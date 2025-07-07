South Asian Horror Makes A Comeback: Films & Shows To Watch!

South Asian horror cinema has emerged as a powerful force, conjuring tales that fuse bone-chilling terror with the region’s deep well of ancient myths, spiritual beliefs, and dark legends. Horror speaks a universal language, transcending geography and culture, and South Asia’s unique contribution lies in weaving timeless traditions with modern nightmares. While the U.S. and U.K. may have dominated the global horror stage for decades, South Asian storytellers have unleashed terrifying visions that stand tall beside these classics, bringing fresh dread and haunting authenticity to the genre.
At the heart of this chilling cinema is a vast trove of folklore, eerie sagas passed down through generations that blur the line between the seen and the unseen. These legends are filled with spectral brides, vengeful spirits, cursed villages, and ancient trees where the dead still whisper. Each tale reflects the region’s tangled relationship with karma, fate, and the supernatural, where unseen forces lurk in the shadows of everyday life, and terror often springs from the familiar.
What makes South Asian horror truly unnerving is its ability to anchor these age-old myths in the dark truths of the modern world. Across South Asian film industries, from Bollywood and Tollywood to Lollywood, Dhallywood, and beyond, filmmakers are conjuring horrors that unmask society’s darkest shadows: the grip of patriarchy, the scars of caste oppression, the lingering trauma of colonialism, and the weight of generational guilt. These films and series don’t depend on cheap thrills or fleeting jump scares. Instead, they weave an atmosphere of creeping dread, immersing viewers in worlds where cultural memory and personal terror intertwine. It’s no wonder that South Asian horror is carving out a powerful space on the global stage, delivering frights that chill the bones and stir the mind in equal measure.
So, brace yourself, let’s descend into the world of South Asian horror and unearth films and shows that promise to haunt your dreams, send shivers down your spine, and leave you looking over your shoulder long after the credits roll.
Maa (2025)
I recently discovered this Hindi mythological horror gem, Maa, and it completely drew me in.
A mother’s resolve is unmatched; she will brave any nightmare to shield her child. Maa weaves folklore with the digital age, casting Kajol as Ambika, a fierce woman confronting malevolent forces determined to consume her daughter.
For years, Ambika and her husband, Shuvankar (Indraneil Sengupta), managed to keep their family’s sinister legacy hidden from their inquisitive, artistic daughter, Shweta (Kherin Sharma). But after a devastating event upends their lives, mother and child are compelled to return to their ancestral mansion in the stillness of Chandrapur’s countryside. There, in a place untouched by time, long-buried horrors begin to resurface, and no secret stays silent forever.
Stree 1 & Stree 2 (2018 and 2024)
I love it when horror and comedy come together just right, and Stree is a perfect example of that magic. Inspired by the famous urban myth of “Nale Ba” – come tomorrow, a phrase people paint on their doors to ward off evil spirits, this film spins a fresh, quirky tale that’s equal parts spooky and hilarious.
Set in a small town plagued by a mysterious witch who abducts men, the story centres on a young man who falls for a woman, only to start wondering if she might be the very witch everyone fears. What makes Stree stand out is how effortlessly it balances genuine scares with clever humour and a heartfelt narrative that gives the movie a soul beyond the scares.
Critics and audiences alike praised the film for its sharp direction, witty script, and the subtle social commentary woven into the plot. For me, Stree isn’t just a horror-comedy; it’s a brilliantly crafted story that manages to entertain, provoke thought, and keep you laughing all at once.
Manichitrathazhu (1993)
I’ve always been fascinated by films that linger in your mind long after they end, and Manichitrathazhu is exactly that. Directed by the acclaimed Fazil in 1993, this Malayalam psychological horror classic drew inspiration from a real incident involving mysterious deaths that gradually evolved into local legend. Fazil and writer Madhu Muttam shaped those chilling whispers into a story that blurs reality and illusion, creating an atmosphere as unsettling as it is unforgettable.
The film’s haunting narrative and powerful performances earned it the National Film Award for Best Popular Film Providing Wholesome Entertainment and cemented its place as a milestone in Indian cinema. Its impact was so profound that it inspired remakes across languages, Apthamitra in Kannada, Chandramukhi in Tamil, Rajmohol in Bengali, and Bhool Bhulaiyaa (my favourite) in Hindi, all of which became commercial successes. Even decades later, this tale of hidden pasts and restless spirits continues to captivate audiences everywhere.
Bhool Bhulaiyaa (2007)
I have a special place in my heart for Bhool Bhulaiyaa (2007), it’s definitely my favourite compared to its sequels. From the gripping storyline and memorable songs to the captivating performances, the film kept me completely hooked from start to finish.
Based on the original Manichitrathazhu, Bhool Bhulaiyaa is a horror-comedy featuring Akshay Kumar as Dr. Aditya “Adi” Shrivastav, a psychologist called upon to help a newlywed couple. Avni (Vidya Balan) and Siddharth Chaturvedi (Shiney Ahuja) move into their new house, only to discover it’s haunted. When traditional methods fail, Dr. Adi employs psychiatry to confront the supernatural, leading to unexpected and thrilling twists.
The movie was a huge box office hit and ranked among the top-grossing Indian films of 2007. Over time, it has become a cult favorite, with much of the acclaim credited to Akshay Kumar’s impeccable comic timing and Vidya Balan’s powerful performance.
The Sequels:
I’ve watched both Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 (2022) and Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 (2024), and while they carry the same franchise name, they each bring a different energy to the table. Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 stars Kartik Aaryan as Ruhaan Randhawa, a charming drifter who pretends to be a spirit medium, only to find himself entangled in a real supernatural mystery. The film leans more into comedy and modern twists, with flashes of nostalgia thanks to the return of the iconic “Ami Je Tomar” theme. Although it doesn’t quite match the layered depth of the original, I found it to be a fun, fast-paced ride that introduced the franchise to a new generation.
Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 continues the story with Kartik Aaryan reprising his role (with the return of Vidya Balan and the addition of Madhuri Dixit-Nene in new roles), this time facing a more formidable supernatural challenge. The third installment attempts to blend psychological tension with the franchise’s signature humor, though it ups the visual spectacle and delivers more elaborate set pieces. While it may not carry the same cult magic as the first film, I appreciated the effort to expand the universe and keep the Bhool Bhulaiyaa spirit alive with a fresh, entertaining approach.
Raaz (2002)
I’ve always been drawn to supernatural tales, and Raaz is one of those Indian horror films that perfectly blends eerie mystery with emotional drama. While not an official remake, it shares striking similarities with the American thriller What Lies Beneath.
The story follows a married couple hoping to mend their fractured relationship by moving into a new home. But their fresh start turns nightmarish when the wife discovers the house is haunted, and uncovering the dark secrets her husband keeps becomes a race against time to escape a vengeful spirit.
What truly stands out to me is the haunting soundtrack, which adds a chilling yet mesmerizing layer to the film, I find myself humming the songs long after watching. Raaz was a game-changer for Bollywood horror, earning six Filmfare nominations and cementing Bipasha Basu’s reputation as the industry’s ultimate scream queen. Her success here led to more horror hits like Aatma, Creature 3D, and Alone. The film’s popularity also sparked three sequels, a rare achievement for Indian horror franchises at the time.
Khauf (2025)
This isn’t a film, it’s an OTT series streaming on Prime Video, and I was so hooked that I binge-watched it in a single sitting. I loved it so much that the cast and director even shared my review on their social media pages. But let me warn you, this is not for the faint-hearted. What impressed me most was the direction: no forced drama, no distracting songs, just unapologetic, relentless horror.
Set in New Delhi in 2017, Khaufquickly drives home the point that ghosts pale in comparison to the everyday threats women face. In a post-Nirbhaya world, the true terror isn’t confined to dark corners, it’s right there in broad daylight. A laser dot creeping over a woman’s body in an empty lane. A watchman interrogating her for coming home late. A bus ride that feels like navigating a war zone. And then there’s The Male Gaze, that invisible predator you can never shake off.
This series doesn’t just scare you, it holds up a mirror to the horror woven into everyday life. Smita Singh’s writing is razor-sharp, and directors Pankaj Kumar and Surya Balakrishnan sustain the suspense with impressive control. I couldn’t tear my eyes away, and I’m already excited to see what this brilliant team creates next.
In Flames (2023)
In Flamesis a 2023 Pakistani-Canadian supernatural horror drama and the feature debut of writer-director Zarrar Kahn. Starring Ramesha Nawal and Bakhtawar Mazhar, it follows Mariam, a young woman in Karachi haunted by visions after her family’s patriarch dies, leaving her and her mother vulnerable in a patriarchal society.
The film premiered at Cannes 2023 in Directors’ Fortnight, marking Pakistan’s return after over 40 years. It won Best Picture at the Red Sea Festival, earned praise at Toronto, and opened in Pakistan in October 2023 to positive reviews. In Flames is Pakistan’s official submission for Best International Feature Film at the 96th Oscars.
Zibahkhana – Hell’s Ground
Zibahkhana, is a 2007 Pakistani zombie film! Directed and co-produced by Omar Khan, who also co-wrote the screenplay with Pete Tombs, the film stands out as a pioneering work in Pakistani horror cinema.
Filmed over just 30 days, Zibahkhana made its debut at Denmark’s NatFilm Festival and has since been showcased at numerous international festivals, including those in Toronto, New York, London, Stockholm, Cape Town, and Sitges. The movie notably cleared Pakistan’s censorship board with only nine seconds cut and holds the distinction of being the first Pakistani feature shot in HDV format rather than traditional 35mm film.
Pari (2018)
I absolutely loved watching Pari, the impressive directorial debut by Kolkata-born Prosit Roy. This supernatural horror film centers on Rukhsana, a mysterious woman who seems otherworldly and deeply unsettling. Blending demonic horror with dark mythology, Pari explores a sinister cult called Auladhchakra, which abducts women and subjects them to horrific rituals, forcing them to bear the children of Ifrit, a terrifying demon rooted in Islamic folklore. Even more chilling is the cult’s practice of imprisoning these women until their babies are born, only to brutally murder and preserve them in glass jars.
The story follows the daughter of one woman who managed to escape this nightmare, now herself carrying a dangerous secret. It’s a disturbing yet uniquely captivating narrative that stands out in the horror genre. Anushka Sharma delivers a hauntingly powerful performance as Rukhsana, bringing depth and intensity to the film. Drawing from Islamic mythology, the portrayal of the Ifrit adds a rich cultural layer that enhances the supernatural terror. For anyone interested in demon-centric horror with a fresh and eerie twist, Pari is definitely worth a watch.
1920 (2008)
One of my favourite period horror films is 1920, which fits perfectly into the haunted house subgenre. Released in 2008, the story follows a married couple living in an eerie, possessed mansion. Arjun, a Hindu man, marries a woman of mixed British-Indian heritage, sparking fierce opposition from his family who go to extreme lengths to end the marriage. Rejecting both his family and religious traditions, Arjun takes a job as an architect tasked with restoring an old manor. But once they move in, it becomes clear the house harbors malevolent forces, forces fixated on his wife.
1920 was a massive hit in India and resonated widely, leading to a successful franchise with four films so far. Its blend of supernatural scares and emotional drama made it a standout, proving that period horror can also thrive in mainstream cinema. I found its atmosphere chilling and the story deeply engaging, a must-watch for anyone interested in haunted house tales with cultural depth.
Siyaah (2013)
Siyaah (television series) is a 2013 Pakistani horror thriller directed by Azfar Jafri, with a screenplay co-written by Jafri and Osman Khalid Butt, who also penned the story. The film features compelling performances from Hareem Farooq, Qazi Jabbar, Mahnoor Usman, and Ahmed Ali Akbar.
The narrative centers on the complex psychological condition of dissociative identity disorder, exploring the blurred boundaries between reality and the mind’s fractured states. Siyaah stands out in Pakistani cinema for its intense atmosphere and thoughtful approach to mental health within the horror genre. With its gripping storyline and well-crafted suspense, the film offers both chilling scares and a deeper look into the human psyche. It has been praised for pushing the boundaries of traditional horror while highlighting psychological struggles rarely portrayed on screen.
Moshari (2022)
Moshari(The Mosquito Net) is a 2022 Bangladeshi horror short directed by Nuhash Humayun and produced under the banner of Little Big Films. Set in an imagined dystopian future, the story unfolds in a world teetering on the edge of collapse.
The film stars Sunerah Binte Kamal, Nairah Onora Saif, and Moyed Bhuiyan, who bring to life a tense and claustrophobic tale of survival. As night falls, an ominous presence stalks humanity, forcing two sisters to hide behind the fragile barrier of a mosquito net, the only thing standing between them and the monsters outside.
What struck me most about Moshari is how it blends social commentary with horror, touching on themes of vulnerability, resilience, and the unseen threats that creep into our lives. With its eerie atmosphere and compelling performances, this short film has earned praise for pushing Bangladeshi cinema into bold, unsettling territory.
There are countless horror films woven throughout the South Asian cinematic universe, especially in Hindi cinema, where every decade has delivered fresh takes on supernatural legends, haunted houses, and psychological nightmares. From cult classics to modern experiments, the region’s filmmakers have never shied away from pushing the boundaries of what horror can look and feel like.
Of course, it’s impossible to include every worthy title in just one list. But if you’re looking for a place to start, consider this selection your perfect entry point, a menu offering an appetizer of atmospheric dread, a main course of spine-tingling suspense, and a dessert of dark folklore and unforgettable performances. Whether you’re a newcomer dipping your toes into South Asian horror or a seasoned fan revisiting old favorites, these films and series promise plenty of chills, surprises, and stories that will linger long after the screen fades to black.
Settle in, dim the lights, and get ready to discover just how thrilling-and haunting-South Asian horror can be.
Mehak Kapoor (@makeba_93) is an entertainment and lifestyle journalist with over a decade of experience in anchoring and content creation for TV and digital platforms. Passionate about storytelling and factual reporting, she enjoys engaging with diverse audiences.