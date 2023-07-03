Event Alert: “Mughal-E-Azam: The Musical” Kicks Off Canadian Tour With Upcoming Toronto Stop

After an incredible run in New York City, the globally acclaimed play based on the iconic Bollywood movie is coming to Toronto for a limited engagement! “Mughal-e-Azam: The Musical” presented by Cinema on Stage, directed by Feroz Abbas Khan and produced by Shapoorji Pallonji, this sweeping theatrical masterpiece will be kicking off their Canadian tour at Toronto’s Meridian Hall (formerly Sony Centre) in Toronto, Canada From July 7th through July 9th. Check out all the details and ticket info right here!

Based on K Asif’s classic film Mughal-e-Azam (1960) and the recipient of seven Broadway World India Awards, this Cinema on Stage presentation showcases India’s rich culture intricately woven into a legendary love story between Mughal Prince Salim and courtesan Anarkali. It explores the inner conflict faced by Mughal Emperor Akbar, torn between his duty towards the future of his empire and his responsibilities as a beloved father.

This awe-inspiring spectacle, enriched by Indian classical music and Kathak dance, offers an unforgettable experience for theater enthusiasts of every generation. With a talented cast and crew of over 150 individuals, this breath-taking celebration of art, music, and storytelling transports the audience into a world of grandeur and romance.

Featuring lavish sets, dazzling costumes, and enchanting melodies, this larger-than-life production unites a stellar ensemble to bring to life a timeless tale of love and sacrifice. The addition of English subtitles ensures a wider audience can fully immerse themselves in the captivating narrative of this magnificent production.

Following its 2016 premiere in Mumbai. “Mughal-e-Azam: The Musical” garnered seven out of the 14 Broadway World India Awards, including Best Play, Best Director, Best Costume Design, Best Choreography, Best Original Set Design, Best Original Lighting Design and Best Ensemble Cast.

Following its resounding success in the United States which included a viral flashmob at Times Square in New York City, the stage production received a rousing reception at all three American stops and the producers eagerly anticipate major buzz once the play launches its Canadian tour.

“We never expected this kind of a response,” noted Director Feroz Abbas Khan. “The way the audience is embracing the play is simply outstanding. I’m quite speechless with what’s been happening here in the United States. I believe that India has so much to offer, and we are presenting our work in a way that resonates with our Indian tradition.”

“Mughal-e-Azam: The Musical” has garnered overwhelming praise, captivating audiences across diverse cities with its majestic splendor and soul-stirring performances, since the day it premiered. With breath taking visuals, compelling storytelling, and melodies that linger in the heart, this production has garnered accolades and prestigious awards, firmly establishing itself as one of the most magnificent theatrical experiences of our era.

Tickets for “Mughal-E-Azam: The Musical” will be at Toronto’s Meridian Hall (formerly Sony Centre) in from July 7th through July 9th.Tickets can be purchased at ticketmaster.ca.

For more information visit the official website www.cinemaonstage.com.

Main Image Photo Credit: Cinema On Stage