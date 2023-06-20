Hot Summer Films From Bollywood And Beyond!
Showbiz Jun 20, 2023
With summer (finally here!) we can’t wait to go and check out the latest films from Bollywood and beyond! Add these to your filmi watch list!
Director: Sudipto Sen
Cast: Adah Sharma, Yogita Bihani and Sonia Balani
Release Date: May 5th, 2023
Based in a true story, the controversial film, The Kerala Story is about four women from Kerala who decide to convert to Islam and join ISIS. The hot button topic has certainly caused quote the commotion on social media.
Director: V. V. Vinayak
Cast: Bellamkonda Sreenivas and Nushrratt Bharuccha
Release Date: May 12th, 2023
Chatrapathi is a remake of the hit S.S. Rajamouli’s Telugu film with the same name. Chatrapathi is titular role whose jealous older brother separates him from the family. While on the search for his mother he becomes a savior for the oppressed and he is then looked to as a Messiah.
Director: Papa Rao Biyyala
Cast: Shriya Saran, Ozu Barua andPrakash Raj
Release Date: May 12th, 2023
This heart-warming musical is based on the Indian education system and how parents put pressure on their children to be competitive in their studies to become doctors and engineers and not focus on arts and leisure activities.
Director: Yashowardhan Mishra
Cast: Sanya Malhotra, Anant V Joshi, Vijay Raaz and Rajpal Yadav
Release Date: May 19th, 2023
Kathal the Hindu word for Jackfruit is a social comedy drama based on a local politician’s prized jackfruit being stolen and a young police officer wants to solve the mystery to prove herself in this bizarre case.
Director: Shravan Tiwari
Cast: Jimmy Sherigill, Abhimanyu Singh and Indraneil Sengupta
Release Date: May 19th, 2023
This crime thriller starring Jimmy Sheirgill revolves around an underground gang and the battle of mafia don Nawab Khan the brings in conspiracy, betrayal and deceit.
Director: Laxman Utekar
Cast: Vicky Kaushal & Sara Ali Khan
Release Date: June 2nd, 2023
You’ve seen the super social blitz that Sara Ali Khan and Vicky Kaushal has been doing to promote their latest love story, Zara Hatke Zara Bachke. The story revolves around Kapil and Saumya newly married college sweethearts. The initial relationship like many others is perfect but then life takes over. They want a house of their own away from the family and decide to try and use the Government programme Pradhan Matri Awas Yojana to try and get it.
Director: Ali Abbas Zafar
Cast: Shahid Kapoor, Ronit Roy, Sanjay Kapoor and Diana Penty
Release Date: June 9th, 2023
Shahid Kapoor plays the role of an NCB officer whose team brings down a drug lord. This drug lord played by Ronit Roy kidnaps the officer’s son his bag of cocaine is not returned. The NCB Officer realizes how corrupt his department is while trying to save his son but still bring justice to the fore.
Director: Om Raut
Cast: Prabhas, Kriti Sanon, Saif Ali Khan and Sunny Singh
Release Date: June 16th, 2023
Adipurush is a mythological film celebrating good over evil and is based on the Hindu epic Ramayana. Taking you back 7,000 years, the prince of Ayodya Raghava and his brother Lakshmana travel to an island and with the help of an army aim to retrieve Raghava’s wife Janaki who has been abducted by Lankesh Ravan a demon King.
Director: Amit Sharma
Cast: Ajay Devgn and Priyamani
Release Date: June 23rd, 2023
Ajay Devgn who stars in this biopic as Syed Abdul Rahim focuses on the golden decade of football between 1952 and 1962. stars in this biographical sports drama based on the Indian golden era of football between 1952 and 1962. Rahim who has been historically regarded as one of the key architects of the game so this biopic will surely liven up all sports fans.
Main Image Photo Credit: IMDB
Vallisa Chauhan
Author
Vallisa Chauhan (@vallisachauhan) presents the Flagship breakfast show on Lyca Radio 1458. She has scripted and produced a full feature film called "Those 4 Walls" and is currently working on other projects. She loves travel and movies and tries to fit in both as much as she can.
COMMENTS
