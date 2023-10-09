The 21st Indian Film Festival Of Los Angeles (IFFLA) Returns With A Bang!
Showbiz Oct 09, 2023
The Indian Film Festival Of Los Angeles (IFFLA) is gearing up for its 21st edition from October 11-15, and it promises to showcase the best of South Asian cinema. A total of 24 films from 13 countries, presented in 14 different languages, will grace the screens at Regal LA Live in downtown LA. Tickets and passes are available for purchase at indianfilmfestival.org
IFFLA’s Legacy and Vision
With its 21st edition, The Indian Film Festival Of Los Angeles IFFLA continues its tradition of championing South Asian storytellers. As IFFLA Executive Director Christina Marouda puts it, “We are thrilled to enter IFFLA’s third decade, offering a unique and much-needed platform for emerging South Asian storytellers and bringing a highly curated program to Los Angeles audiences.”
Los Angeles has become a hub for artists with roots in South Asia, and IFFLA has played a pivotal role by providing a platform for their work in the heart of the American film industry. It has also fostered a sense of community and support among directors, actors, and other film artists, making them feel like part of the IFFLA ‘family.’
IFFLA is supported by the LA County Department of Arts and Culture as part of Creative Recovery LA, an initiative funded by the American Rescue Plan. Additionally, the festival receives funding from the California Arts Council, Los Angeles County Arts Commission, and City of Los Angeles, Department of Cultural Affairs.
Opening and Closing Night
IFFLA opens with a bang featuring the world theatrical premiere of Vishal Bhardwaj’s Khufiya. This espionage thriller is based on the novel “Escape to Nowhere” and follows the story of operative Krishna Mehra, played by Tabu, who must navigate the dangerous world of espionage while juggling her dual identity as a spy and a lover.
The festival will conclude with the North American premiere of All India Rank, a charming coming-of-age dramedy by Varun Grover. This film, set against the backdrop of the ’90s, explores the turbulent life of Vivek as he prepares for India’s toughest undergrad exam at a coaching center far from home.
Masterclass with a Legend
During the festival, the iconic Vishal Bhardwaj, known for his incredible adaptations and musical contributions to films, will host an exclusive masterclass. Attendees will get a unique opportunity to dive into his filmmaking journey, creative process, and the profound impact of music on cinema.
A Diverse Lineup
This year’s festival features six feature film premieres, including Atul Sabharwal’s spy thriller mystery Berlin, Dominic Sangma’s supernatural tale Rapture, and Anand Ekarshi’s chamber drama Aattam (The Play), among others. It’s a testament to the diversity of South Asian storytelling
IFFLA’s shorts program is equally impressive, with a diverse selection of films from around the world. Half of the 16 short films in the main competition lineup are US productions, representing seven countries and 13 languages. From immigrant experiences to second-generation narratives, these shorts promise to captivate audiences with their rich and varied storytelling.
Meet the Jury
A prestigious panel of judges will be in charge of selecting the Grand Jury Prize and Audience Choice Award winners. For the Feature Film Competition, the jury includes Karan Soni, Bilal Qureshi, and Utkarshini Vashishtha. The Best Short Film Competition jury comprises Priya Arora, Geeta Malik, and Katie Walsh.
Join the celebration
IFFLA 2023 promises to be a celebration of South Asian cinema and a chance to immerse yourself in captivating stories on the big screen. Grab your tickets, mark your calendars, and get ready for an unforgettable cinematic journey through the 21st Indian Film Festival of Los Angeles!
For tickets and more information about IFFLA, visit www.indianfilmfestival.org, and stay updated on social media: Facebook (/indianfilmfestival), Instagram (@indianfilmfestival), and X (formerly Twitter) (@iffla).
Main Image Photo Credit: www.indianfilmfestival.org
