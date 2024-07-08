OTT Revolution: How Streaming Platforms Are Transforming Indian Cinema
Entertainment Jul 08, 2024
The growing dominance of Over-The-Top (OTT) streaming platforms has brought about a significant transformation in Indian cinema. Digital giants like Netflix, Amazon Prime, and Disney+ Hotstar have not only revolutionized content consumption habits but deeply influenced the creative processes in Indian film production. Netflix and Amazon Prime Video are steadily expanding their libraries of Indian original series and movies. These streaming titans are fiercely competing in the realm of locally produced content, driven by an unprecedented increase in video consumption across India.
Bollywood actors have increasingly embraced this trend, with Saif Ali Khan starring in several series, and the latest being Heeramandi with top actresses like Manisha Koirala, Sonakshi Sinha, Aditi Rao Hydari, etc. Additionally, the highly acclaimed series Mirzapur showcases this shift. Traditionally, Bollywood or A-list actors avoided television shows, but the advent of streaming platforms has created new opportunities for them to explore non-film roles.
This year, audiences can look forward to discovering new Bollywood talent making their debut across various OTT platforms. If you’re searching for top-notch Indian original content, your search ends here with this curated list—my favourite to stream online.
Heeramandi (2024)
Indian filmmaker Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s digital debut with Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar made history upon its release on May 1. The series quickly became the second most-watched non-English show on Netflix, trending in 43 countries. Featuring an ensemble cast that includes Sonakshi Sinha, Manisha Koirala, Aditi Rao Hydari, Sanjeeda Shaikh, Richa Chadha, and Sharmin Segal, along with significant roles played by Fardeen Khan, Taha Shah Badussha, Shekhar Suman, and Adhyayan Suman. The show has been reported by Netflix as the most successful premiere for an Indian scripted series to date.
Snippet: Heeramandi’s history dates back to the 17th century when it was known as ‘Shahi Mohallah’ or the royal community, frequented by princes and nobles. During the Mughal era, women from Afghanistan and Uzbekistan entertained the royal court, becoming highly skilled tawaifs trained in classical arts like Kathak, mujra, Thumri, Ghazal, and Dadra. Despite Islamic prohibitions on prostitution, Shahi Mohallah thrived under Mughal patronage. As one of the three Mughal power centres along with Delhi and Agra, Lahore’s opulence was reflected in Shahi Mohallah. The area declined after Aurangzeb’s death in the early 18th century, becoming a hub of prostitution following Ahmad Shah Durrani’s invasion in 1748, until Maharaja Ranjit Singh’s conquest of Lahore in 1799.
The series is set in the pre-independence era of India and revolves around the lives of courtesans in the Heeramandi district of Lahore. It delves into the rich cultural tapestry and the socio-political landscape of the time, exploring themes of love, betrayal, politics, and survival. The show aims to shed light on the lesser-known stories of the courtesans, their struggles, and their influence on the society of that era
Pushpavalli (2017-2020)
Pushpavalli is an Amazon Prime Video original comedy series featuring Sumukhi Suresh as the protagonist, a small-town girl named Pushpavalli. Her life veers from her mother’s expectations of education and marriage when she meets Nikhil Rao. Determined to be near him, Pushpavalli relocates to Bengaluru and lands a job close to his workplace. The series unfolds with comedic twists as Pushpavalli finds herself entangled in a series of humorous situations, including her attempts to secretly follow Nikhil and conceal her unconventional actions.
Snippet: In Season 1 of Pushpavalli, the story revolves around Pushpavalli, who meets Nikhil Rao in Bhopal and becomes infatuated with him. Moving to Bangalore, she takes a job near Nikhil’s workplace and enlists a tea vendor named T-Boy to gather information about him. She manipulates situations and tells lies to get closer to Nikhil, leading to a dramatic confrontation when he discovers her actions.
Season 2 continues with Pushpavalli’s engagement to Vidyuth, arranged by her mother. Despite this, Pushpavalli’s obsession with Nikhil persists, and she returns to Bangalore under the guise of bonding with her fiancé. She resumes her old job and secretly lives in a PG, navigating challenges while trying to win back Nikhil’s trust and exact revenge on him for rejecting her.
Kota Factory (2019-2024)
