Bollywood 2025: The Ultimate Movie Lineup You Can’t Afford to Miss!

2025 will be an exciting year for Bollywood, with a lineup of highly anticipated films that promise to push creative boundaries, break box office records, and deliver unforgettable cinematic experiences. This year, from long-awaited sequels to fresh stories featuring some of the industry’s biggest names, it has something for every movie lover. Whether high-octane action, heartwarming dramas, or gripping thrillers, Bollywood is gearing up to make a powerful statement.

As someone who has grown up with Hindi cinema as an essential part of my life, I can already feel the excitement building. I know I’ll be marking my calendar for these releases, eagerly waiting to experience the magic they bring to the big screen.

January has already set the stage for a thrilling year in Bollywood, delivering an emphatic start with some remarkable films. I thoroughly enjoyed watching Sonu Sood and Jacqueline Fernandez in Fateh, Sandhya Suri’s Santosh, Akshay Kumar and Veer Pahariya’s Sky Force, and Kangana Ranaut’s Emergency; each offers a distinct cinematic experience. Ajay Devgn’s Aaman Devgan and Rasha Thadani’s Azaad remain on my watchlist, and I can’t wait to see how they unfold. As the month came to a close, all eyes were on Deva, Shahid Kapoor’s thrilling action film, which was released on January 31. While it aimed to end January with a bang, it didn’t quite receive the appreciation expected.

Reflecting on the past, 2024 was nothing short of a rollercoaster. Bollywood reached a pivotal moment, contending with fierce competition from regional cinema and global streaming platforms, whilst also providing some truly unforgettable experiences. Some films broke records, whereas others failed to make an impression. Yet, beyond mere successes and failures, 2024 was a year that sparked nostalgia like never before.

With classics like Karan Arjun, Veer-Zaara, and Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara returning to theatres, audiences, including myself; were reminded of an era when Hindi films effortlessly blended storytelling, music, and emotion. That balance is what I hope Bollywood carries forward into 2025, a mix of nostalgia and innovation, keeping the magic of Hindi cinema alive for fans like me, who will always support it.

Let’s dive into the most anticipated films of the year, which generate buzz and set high expectations. These upcoming releases promise everything from action-packed thrillers to heartfelt dramas, and I can’t wait to see how they unfold on the big screen. Hopefully, this list makes you smile, and you can mark your calendar just like I am!

Note: Release dates are subject to change and will be updated accordingly.

— Much-Awaited Hindi Films – February 2025 —

Chhaava released on February 14, 2025, Chhaava is a gripping historical drama starring Vicky Kaushal and Rashmika Mandanna. Based on the life of Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj, the film, produced by Maddock Films, is captivating with its powerful storytelling and grandeur. The film has received mixed reviews, but it is worth watching to better understand history.

Mere Husband Ki Biwi will be released on February 21, 2025. It is a much-awaited Bollywood romantic comedy directed by Mudassar Aziz, who is celebrated for his work on Pati Patni Aur Woh. The film, which stars Arjun Kapoor, Bhumi Pednekar, and Rakul Preet Singh, promises a fun-filled narrative with plenty of twists and laughs.

Loveyapa, released on February 7, 2025, is a delightful Hindi romantic comedy directed by Advait Chandan. It is a Hindi adaptation of the Tamil hit Love Today, starring Junaid Khan and Khushi Kapoor in their first collaboration. I love their song, Loveyapa Ho Gaya! I remember interviewing Advait Chandan during Secret Superstar and knowing he was destined to create amazing films.

Badass Ravi Kumar released on February 7, 2025, brings action and music together in a thrilling spectacle. Himesh Reshammiya shines as Ravi Kumar, a hero takes on ten powerful foes. With Prabhu Deva, Kirti Kulhari, and a cameo by Sunny Leone, the film offers an engaging mix of drama, energy, and entertainment.

Inn Galiyon Mein will be released on February 28, 2025. It is a heartfelt romantic drama that delves into the complexities of love, societal expectations, and the influence of social media on modern relationships. Featuring a talented cast that includes Jaaved Jaaferi, Avantika Dasanj, Vihaan Shah, and Veenay Bhasskar, the film promises an emotional and thought-provoking cinematic experience.

____________________________________________

— Much-Awaited Hindi Films – March 2025 —

Dhadak 2, a poignant romantic drama directed by Shazia Iqbal, is now set to release on March 14, 2025. Originally scheduled for November 2024, the film was postponed, adding to the anticipation. Written by Rahul Badwelkar and Shazia Iqbal. The film stars Siddhant Chaturvedi and Tripti Dimri in lead roles. Enjoy your Holi celebrations while watching this film!

Tumko Meri Kasam, Vikram Bhatt’s upcoming film, is set to release in theatres on March 21, 2025. Starring Anupam Kher, Ishwak Singh, Adah Sharma, and Esha Deol, the film brings a powerful story to the big screen. Inspired by Dr. Ajay Murdia, the founder of Indira IVF, Tumko Meri Kasam explores the emotional challenges of infertility, depicting a journey of resilience, hope, and determination.

Sikandar, as a huge Salman Khan fan, I’ve been eagerly waiting for Sikandar! Starring Salman Khan and Rashmika Mandanna, this highly anticipated action film created a massive buzz with its teaser last year. After its theatrical run, Sikandar will stream on Netflix, letting fans relive the excitement at home. The film is set for a grand worldwide release in theatres on March 28, 2025, perfectly timed with the Eid al-Fitr celebrations.

____________________________________________

— Much-Awaited Hindi Film – April 2025 —

Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari, produced by Karan Johar and directed by Shashank Khaitan, is set to release in theatres on April 18, 2025. The film features Varun Dhawan and Janhvi Kapoor, along with Rohit Saraf, Maniesh Paul, and Sanya Malhotra.

Kesari 2 is set to hit theatres on April 18, 2025, with reports suggesting that Karan Johar requested Akshay Kumar and the team to postpone Jolly LLB 3 for its release. As per Bollywood Hungama, Kumar had no hesitation in adjusting the schedule. The first Kesari remains one of his most celebrated films, bringing to life the incredible bravery of 21 Sikh soldiers from the British Indian Army who stood against 10,000 Pashtun warriors in the legendary 1897 Battle of Saragarhi.

____________________________________________

— Much-Awaited Hindi Film – May 2025 —

Raid 2, an upcoming Hindi crime thriller directed by Raj Kumar Gupta, features Ajay Devgn, Riteish Deshmukh, and Vaani Kapoor in key roles. Serving as a sequel to the 2018 film Raid, the story follows IRS officer Amay Patnaik as he takes on yet another high-profile financial crime, uncovering deep-rooted corruption.

____________________________________________

— Much-Awaited Hindi Film – June 2025 —

Housefull 5 is an upcoming comedy-drama directed by Tarun Mansukhani and produced by Sajid Nadiadwala. The fifth instalment in the Housefull series features Akshay Kumar, Riteish Deshmukh, Abhishek Bachchan, Sanjay Dutt, Fardeen Khan, Nana Patekar, Jackie Shroff, Dino Morea, Jacqueline Fernandez, Nargis Fakhri, Sonam Bajwa, Chitrangada Singh, Soundarya Sharma, and Chunky Pandey, all joining the franchise’s ensemble cast.

____________________________________________

— Much-Awaited Hindi Film – August 2025 —

War 2 (the teaser and trailer links will be shared as soon as they are released) will mark NTR’s Bollywood debut, where he stars alongside Hrithik Roshan. Reports indicate he will play Veerendra Raghunath, a South Indian RAW agent who turns rogue. Fans are buzzing with excitement as anticipation for the film grows. According to a trade source on IMDb, War 2 is set to release in theatres on August 14, 2025.

Jolly LLB 3 (the teaser and trailer links will be shared as soon as they are released) had its release date moved to August due to the shift of Kesari Chapter 2 from March to April. I love all the parts of Jolly LLB, especially the performances of every actor. I’m awaiting a confirmed date in August and will be ready with my popcorn and soda!

The Delhi Files: The Bengal Chapter reveals its first look featuring Mithun Chakraborty in a rugged role. Directed by Vivek Agnihotri, the emotional film will be released in two parts, with the first part debuting on August 15, 2025. Agnihotri shared a teaser showing Chakraborty reciting the Indian Constitution’s preamble, appearing weary and limping in a desolate corridor.

____________________________________________

— Much-Awaited Hindi Film – September 2025 —

The Baaghi franchise returns with its fourth chapter, Baaghi 4 (the teaser and trailer links will be shared as soon as they are released), led by Tiger Shroff and produced by Sajid Nadiadwala. Directed by A. Harsha, the high-octane action film features Shroff alongside Sonam Bajwa and Sanjay Dutt. Currently in production, Baaghi 4 is set to hit theaters on September 5, 2025.

A darker spirit, a bloodier mission. This time, he is not the same! – Tiger Shroff!

____________________________________________

— Much-Awaited Hindi Film – October 2025 —

Thama, the latest addition to Maddock Films’ horror-comedy universe, stars Ayushmann Khurrana in his genre debut. Set for a Diwali 2025 release, the film introduces a love story element, a first for the series. The ensemble cast includes Rashmika Mandanna, Paresh Rawal, and Nawazuddin Siddiqui. Directed by Aditya Sarpotdar, with a screenplay by Niren Bhatt, Suresh Mathew, and Arun Fulara, the film is produced by Dinesh Vijan and Amar Kaushik.

Kantara: Chapter 1 – A Legend, the highly anticipated prequel to Rishab Shetty’s blockbuster Kantara, is set to release on October 2, 2025. This film is a prequel to the National Award-winning Kantara, and will be available in Kannada, Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, Bengali, and English.

Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai (the teaser and trailer links will be shared as soon as they are released), produced by Ramesh Taurani under TIP Entertainment, is set for a theatrical release on October 2, 2025. The film marks the third collaboration between director David Dhawan and his son Varun Dhawan, following Main Tera Hero (2014) and Judwaa 2 (2017).

____________________________________________

— Much-Awaited Hindi Film – November 2025 —

120 Bahadur, an intense military action film starring Farhan Akhtar, is scheduled to release on November 21, 2025. Set during the 1962 India-China war, the movie pays tribute to Major Shaitan Singh, a Param Vir Chakra recipient, and the brave soldiers of Charlie Company, 13 Kumaon Regiment. The film is produced by Ritesh Sidhwani and Farhan Akhtar’s Excel Entertainment, in association with Amit Chandrra’s Trigger Happy Studios.

De De Pyaar De enjoyed a successful run when it was released on May 16, 2019, starring Ajay Devgn, Rakul Preet Singh, and Tabu. The sequel, however, has faced several delays. The makers have now officially announced that it will be released on November 14, 2025, instead of the previously scheduled date of May 1, 2025.

Tere Ishk Mein, a spiritual successor to Raanjhanaa (2013), reunites director Aanand L Rai, actor Dhanush, and composer A.R. Rahman for another emotional journey into unrequited love. Produced by Aanand L Rai, Himanshu Sharma, Bhushan Kumar, and Krishan Kumar, the film promises a powerful soundtrack by Rahman and heartfelt lyrics by Irshad Kamil. Starring Dhanush and Kriti Sanon, Tere Ishk Mein will explore themes of love, longing, and emotional turmoil. The film is set to release in Hindi and Tamil on November 28, 2025.

____________________________________________

— Much-Awaited Hindi Film – December 2025 —

Alpha, Yash Raj Films’ upcoming addition to the Spy Universe, will hit theatres on December 25, 2025. Featuring Alia Bhatt and Sharvari in the lead roles, it marks the first female-led film in the YRF Spy Universe. Directed by Shiv Rawail, known for his work on the Netflix series The Railway Men, Alpha promises an exciting new chapter in the franchise.

Shakti Shalini (the teaser, poster, and trailer links will be shared as soon as they are released), part of Maddock Films’ expanding Horror-Comedy Universe, is confirmed for a December 31, 2025 release. Kiara Advani will star in the titular role, bringing Indian folklore to life in this highly anticipated film. Directed by Ajitpal Singh, known for his work on Tabbar, the movie promises to blend captivating storytelling with supernatural elements.

Get ready for an exciting 2025 as Bollywood gears up to deliver a thrilling lineup of films! From high-octane action to heartwarming romance, and intense dramas to spine-chilling horror-comedies, there’s something for everyone. While these films are currently slated for release in 2025, dates may shift as per the studios’ schedules. We’ll keep you updated with the latest trailers and announcements as they drop. So, buckle up, mark your calendars, and get ready to enjoy a blockbuster year at the movies!