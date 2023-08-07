Hot August 2023 Films From Bollywood And Beyond!

It’s summer and as usual that’s when the most fun Bollywood films come out! Check out our list right here!

Lafzon Mein Pyaar

Director – Dhiraj Mishra and Raja Randeep Giri

Cast – Anita Raj and Zarina Wahab

Release Date: August 4th, 2023

As the name suggests the film revolves around a love story. Raj leaves his studies half way which of course disappoints his whole family and the only person that supports him is his sister-in-law who encourages him to explore life through music. Priya enters his life and brings about a certain sense of excitement which changes his whole path.

Jailer Director: Nelson Cast: Rajnikanth, Mohanlal, Jackie Shroff and Shiva Rajkumar Release Date: August 10th, 2023 Superstar Rajnikanth is Muthuvel Pandian, a strict yet compassionate jailer who discovers a gang’s dangerous plan to release their leader. He takes it upon himself to thwart the plan. Gadar 2: The Katha Continues Director: Anil Sharma Cast: Sunny Deol and Ameesha Patel Release Date: August 11th, 2023

The sequel to the 2001 film continues with the story of Tara Singh, a truck driver, and his wife Sakina who fell in love 24 years ago, under the backdrop of the Indo-Pak war. Tara travels back to Pakistan to rescue his son Jeete who had been imprisoned and tortured buy Pakistani soldiers under the Major General Hamid Iqbal. OMG 2 Director: Amit Rai Cast: Akshay Kumar and Pankaj Tripathi Release Date: August 11th, 2023

OMG 2 is a spiritual comedic sequel to OMG – Oh My God where in this installment Akshay Kumar emerges as Shiva, instead of Krishna. The plot revolves around an unhappy civilian who asks the court to mandate comprehensive education in schools through the use of an amusing courtroom play. Ghoomer Director: R.Ballo Cast: Abhishek Bachchan, Saiyami Kher and Shabana Azmi Release Date: August 18th, 2023

This sports drama follows the story of Karoly Takacs, a young cricketer who loses her hand but is encouraged to carry on and becomes a cricket prodigy.

Dream Girl 2 Director: Raaj Shaandilyaa Cast: Ayushmann Khurrana, Ananya Pandey and Paresh Rawal Release Date: August 25th, 2023

The sequel to Dream Girl Ayushmann Khurrana returns as Karamveer who is trying to live a serious straightforward life but falls in love with Pari. Karamveer’s life choices causes major confusion for him and those around him.

Main Image Photo Credit: IMDB