Hot Summer Films From Bollywood And Beyond!

With summer (finally here!) we can’t wait to go and check out the latest films from Bollywood and beyond! Add these to your filmi watch list!

The Kerala Story

Director: Sudipto Sen

Cast: Adah Sharma, Yogita Bihani and Sonia Balani

Release Date: May 5th, 2023

Based in a true story, the controversial film, The Kerala Story is about four women from Kerala who decide to convert to Islam and join ISIS. The hot button topic has certainly caused quote the commotion on social media.

Chatrapathi

Director: V. V. Vinayak

Cast: Bellamkonda Sreenivas and Nushrratt Bharuccha

Release Date: May 12th, 2023

Chatrapathi is a remake of the hit S.S. Rajamouli’s Telugu film with the same name. Chatrapathi is titular role whose jealous older brother separates him from the family. While on the search for his mother he becomes a savior for the oppressed and he is then looked to as a Messiah.

Music School

Director: Papa Rao Biyyala

Cast: Shriya Saran, Ozu Barua andPrakash Raj

Release Date: May 12th, 2023

This heart-warming musical is based on the Indian education system and how parents put pressure on their children to be competitive in their studies to become doctors and engineers and not focus on arts and leisure activities.

Kathal

Director: Yashowardhan Mishra

Cast: Sanya Malhotra, Anant V Joshi, Vijay Raaz and Rajpal Yadav

Release Date: May 19th, 2023

Kathal the Hindu word for Jackfruit is a social comedy drama based on a local politician’s prized jackfruit being stolen and a young police officer wants to solve the mystery to prove herself in this bizarre case.

Aazam

Director: Shravan Tiwari

Cast: Jimmy Sherigill, Abhimanyu Singh and Indraneil Sengupta

Release Date: May 19th, 2023

This crime thriller starring Jimmy Sheirgill revolves around an underground gang and the battle of mafia don Nawab Khan the brings in conspiracy, betrayal and deceit.

Zara Hatke Zara Bachke

Director: Laxman Utekar

Cast: Vicky Kaushal & Sara Ali Khan

Release Date: June 2nd, 2023

You’ve seen the super social blitz that Sara Ali Khan and Vicky Kaushal has been doing to promote their latest love story, Zara Hatke Zara Bachke. The story revolves around Kapil and Saumya newly married college sweethearts. The initial relationship like many others is perfect but then life takes over. They want a house of their own away from the family and decide to try and use the Government programme Pradhan Matri Awas Yojana to try and get it.

Bloody Daddy

Director: Ali Abbas Zafar

Cast: Shahid Kapoor, Ronit Roy, Sanjay Kapoor and Diana Penty

Release Date: June 9th, 2023

Shahid Kapoor plays the role of an NCB officer whose team brings down a drug lord. This drug lord played by Ronit Roy kidnaps the officer’s son his bag of cocaine is not returned. The NCB Officer realizes how corrupt his department is while trying to save his son but still bring justice to the fore.

Director: Om Raut

Cast: Prabhas, Kriti Sanon, Saif Ali Khan and Sunny Singh

Release Date: June 16th, 2023

Adipurush is a mythological film celebrating good over evil and is based on the Hindu epic Ramayana. Taking you back 7,000 years, the prince of Ayodya Raghava and his brother Lakshmana travel to an island and with the help of an army aim to retrieve Raghava’s wife Janaki who has been abducted by Lankesh Ravan a demon King.

Maidaan

Director: Amit Sharma

Cast: Ajay Devgn and Priyamani

Release Date: June 23rd, 2023

Ajay Devgn who stars in this biopic as Syed Abdul Rahim focuses on the golden decade of football between 1952 and 1962. stars in this biographical sports drama based on the Indian golden era of football between 1952 and 1962. Rahim who has been historically regarded as one of the key architects of the game so this biopic will surely liven up all sports fans.

