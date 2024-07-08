Entertainment / OTT Revolution: How Streaming Platforms Are Transforming Indian Cinema

OTT Revolution: How Streaming Platforms Are Transforming Indian Cinema

Entertainment Jul 08, 2024

by  

TAGS

, , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

Mehak Kapoor | Features Editor - Entertainment

Author

Mehak Kapoor (@makeba_93) is a seasoned entertainment and lifestyle journalist with over a decade of experience in anchoring and content creation for television and digital platforms. Passionate about storytelling and factual reporting, she enjoys connecting with diverse audiences. Outside of work, ...

COMMENTS

Exploring South Asian Intergenerational Sacrifice With 'The Wrong Bashir', Now Playing In Toronto

From Stoic Protectors to Emotional Anchors: A Father’s Day Tribute Through Hindi Cinema

From Stoic Protectors to Emotional Anchors: A Father’s Day Tribute Through Hindi Cinema

Pride Month & Beyond: LGBTQIA+ Representation in South Asian Cinema

Pride Month & Beyond: LGBTQIA+ Representation in South Asian Cinema

The Indian Film Festival of Los Angeles (IFFLA) Celebrates Its 22nd Edition June 27-30 With An Incredible Lineup Of 21 Films

The Indian Film Festival of Los Angeles (IFFLA) Celebrates Its 22nd Edition June 27-30 With An Incredible Lineup Of 21 Films

A Train Bloodbath With A 90% On Rotten Tomatoes - Why You Should Watch TIFF-Acclaimed Indian Action Flick 'Kill'

A Train Bloodbath With A 90% On Rotten Tomatoes - Why You Should Watch TIFF-Acclaimed Indian Action Flick 'Kill'

YOU MAY ALSO LIKE