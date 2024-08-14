Must-Watch Patriotic Films From India & Pakistan For Your Independence Day Celebrations

Border is a 1997 Hindi epic war film crafted by J.P. Dutta, who was the writer, producer, and director. Set during the Indo-Pakistani War of 1971, it portrays the Battle of Longewala. I recall watching this film and being moved to tears. Its accuracy in historical depiction, stellar performances, and outstanding music all contribute to its excellence. The film features Sunny Deol, Suniel Shetty, Jackie Shroff, Akshaye Khanna, Sudesh Berry, and Puneet Issar in prominent roles, with a supporting cast that includes Kulbhushan Kharbanda, Tabu, Raakhee, Pooja Bhatt, and Sharbani Mukherjee.

LOC: Kargil

A 2003 historical war film, LOC: Kargil, portrays the Kargil War between India and Pakistan. The film is directed and produced by J. P. Dutta. It depicts the Indian Army’s victorious Operation Vijay, which was initiated in May 1999 following the Pakistani incursion and occupation of key positions in the Kargil sector. The operation aimed to drive out the Pakistani forces from the Indian side of the Line of Control (LoC). Featuring a large ensemble cast and a soundtrack by Aadesh Shrivastava and Anu Malik, the film portrays the bravery and sacrifices of Indian soldiers during this pivotal battle.

Lagaan

Lagaan (meaning, ‘land levy’), is an epic historical musical sports drama film from India, released in 2001. It was penned and helmed by Ashutosh Gowariker. The narrative is set in 1893, during the latter part of the Victorian era under British colonial control in India. The storyline revolves around a Central India community struggling with outrageous taxes and enduring several years of drought. An arrogant British Indian Army officer provokes them to engage in a cricket match as a bet to forgo their tax dues. The villagers embark on the formidable journey of mastering a foreign sport and competing for a triumph.

The Legend of Bhagat Singh

The Legend of Bhagat Singh is a biographical historical film, released in 2002 and directed by Rajkumar Santoshi. The movie portrays the life of Bhagat Singh, a freedom fighter who, along with his comrades from the Hindustan Socialist Republican Association, battled for India’s freedom. The film traces Bhagat Singh’s journey from his early years, where he witnessed the Jallianwala Bagh tragedy, to his execution on March 24, 1931, before the official trial.

Swades

Swades: We, the People (meaning ‘Homeland’) is a 2004 Hindi-language drama directed, co-written, and produced by Ashutosh Gowariker. Starring Shah Rukh Khan, Gayatri Joshi, and Kishori Ballal, the film’s plot was inspired by Zee TV’s Vaapsi episodes. The storyline, involving the protagonist establishing a small hydroelectric project to produce power, is said to be influenced by the 2003 Kannada film Chigurida Kanasu, which was based on the novel of the same name by Jnanapith awardee K. Shivaram Karanth, as well as Bapu Kuti by Rajni Bakshi. The music was composed by A. R. Rahman, with lyrics by Javed Akhtar.

Gadar: Ek Prem Katha

One of my favourite films, Gadar: Ek Prem Katha, is a 2001 romantic historical action drama directed by Anil Sharma and written by Shaktimaan Talwar. Set during the 1947 Partition of India and loosely based on the life of Boota Singh, it stars Sunny Deol, Ameesha Patel, and Utkarsh Sharma in the lead roles, with Amrish Puri, Lillete Dubey, and Vivek Shauq in supporting roles. Since the 1990s, Gadar: Ek Prem Katha has become the second most-watched Hindi film attracting over 50 million viewers.

Lakshya

Lakshya (meaning ‘aim’) is a 2004 Indian war drama helmed by Farhan Akhtar and produced by Ritesh Sidhwani. The movie stars Amitabh Bachchan, Hrithik Roshan, and Preity Zinta in pivotal roles. Inspired by a story from the director’s father, it centres on the 1999 Kargil War. The plot follows Karan Shergill, an unmotivated and sluggish young man from a wealthy Delhi family, who enlists in the Indian Army and evolves into a fearless soldier as war erupts. Karan wields a Sterling Mark IV submachine gun and a VZ58-pattern rifle, showcasing exemplary leadership in the Indian Army during the war with Pakistan. “Main Aisa Kyon Hoon” is my favourite track from this film.

Chittagong

Released in 2012, this Indian historical war drama directed by Bedabrata Pain features Manoj Bajpayee in the central role. The film draws inspiration from the Chittagong Uprising in British India. Set in East Bengal (now Bangladesh) during the 1930s British Colonial era, it portrays a lesser-known episode where courageous schoolboys and young women, led by teacher Masterda Surya Sen, played by Manoj Bajpayee, challenge the Empire. The narrative centres on a timid 14-year-old named Jhunku. Subodh Roy, also known as Jhunku, was a notable Indian revolutionary socialist and politician who significantly contributed to the Indian independence struggle.

Rang De Basanti