South Asian Horror Makes A Comeback: Films & Shows To Watch!

This isn’t a film, it’s an OTT series streaming on Prime Video, and I was so hooked that I binge-watched it in a single sitting. I loved it so much that the cast and director even shared my review on their social media pages. But let me warn you, this is not for the faint-hearted. What impressed me most was the direction: no forced drama, no distracting songs, just unapologetic, relentless horror.

Set in New Delhi in 2017, Khauf quickly drives home the point that ghosts pale in comparison to the everyday threats women face. In a post-Nirbhaya world, the true terror isn’t confined to dark corners, it’s right there in broad daylight. A laser dot creeping over a woman’s body in an empty lane. A watchman interrogating her for coming home late. A bus ride that feels like navigating a war zone. And then there’s The Male Gaze, that invisible predator you can never shake off.

This series doesn’t just scare you, it holds up a mirror to the horror woven into everyday life. Smita Singh’s writing is razor-sharp, and directors Pankaj Kumar and Surya Balakrishnan sustain the suspense with impressive control. I couldn’t tear my eyes away, and I’m already excited to see what this brilliant team creates next.

In Flames (2023)

In Flames is a 2023 Pakistani-Canadian supernatural horror drama and the feature debut of writer-director Zarrar Kahn. Starring Ramesha Nawal and Bakhtawar Mazhar, it follows Mariam, a young woman in Karachi haunted by visions after her family’s patriarch dies, leaving her and her mother vulnerable in a patriarchal society.

The film premiered at Cannes 2023 in Directors’ Fortnight, marking Pakistan’s return after over 40 years. It won Best Picture at the Red Sea Festival, earned praise at Toronto, and opened in Pakistan in October 2023 to positive reviews. In Flames is Pakistan’s official submission for Best International Feature Film at the 96th Oscars.

Zibahkhana – Hell’s Ground

Zibahkhana, is a 2007 Pakistani zombie film! Directed and co-produced by Omar Khan, who also co-wrote the screenplay with Pete Tombs, the film stands out as a pioneering work in Pakistani horror cinema.

Filmed over just 30 days, Zibahkhana made its debut at Denmark’s NatFilm Festival and has since been showcased at numerous international festivals, including those in Toronto, New York, London, Stockholm, Cape Town, and Sitges. The movie notably cleared Pakistan’s censorship board with only nine seconds cut and holds the distinction of being the first Pakistani feature shot in HDV format rather than traditional 35mm film.

Pari (2018)

I absolutely loved watching Pari, the impressive directorial debut by Kolkata-born Prosit Roy. This supernatural horror film centers on Rukhsana, a mysterious woman who seems otherworldly and deeply unsettling. Blending demonic horror with dark mythology, Pari explores a sinister cult called Auladhchakra, which abducts women and subjects them to horrific rituals, forcing them to bear the children of Ifrit, a terrifying demon rooted in Islamic folklore. Even more chilling is the cult’s practice of imprisoning these women until their babies are born, only to brutally murder and preserve them in glass jars.

The story follows the daughter of one woman who managed to escape this nightmare, now herself carrying a dangerous secret. It’s a disturbing yet uniquely captivating narrative that stands out in the horror genre. Anushka Sharma delivers a hauntingly powerful performance as Rukhsana, bringing depth and intensity to the film. Drawing from Islamic mythology, the portrayal of the Ifrit adds a rich cultural layer that enhances the supernatural terror. For anyone interested in demon-centric horror with a fresh and eerie twist, Pari is definitely worth a watch.

1920 (2008)

One of my favourite period horror films is 1920, which fits perfectly into the haunted house subgenre. Released in 2008, the story follows a married couple living in an eerie, possessed mansion. Arjun, a Hindu man, marries a woman of mixed British-Indian heritage, sparking fierce opposition from his family who go to extreme lengths to end the marriage. Rejecting both his family and religious traditions, Arjun takes a job as an architect tasked with restoring an old manor. But once they move in, it becomes clear the house harbors malevolent forces, forces fixated on his wife.

1920 was a massive hit in India and resonated widely, leading to a successful franchise with four films so far. Its blend of supernatural scares and emotional drama made it a standout, proving that period horror can also thrive in mainstream cinema. I found its atmosphere chilling and the story deeply engaging, a must-watch for anyone interested in haunted house tales with cultural depth.

Siyaah (2013)

Siyaah (television series) is a 2013 Pakistani horror thriller directed by Azfar Jafri, with a screenplay co-written by Jafri and Osman Khalid Butt, who also penned the story. The film features compelling performances from Hareem Farooq, Qazi Jabbar, Mahnoor Usman, and Ahmed Ali Akbar.

The narrative centers on the complex psychological condition of dissociative identity disorder, exploring the blurred boundaries between reality and the mind’s fractured states. Siyaah stands out in Pakistani cinema for its intense atmosphere and thoughtful approach to mental health within the horror genre. With its gripping storyline and well-crafted suspense, the film offers both chilling scares and a deeper look into the human psyche. It has been praised for pushing the boundaries of traditional horror while highlighting psychological struggles rarely portrayed on screen.

Moshari (2022)

Moshari (The Mosquito Net) is a 2022 Bangladeshi horror short directed by Nuhash Humayun and produced under the banner of Little Big Films. Set in an imagined dystopian future, the story unfolds in a world teetering on the edge of collapse.

The film stars Sunerah Binte Kamal, Nairah Onora Saif, and Moyed Bhuiyan, who bring to life a tense and claustrophobic tale of survival. As night falls, an ominous presence stalks humanity, forcing two sisters to hide behind the fragile barrier of a mosquito net, the only thing standing between them and the monsters outside.

What struck me most about Moshari is how it blends social commentary with horror, touching on themes of vulnerability, resilience, and the unseen threats that creep into our lives. With its eerie atmosphere and compelling performances, this short film has earned praise for pushing Bangladeshi cinema into bold, unsettling territory.

There are countless horror films woven throughout the South Asian cinematic universe, especially in Hindi cinema, where every decade has delivered fresh takes on supernatural legends, haunted houses, and psychological nightmares. From cult classics to modern experiments, the region’s filmmakers have never shied away from pushing the boundaries of what horror can look and feel like.

Of course, it’s impossible to include every worthy title in just one list. But if you’re looking for a place to start, consider this selection your perfect entry point, a menu offering an appetizer of atmospheric dread, a main course of spine-tingling suspense, and a dessert of dark folklore and unforgettable performances. Whether you’re a newcomer dipping your toes into South Asian horror or a seasoned fan revisiting old favorites, these films and series promise plenty of chills, surprises, and stories that will linger long after the screen fades to black.

Settle in, dim the lights, and get ready to discover just how thrilling-and haunting-South Asian horror can be.