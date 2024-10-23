Celebrities, Creators & Supporters Celebrate Diwali At Desai Foundation’s 11th Annual ‘Diwali On The Hudson’

Diwali on the Hudson was held on October 17th at HK Hall in New York City.

Celebrity attendance included: Jay Sean (Artist), Thara Natalie (Manager/Yoga), Ami Sheth (Actor), Veyah (Artist), Karam Hinduja (SP Hinduja Bank), Meah Pace (Artist), Ari Afsar (Broadway Star), Aparna Shewakramani (Indian Match Making), Sway Bhatia (Actress), Sindhya Valloppillil (entrepreneur/Writer), Monica Dogra (American musician and actress), Krishna Subramanian (Entrepreneur), Gayatri Bhal (performer), and many others.

All proceeds from the annual fundraiser go to support The Desai Foundation’s efforts to improve the health and livelihoods of over 9 million women and children in India.

New York City Public Advocate Jumaane Williams honored The Desai Foundation for its impactful programs, including the Asani Sanitary Napkin Program and Heroes for Humanity, which empower women, elevate health, and foster unity during the annual Diwali on the Hudson celebration.

“This event means so much to us, and to this community. It’s a joyful celebration of Diwali, which has become such a fabric of New York City. And a reminder that Diwali is about light over darkness, and good over evil. An opportunity for people to connect and celebrate! We raise funds every year to support the women and girls of rural communities in India focused on health, livelihood and menstrual equity. We feel honored to have so much support from this community to build these programs. This year’s event took on special significance as Diwali became a New York City public school holiday last year. U.S. lawmakers have also introduced a bill that, if passed, will mandate federal recognition of the Hindu “Festival of Lights.” – New York City Public Advocate Jumaane Williams

The Desai Foundation’s long-standing Diwali on the Hudson partners and sponsors include Desi Galli, Nandansons, Ranavat, Tribe Bohemian, Rampur Whiskey, 1947 Premium Lager, Naidu Wines, Malai, Spicewell, Kulture Khazana, Kolkata Chai Co, Stitched Sweets, Brook37, Cardoz Legacy, Burlap and Barrel, Dagne Dover, Anjali’s Cup, DJ Suhel, and No Days Wasted. Past events have featured performances by Raja Kumari, DJ Suhel, Karsh Kale, Kutti Gang, Zarna Garg, Falu, Resistance Revival Chorus, Rhea Raj and Payal Kadakia.

Credit: Neerja Public Relations