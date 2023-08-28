Warner Music Canada and Warner Music India joined forced to launch a brand new South Asian-focused record label to support the emerging and often dominating market. 91 North Records celebrated their launch by signing on two of today’s hottest artists including “Mexico” singer Karan Aujla, and “What Jhumka” singer from “Rocky Aur Rani” Jonita Gandhi! Here are the full details of this exciting musical venture!

A new venture launched by Warner Music India and Warner Canada is leading the way up to bring South Asian music to the global echelon. 91 North Records was established at Warner Music Canada’s Toronto office on August 22, 2023, with the news of ‘What Jhumka’ singer Jonita Gandhi and ‘Mexico’ singer Karan Aujla as the number one signed artist. The new venture will be led by renowned artist and producer Ikky, who will be taking on the role as the newest Creative Director.

The first signings of 91 North Records are Canadian-based Punjabi artists Karan Aujla (from Surrey British Columbia) and Jonita Gandhi (who hails from Toronto, Ontario). Both the singers will work together with Ikky as well as A&R Director, Charlie B.

Ikky, whose full name is Ikwinder Singh, shared, “I’ve always been fascinated by the blending of Indian and Western sounds into culturally impactful, innovative music. 91 North Records exists to elevate artists pursuing this fusion. Punjabi and South Asian music already compete worldwide, and I’m thrilled to collaborate with emerging talents, showcasing, and amplifying what they have to offer. This is no experiment; it’s the future.”

The name 91 North Records mentions both countries with an inclination to India’s country code, and Canada’s geographical location, and the logo is stimulated by India’s national flower the lotus.

Jay Mehta, Managing Director, Warner Music India, says, “We’re so excited by the launch of 91 North Records. This venture not only celebrates the musical styles of artists with South Asian heritage but also leverages the market potential of uniting two distinct fan bases to bring this music to the global stage. This is certainly going to be a game-changer initiative for artists who will now have global support from A&R, marketing, collaborations and more.”

Ikky made his name across the industry, drawing more than two billion streams worldwide with tracks such as Shubh’s ‘’Baller’’, Diljit Dosanjh’s “Chauffer’’, Karan Aujla’s ‘’Four You’’, and Sidhu Moose Wala’s ‘’Bambiha Bole’. Ikky launched his own label 4N Records, in association with Warner Music and Coalition Music in 2021.

Aujla released his new album Making Memories and over the last five years and has become a top-notch artist. His first major hit ‘’Don’t Worry’’ in 2018, garnered almost three billion views on YouTube and attained over one billion audio streams and eight million followers across his social media channels. As for Gandhi, she recently sang probably the hottest song out now, ‘’What Jhumka’’ from the Bollywood mega-hit Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani.

Warner Music’s emerging markets president, Alfonso Perez Soto recognizes how Punjabi music is “going through a vibrant evolution” especially in places like Canada and sees it transforming into a “global force.” He shares in his statement that the label “will act as the vital bridge between East and West – uniting talent, cultures, and ideas, and cementing a movement that is here to stay. 91 North Records will act as the vital bridge between East and West – uniting talent, cultures, and ideas, and cementing a movement that is here to stay. At Warner Music, we will continue to champion initiatives like this for the love of music, artists, and fans alike.”

Kristen Burke, President, of Warner Music Canada, adds, “91 North Records is dedicated to celebrating and amplifying Indian culture. There is an incredible new generation of talent rising, influenced by their South Asian heritage, and we want to make sure these artists are represented both here and around the world. This new venture allows artists to be truly authentic, and our global network gives us the opportunity to showcase their culture on a global stage.”

As we know, there are almost 2.6 million people of South Asian heritage residing in Canada and a new vibe with musical waves from these communities is commencing to have a huge impact in the country and abroad. Moreover, three of the Top 10 tracks in India in 2022 were by Punjabi-Canadian artists according to IFPI figures.

We are eagerly anticipating the full details of the initial releases from 91 North Records, along with updates on additional signings to come.

Main Image Photo Credit: Warner Music India