Micro-Cheating?
-
Pride 2023: Why Is India's Supreme Court Taking So Long To Legalize Same Sex Marriage?
-
Ask Dr. Monica Vermani: My Love Constantly Wants To Be With Me And I'm Exhausted
-
The Coronation Of King Charles III Was A Global Desi Affair
-
Ask Dr. Monica Vermani: My In-Laws Introduces Our Kids As Their "Adopted" Grandkids
-
Ask Dr. Monica Vermani: Help! My Office Romance Wants To Keep Us A Secret
-
The Dishes That Asha Bhosle Wants You To Try At Her Resto Asha's In Dubai
-
Ask Dr. Monica Vermani: My Rude Friend Is Mortifying!
-
The Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre Is Just What India Needs
-
Tour The World At Dubai's Amazing Global Village
-
The Hunt For Amritpal Singh: What Exactly Is Happening In Punjab?
-
Ask Dr. Monica Vermani: I Had A Miscarriage And Our Family's "Be Grateful" Sentiments Really Hurt
-
Indiaspopup.com Hosts A NYC Power Summit Honouring 5 South Asian Women For IWD 2023
-
Ask Dr. Monica Vermani: Help! My Underage Nephew Expects Me To Buy Booze For Him
-
Warm Up To The Fusion Delights Of Ushna in Dubai
-
Ask Dr. Monica Vermani: My Boyfriend Is Pressuring Me To Attend His Sister's Wedding But I Can't Afford It
-
IWD 2023: 11 Inspirational Quotes From Powerful South Asian Women
-
Ask Dr. Monica Vermani: Help! My In-Laws Are Giving Me The Cold Shoulder
-
7 South Asian Female Fitness Pros Who Will Level Up Your Workouts
-
Why Seattle’s Anti-Caste Law Is An Historic Power Move For Human Rights